When Arthur Smith took over in Atlanta, optimism spread like wildfire throughout the Falcons fan base. However, it was quickly extinguished after Smith’s head coaching debut in Mercedes Benz Stadium against the Eagles. The Philadelphia defensive line bullied Matt Hennessy, Kaleb McGary, and, most embarrassingly, Jalen Mayfield. The first two drives were impressive and showed glimpses of what Smith’s innovative offense could look like in Atlanta, but both of those drives stalled in the red zone. Atlanta was outscored 32-6 and outgained 434 yards to 260, and the team is trying to avoid a repeat of that disaster.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO