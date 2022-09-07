Read full article on original website
How have the Falcons and Saints rosters changed since we last saw them?
The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener, hosting their hated rival New Orleans Saints in Atlanta this Sunday. But these two teams have changed drastically since we last saw them. Key Falcons Additions. QB Marcus Mariota. RB Damien Williams. WR Bryan Edwards. WR Drake London. OL Elijah Wilkinson.
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
Dennis Allen-led Saints begin new era vs. rebuilding Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — It's going to be a bit strange to see someone other than Sean Payton on the New Orleans sideline. The Saints are beginning not just a new season Sunday — it's a whole new era as they face their NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons.
Saints Run Defense vs. Falcons Rushing Attack
The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons renew one of the NFL's longest and most underrated rivalries this Sunday in Atlanta. New Orleans trails in the all-time series, 54-52, including a 26-27 record in Atlanta. However, they've won their last four road games against the Falcons and 7 of the last 9 overall.
Smith: Falcons 'won't know until the end of the week' about Drake London's (knee) Week 1 status
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Per head coach Arthur Smith, London's Week One status versus the New Orlean Saints will be decided in the later part of the week after the rookie wideout practiced on Monday and today's session with full pads. "We'll see what it looks like the rest of the week," said Smith about London's current status. "And then we've got to make a decision on whether he's playing or he's not, and how much to put on his plate."
50-year veteran says Falcons offseason was most fun he’s ever had
The Falcons open the 2022 season at home against their most-hated rival — the New Orleans Saints. Not many people expect Atlanta to win a lot of games this year, but don’t tell that to the people in the organization. The Falcons believe in themselves. The players, coaches, and front office are synced in their approach; Dean Pees even went as far as to say that it was the most fun offseason he’s ever experienced.
The Atlanta Falcons' 2022 offseason reviewed
As one of five NFL franchises entering last year with a new head coach and one of two who replaced their general manager as well, the Falcons saw middling results to start the Arthur Smith-Terry Fontenot era. At 7-10 in 2021, they surpassed the accomplishments of two of those other franchises, with the Jets finishing 4-13 and the Lions finishing 3-13-1, but failed to reach a winning record like the other two (9-8 Chargers and Eagles teams).
Atlanta Falcons: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Saints
The Atlanta Falcons Week 1 contest against the New Orleans Falcons will provide them their first opportunity to see how far along or behind they are in their rebuilding process. The Falcons officially kicked the tires and decided to rebuild this offseason when they traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. Their rebuilding nature will definitely influence our Falcons Week 1 predictions for their matchup with the Saints.
Falcons trying to avoid repeat of 2021 season opener disaster
When Arthur Smith took over in Atlanta, optimism spread like wildfire throughout the Falcons fan base. However, it was quickly extinguished after Smith’s head coaching debut in Mercedes Benz Stadium against the Eagles. The Philadelphia defensive line bullied Matt Hennessy, Kaleb McGary, and, most embarrassingly, Jalen Mayfield. The first two drives were impressive and showed glimpses of what Smith’s innovative offense could look like in Atlanta, but both of those drives stalled in the red zone. Atlanta was outscored 32-6 and outgained 434 yards to 260, and the team is trying to avoid a repeat of that disaster.
Falcons vs. Saints: 5 players to watch in Week 1
The Atlanta Falcons are 5.5-point underdogs entering their Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Both teams missed the playoffs last season, but the Falcons had a point differential of -146 points and the Saints were +29, which explains why New Orleans is favored. Nonetheless, Falcons fans are excited...
Michael Thomas takes crucial step to being ready for Week 1 vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of reasons to be excited for the 2022 season. One of those reasons is because the return of Michael Thomas finally seems to be near. Thomas played sparingly in the 2020 season before missing the entire 2021 season with a nagging ankle injury. But Thomas finally seems to be good to go, and the Saints are excited to see him return to the field.
