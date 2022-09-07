Read full article on original website
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
KTAL
Labor Day shooting ends 60 days without homicide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport went 60 days without a homicide, the longest streak in decades, and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says its a credit to all the men and women in uniform. Until the fatal shooting of Kenneth Dotie on Labor Day, there were...
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle and Burglarizing Several Other Vehicles
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle and Burglarizing Several Other Vehicles. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that deputies arrested four teenagers aged 13, 15, and 19 on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after they reportedly burglarized at least seven vehicles. Caddo patrol...
KSLA
$1 million bond set for wanted man arrested by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together Tuesday night (Sept. 6) to capture a wanted fugitive. Frankie Tillman, 35, was wanted for attempted second-degree murder. CPSO officials say around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night, narcotics agents spotted Tillman on Weinstock Street in the city’s Allendale neighborhood. After a...
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, patrol, and K9 deputies all worked together to arrest a Shreveport, Louisiana man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night.
KSLA
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
KTBS
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests 4 Teen Burglars
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on Wednesday that his deputies have arrested 4 teenagers, ages 13, 15, and 19, after they burglarized at least 7 cars. Caddo patrol deputies responded to a call just after 3AM at the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard where apartment residents reported cash and prescription drugs had been stolen from various parked cars. After a search of the area, deputies caught a 13 year old boy as he ran from the area. Deputies then arrested 3 other suspects on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport.
txktoday.com
Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman & Girls Facing 51 Felony Charges
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using a hidden camera to secretly record a friend’s wife and two daughters in their bathroom is facing 51 felony counts of invasive visual recording in Bowie County. Jarrod Wade Dee, 37, was convicted in 2017 of secretly recording a girl in Cass...
KWTX
Man headed to prison for East Texas softball field murder
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
KSLA
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
Three Arrested by K-9 in Labor Day Shreveport-Barksdale Shooting
On September 5th, 2022, at 8:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers were able to obtain a description of the suspects and officers located two suspects on east Washington Street. Another suspect was located in close proximity with the assistance of Shreveport Police K-9 Sepp.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Sept. 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
KCS Holiday Express Returns to Shreveport This Year
The KCS Holiday Express train is back for 2022. After taking a break because of the pandemic, this special Christmas train will hit the rains across the south to bring joy to thousands of families. This is an older video of some of the beauty you will get to see...
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
Death of Lafayette man marks 37th homicide in Caddo
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.
westcentralsbest.com
Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
q973radio.com
Rumbling Noise Angering Broadmoor Residents in Shreveport
This morning, I was convinced that the world was coming to an end. I went out into the backyard of my Broadmoor home at about 6AM, and after clearing the cobwebs out and getting ready to start the day, I noticed the strangest sound. It was loud enough to certainly be noticeable and borderline annoying, yet, you can tell the source of the sound was relatively far away.
