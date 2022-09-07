Read full article on original website
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
Meet the Black Woman Entrepreneur Who Quit a $40K Corporate Job and Made $100K in Less Than 6 Months
Patrice Stewart is an experienced professional with over 18 years in the accounting, banking, and tax industries. In 2008, while still working a corporate job, she started a tax and business consulting firm called P Stewart & Associates Inc., a boutique-style consulting firm specializing in tax preparation, business planning and strategy, and business coaching. In 2013, after being laid off, she decided to step out on faith and ditch climbing the corporate ladder for full-time entrepreneurship.
Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money
Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
thebossmagazine.com
Tips to Ensure High Customer Satisfaction
Customer satisfaction is key to the success of any business. Customers who are unhappy with your product or service will not continue doing business with you. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips that will help ensure high customer satisfaction levels. Implementing these tips will help keep your customers happy and increase the likelihood that they will return in the future.
Technical Skills Interviewers are Looking for in Job Candidates
Stand out in a competitive market with in-demand technical skills.
Fast Company
Research proves employees are most productive in hybrid work environments . . . but there’s a catch
Why do employers care so much about where people get their work done?. Typically, what we hear from business leaders is that they think workers are more productive in offices where they work in close physical proximity to each other. Recent research from Harvard Business School corroborates this presumption, at least according to one definition for productivity.
nextbigfuture.com
How might technology effect the automotive industry in the future
The way technology has currently shaped the automotive industry is huge. Technological advancements have changed the way cars are built, the features within vehicles have changed and the competitiveness of the market has increased. Where there used to be a number of manufacturers who supply cars, vans and trucks, that list has increased a lot over the years. Tesla is a fine example, they launched in 2003 and are very popular now. For workmen, many people would say you should look at an Iveco EuroTrakker for your construction site. Years back, the recommendations would have been different.
Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies
There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
Essential Tips for Improving Your Web Design in 2022 and Beyond
Ui designer vector created by vectorjuice - www.freepik.com. If you own a website and you are not quite satisfied with its performance and how it relates to your business, there might be a few things you might want to consider first. However, in order to do this, you have to think like your users. Does the website clearly indicate what the brand is all about in the first couple of seconds? Is it easy to navigate? What do users have to do in order to reach your product and pricing page? All of these things are part of the subconscious thought process of your visitors. In order to really optimize your page, you will want to turn the answers to the aforementioned questions into a “yes”. Ideally, your website should offer a cohesive experience between well-integrated functionality, design and accessibility. In 2022, where every top product or service can be found online, this is going to be important. In order to offer the best possible user experience, there are a couple of essential steps you can take to improve your web design in 2022 and beyond.
fordauthority.com
Ford JobShare Connect Tool Helps Employees Match Up
Over the past couple of years, the manner in which people complete their work has changed dramatically, with more and more people opting to work from home, largely thanks to the pandemic. Combined with things like childcare concerns, caring for elderly family members, or looking for extracurricular activities that don’t involve mundane job tasks, it’s easy to see why people are looking to split the load – quite literally – via job sharing. Now, the new Ford JobShare tool aims to make it easier to find the perfect match for people looking to do just that.
foodsafetynews.com
Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety
An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
6 Ways to Effectively Navigate Market Turbulence in the IT World
Continue to innovate and keep your business running profitably even during economic volatility.
How to Create Content That Fuels Your Growth Marketing Strategy
There are more than started in the U.S. every year. Many will fail within the first years of being opened. Others will shut down after a few years, and only 25% will last. If you want to ensure that your business lasts, you need a steady stream of new customers. Content marketing can do that for you. But everyone is doing it nowadays. So how do you stand out?
40+ home automation project ideas using the Arduino Cloud
Those of you interested in building your very own automation systems may be enjoyed reading the new home automation page created by the official Arduino team. The new resource provides over 40+ home automation project ideas allowing you to utilize the Arduino Cloud and create a wide variety of projects from a smart pantry to sprinkler controls and home automated and watering systems. The resources split into five categories across lifestyle, smart home, security, entertainment and gardening/agriculture making it easy to find inspiration for your next Arduino project.
How to Bring Inclusion to Life: A Guide on Employee Resource Groups
Employee resource groups (ERGs) are defined as employee-led groups where employees can join together based on shared characteristics, interests, and perspectives. They are also a way for employees from non-minority groups to learn and become an ally. ERGs are great tools organizations can use to provide support and contribute to an employee’s personal development in the workplace. It’s also a great way to foster an inclusive environment, especially in a workplace that may be comprised of mostly non-minority groups (according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment-population ratio was 58.3 percent for Blacks, 60.7 percent for Whites, 61.6...
Key Advantages of Leadership Training for Professionals
Anyone who wants to present themselves as a powerful leader must go through leadership training, regardless of whether they’re an employee in a team or an owner of their own business. A successful company can benefit from having strong leadership. One of the numerous methods to enhance the culture and output of your company is to train employees to be leaders. You can choose what leadership training is best for your team if you better understand exactly why leadership training is essential and what it can do for you. Keep reading to learn more about leadership training and its key advantages for professionals.
ceoworld.biz
The Best Way to Retain Customers While Implementing Digital CX
These days, companies are rushing to push more of their customer contacts to digital channels. That’s because the benefit of embedding digital support tools, such as SMS, chat and assisted AI, into the overall customer experience (CX) is clear. These tools help companies boost customer satisfaction by giving agents...
ceoworld.biz
A CEO’s Guide to Keeping and Growing Revenue With Current Customers
Customer experience is becoming an increasingly critical aspect of retaining customers and boosting revenue. As most business leaders know, it costs more to obtain a new customer than it does to retain an existing one. To reap the rewards of CX and expand current relationships, follow these three steps. As...
