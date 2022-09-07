HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have plugged in several different players at center field this season hoping one of them would get going at the plate and show they can contribute as the team looks toward another deep playoff run. On Friday night, Chas McCormick showed signs that he could fill that role with one of his best games of the season with a two-run homer and three RBIs to lead Houston to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Jeremy Peña hit a solo homer and McCormick’s shot in the seventh put the Astros on top. Manager Dusty Baker was asked about the importance of McCormick stepping up offensively.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO