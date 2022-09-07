ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Globe

Red Sox’ Brayan Bello takes shutout into the 6th, but 3-run inning lifts Orioles to 3-2 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are experiencing meaningful games. “This is going to be really beneficial for them going forward into next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight ballgame in a pennant race against the Red Sox, that’s only going to be helpful going forward.”
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Rays to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-55, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Yankees +143. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Peña, McCormick homer to lead Astros over Angels 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have plugged in several different players at center field this season hoping one of them would get going at the plate and show they can contribute as the team looks toward another deep playoff run. On Friday night, Chas McCormick showed signs that he could fill that role with one of his best games of the season with a two-run homer and three RBIs to lead Houston to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Jeremy Peña hit a solo homer and McCormick’s shot in the seventh put the Astros on top. Manager Dusty Baker was asked about the importance of McCormick stepping up offensively.
HOUSTON, TX

