For several weeks, fans have debated when Apple’s Fall event would happen. Now, a day into the company’s "first big hardware event of the fall," Apple has already unveiled several new iPhones, a rugged Apple Watch Ultra and a new version of the AirPods Pro. Smartphone news centers around the iPhone 14, with three additional variants available – the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The new phones boast everything from improved rear camera systems to a quad-pixel sensor (the largest sensor ever in an iPhone) and ultimately confirm that the ‘mini’ is a thing of the past. Meanwhile, the new Apple Watch Ultra will be made of titanium and is intended to compete as a sports watch – boasting a WR100 water resistance. Finally, the second-generation AirPods Pro offer improved audio and noise-cancellation, new touch controls and improved battery life. To explore everything that was revealed yesterday, check out our full article here.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO