Miranda Lambert Digs Up Perfect Old Photos for the Teenage Dirtbag Trend [Watch]
Miranda Lambert has never been known to follow the crowd, but she did decide to partake in the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend on social media, and the photos she picked show that she hasn't changed much since her younger years. The Texas native resurrected several photos of her younger self —...
Luke Combs Announces 2023 World Tour With Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson + More
Luke Combs' 2023 tour will begin in Texas, end in London and include stops in Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and more before he rests. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee's World Tour also includes a considerable North American itinerary. "The Kind of Love We Make" singer shared dates with...
Walker Hayes’ Face Has Been Enshrined in a Tennessee Corn Maze
Walker Hayes is now the centerpiece of a massive corn maze in Tennessee, and with the world in a craze over corn, it couldn't be more on trend. Corn mazes are a fall tradition, just like pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Each year, the Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Tennessee designs a country music-themed maze, and this year — for their 20th anniversary — they opted for the "Fancy Like" singer's mug.
Do You Fold your Underwear? And Other Mom Rules!
My mother would be so disappointed in me. For the first time that I can remember, I put a whole load of undies in my dresser drawer without folding them. I have a million excuses. I was tired. There were way too many of them. It was late. None of those excuses would have worked if my Mom was still around, and I still lived at home. You fold everything.
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
Tyler Hubbard’s Son Luca Totally Rocks Out at Dad’s Rehearsal [Watch]
It's not uncommon for kids to follow in their parents' footsteps when it comes to choosing a career — take Thomas Rhett and his father Rhett Akins, for instance. And it seems like Tyler Hubbard's oldest son, Luca, may have his sights set on music, just like Dad. The...
Here’s the New Foods For the 2022 State Fair of Oklahoma
When it comes to state fairs, Oklahoma has always done theirs in a big way. Everyone gets two weekends to make it out, but the weekday crowds are usually just as big. As always, one of the big attractions is the row of fair food vendors, and since they're all competing for your hangry dollars, the options are decadent and weird.
Miranda Lambert Takes a Girls Trip to Texas, Her ‘Favorite Place on Earth’ [Pictures]
Fresh off receiving the Triple Crown Award at this year's ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert took a girls' trip to her "favorite place on Earth." The Texas native celebrated with a weekend in Gruene, Texas, alongside 12 of her girlfriends. "Take me back Texas," she writes on Instagram. "We had the...
Oklahoma Fan Loses Bet and Has to Have an OSU Field on His Property
Boomer sooner! Not anymore, it's Go Pokes at this household with the finger guns up. Nothing I love more than making fun of an Oklahoma Sooner fan. However, I will give credit to Owen Pickard. He made a bet and it looks like he will be rocking it on his property this season. You see three years ago, Owen made a bet with his friend who is an Oklahoma State fan. Owen said over the next five years their is no way the Oklahoma State Cowboys will beat the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Real Reason The US Put Cold War Missiles In Oklahoma
You and I have talked before about the role Oklahoma played in the Cold War, the Atlas missile silos planted in the middle of wheat fields all across the state, but until now we've only speculated on why. As time goes on and documents become unclassified, we're finding out it was more-or-less a banana in the tailpipe for the USSR.
2022 Oklahoma Wildlife Expo Canceled
September is the traditional hunting season kickoff in Oklahoma. Dove season started today, and while deer, elk, bear, quail, turkey, etc... all get their seasons with a go-ahead between now and mid-January, the ODWC won't have their annual wildlife expo event for the third year in a row. Obviously, it...
