Read full article on original website
Related
Boston Globe
Red Sox’ Brayan Bello takes shutout into the 6th, but 3-run inning lifts Orioles to 3-2 win
BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are experiencing meaningful games. “This is going to be really beneficial for them going forward into next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight ballgame in a pennant race against the Red Sox, that’s only going to be helpful going forward.”
FOX Sports
Yankees host the Rays to start 3-game series
Tampa Bay Rays (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-55, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Yankees +143. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a...
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will begin their weekend series with a Friday night matchup in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Boston has suffered through a...
Peña, McCormick homer to lead Astros over Angels 4-3
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have plugged in several different players at center field this season hoping one of them would get going at the plate and show they can contribute as the team looks toward another deep playoff run. On Friday night, Chas McCormick showed signs that he could fill that role with one of his best games of the season with a two-run homer and three RBIs to lead Houston to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Jeremy Peña hit a solo homer and McCormick’s shot in the seventh put the Astros on top. Manager Dusty Baker was asked about the importance of McCormick stepping up offensively.
Comments / 0