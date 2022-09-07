Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week
The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Are you driving 2 hours to the next state for a fall getaway? Or dreading the 6-hour trip to your parents’ house for Thanksgiving? Either way, you need these car gadgets and accessories for road trips. You want to be prepared for any situation on the road, and the...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: The Products You Want, The News You Need
For several weeks, fans have debated when Apple’s Fall event would happen. Now, a day into the company’s "first big hardware event of the fall," Apple has already unveiled several new iPhones, a rugged Apple Watch Ultra and a new version of the AirPods Pro. Smartphone news centers around the iPhone 14, with three additional variants available – the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The new phones boast everything from improved rear camera systems to a quad-pixel sensor (the largest sensor ever in an iPhone) and ultimately confirm that the ‘mini’ is a thing of the past. Meanwhile, the new Apple Watch Ultra will be made of titanium and is intended to compete as a sports watch – boasting a WR100 water resistance. Finally, the second-generation AirPods Pro offer improved audio and noise-cancellation, new touch controls and improved battery life. To explore everything that was revealed yesterday, check out our full article here.
notebookcheck.net
Brydge SP MAX Plus is a new accessory that purports to turn the Surface Pro 8 tablet into a rugged laptop
Accessory Business Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch Tablet Windows. At a starting price of no less than US$229.99, the Brydge SP Max+ costs 1.3 times more than its predecessor the SP+ at the time of writing. However, its OEM defends this difference by touting the up-to-4-foot (or MIL-STD-810H-compatible) drop protection a Surface Pro 8 owner can attain for their tablet by installing it in the 'case' part of this new accessory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Products of the Week: Bose Earbuds, Dunkin’s Box O’ Beer and a Tabletop Solo Stove
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bose drops the QuietComfort II to upend Apple, Dunkin returns with Harpoon Brewery for the fifth Pumpkin Spice Ale installation, and Solo Stove releases the pint-sized Mesa.
NFL・
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
The best sales to shop today: AirPods Max, Sheertex, Philips Hue and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on the Instant Pot Duo, a discounted Philips Hue Starter Kit and savings at JBL. All that and more below.
Apple Insider
New AirPods Pro available for preorder from Amazon
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Preorders for Apple's second-generationAirPods Pro appear to have gone live early on Amazon for the $249 retail price. Update...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
moneytalksnews.com
DiscountMags Weekend Sale: 3 1-year Subscriptions for $13
Find a magazine for nearly any interest, including Food & Wine, Motor Trend, Harper's Bazaar, Inc., and more. Buy Now at DiscountMags.
Digital Trends
Best Buy’s Labor Day sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $430
Labor Day sales are everywhere right now and we’re particularly loving an awesome deal at Best Buy today. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $430 saving you a huge $220 off the usual price of $650. Working out at 33% off, if a 70-inch TV always seemed unavoidable to you, this discount may have just changed that. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundled in entirely for free. With the deal likely to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you need this TV.
moneytalksnews.com
Levi's Sale: 30% off 2 items
Add 2 eligible items to your cart to receive 30% off each item. Shop Now at Levi's Tips Eligible items are marked. Exclusions apply. Pictured are the Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $42 after in cart discount. Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 buying options and price changes
Apple on Wednesday introduced the second generation of its high-end AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, and they come with multiple enhancements. At the same time, the company also made some changes to the entire lineup of AirPods. Read on as we detail what’s new for the AirPods lineup. AirPods Pro...
moneytalksnews.com
Moosejaw "Supes Important Survey Thing": $10 off $25
Get a $10 coupon valid on one item over $25 when you take Mossejaw's survey. Shop Now at Moosejaw Tips The coupon is valid through September 18. Exclusions apply. One coupon per customer and coupon cannot be combined with other offers. The code is only valid with the email address provided at the end of the survey and does sign you up for marketing emails.
Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard
Fall 2022 is almost here. And that means the new Matter protocol should be right around the corner. To celebrate, we’re rounding up the best smart home gadgets that work with Matter. These products support either Thread or Matter—or they will support Matter once the official specifications are available.
moneytalksnews.com
Mastering Defensive Security eBook: Free
That's $32 under the lowest digital price we could find. Shop Now at TradePub Features by Cesar Bravo.
Digital Trends
Fluid One gives you point-and-click control of your smart home, from your smartphone
Ever wished you could use your smartphone to control your smart home, beyond just pulling up an app to turn something on or off? We’re now starting to see companies create actual functionality around the Matter initiative. Fluid, a relative newcomer to the smart home field, is building a service on top of Matter to allow you to control smart devices around your home simply by pointing your phone at the device.
CNET
Save Big on HyperX Gaming Keyboards and Headsets During This 1-Day Best Buy Sale
Just like your in-game gear, the equipment you use for gaming can be the difference between victory and defeat. And if your setup could use an upgrade, now's the time to buy. Today only, Best Buy is offering big discounts on a selection of HyperX gaming keyboards and headsets, including some of our favorite models on the market right now. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 were just revealed, so you can save $70 on the old AirPods Pro now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 were just revealed, which means it's time to score a deal on the previous AirPods...
CNET
Score a Set of Beats Flex Earbuds for Just $35 With This Coupon Code
Truly wireless earbuds aren't for everybody. Whether you want something more secure for working out or just don't want to spend top dollar on a set of AirPods, the neckband-style Beats Flex are a top choice. And, for a limited time, you can score them at a 50% discount via Woot. The earbuds are discounted to $40 in black and smoke gray, with a further $5 off when you enter coupon code FLEXIT at checkout -- all of which makes this one of the best Beats deals out there right now.
Cult of Mac
M2 MacBook Pro proves irresistible after $200 discount
You can score Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro with a whopping $200 discount on Amazon right now. The entry-level variant is off by $150, while the 512GB storage configuration is $200 down from its MSRP. Since its launch, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked for the M2...
Comments / 0