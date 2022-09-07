Biotricity Wins NIH Grant from the National Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute for AI-Enabled Real-Time Monitoring and Predictive Analytics for Stroke due to Chronic Kidney Failure

Read full article on original website
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
Lifelong Statin Therapy May Benefit Quality of Life Among High-Risk Cardiovascular Disease Patients
The benefits of taking a daily statin may improve as a patient grows older. Lifelong statin therapy may improve the lifespan for patients with a high cardiovascular disease risk, according to a new study. The quality of life among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients improved faster and larger if they took a statin earlier, and never stopped taking it.
Pacira Posts Topline Data From Knee Surgery Study With Its Flagship Pain Management Drug
Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX announced topline results from its Phase 3 study of EXPAREL as a single-dose femoral nerve block in the adductor canal for postsurgical regional analgesia in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty. EXPAREL achieved the study's primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in cumulative pain scores from...
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
Early Rhythm Control Also May Help Lower-Risk AF Patients
Early rhythm control with ablation or antiarrhythmic drugs is associated with a lower risk of adverse cardiovascular outcomes compared with rate control in patients with newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation (AF), even when they have a low baseline risk of stroke, an observational study indicates. The apparent benefits of such a...
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
Low physical function after age 65 associated with future cardiovascular disease
Among people older than age 65 who were assessed using a short physical function test, having lower physical function was independently associated with a greater risk of developing heart attack, heart failure and stroke, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The Short...
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection
First novel Long-Acting GCSF (LA-GCSF) product approved in over 20 years. ROLVEDON™ developed using proprietary LAPSCOVERY™ technology with a differentiated molecular structure and proven safety and efficacy profile. Commercial team ready to launch with product available in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI, a biopharmaceutical company focused...
Dear Doctor: What are the risks of getting a stent for coronary artery disease?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old woman diagnosed with coronary artery disease. My latest calcium score was 801. My right coronary artery was 80% blocked, and the left artery was 25%. My cardiologist asked me to decide if I want to do angioplasty or not. I don’t have any symptoms, only shortness of breath on exertion. I also can’t breathe, as if suffocated, when wearing a mask. I can’t decide what to do. My cardiologist seemed against getting a stent, not that he said that exactly, but he stressed the risk of getting a stent. -- M.C.
Metabolism may be key to future treatment of kidney diseases
Can you eat your way out of a kidney disease? Perhaps you can—according to a new study from Aarhus University. In the study, Associate Professor Markus Rinschen from Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies and Department of Biomedicine has shown that the intake of the amino acid lysine, an over-the-counter food supplement, protects laboratory animals from kidney damage.
Brushing teeth shown to reduce heart failure risk
Heart failure is a condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood around the body, if this happens it usually means the heart is too stiff or too weak. A chronic condition, heart failure is one which has to be managed over time to prevent the heart deteriorating. However, what is preferable to is to prevent heart failure from developing in the first place. One of the ways to do this is through brushing your teeth regularly according to a study conducted by the Ewha Womans’ University College of Medicine in Seoul in 2019.
Impacts of opium addiction on patterns of angiographic findings in patients with acute coronary syndrome
Opium is one of the most abused substances in the Middle East. The effects of opium use on coronary artery disease (CAD) are a matter of debate. This study aimed to assess the association between opium use and angiographic findings as well as the complexity of CAD in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) diagnosis. In this case"“control study, all patients admitted for coronary angiography from 2019 to 2020 were evaluated. After applying the eligibility criteria, they were categorized into two groups opium and non-opium based on their history of opium use. Both groups were matched regarding the demographic features. The prevalence, location, and severity of obstruction of the vessels were compared between the non-opium and opium groups. The SYNTAX score was also calculated and compared between the two groups. The scores"‰â‰¤"‰22 are considered low risk and the higher scores are a non-low risk. P value"‰<"‰0.05 is considered significant. A total of 170 patients with a mean age of 61.59"‰Â±"‰9.07Â years were finally enrolled in our study. Regarding the severity of vascular involvement, there was a significant difference between the non-opium and opium groups in LAD (P"‰="‰0.025), and PLV (P"‰="‰0.018) vessels. From the location points of view of obstructive coronary artery involved segments, only in the PDA (P"‰="‰0.006), and LCX (P"‰="‰0.004) vessels, a significant difference was observed. Moreover, 47.1% of opium and 30.6% of non-opium use group were in the non-low risk SYNTAX score classification which is a statistically significant difference between these two groups (P value"‰="‰0.048). Opium, as an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, can have specific effects on angiographic findings in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Likewise, the complexity of CAD in opium users who undergo percutaneous coronary intervention is significantly higher.
Multivariable Prediction Model for Futile Recanalization Therapies in Patients With Acute Ischemic Stroke
Background and Objectives Very poor outcome despite IV thrombolysis (IVT) and mechanical thrombectomy (MT) occurs in approximately 1 of 4 patients with ischemic stroke and is associated with a high logistic and economic burden. We aimed to develop and validate a multivariable prognostic model to identify futile recanalization therapies (FRTs) in patients undergoing those therapies.
More prescriptions a patient has linked with poor nutritional status in those with CKD
Among patients with chronic kidney disease, the more medication prescriptions one has is associated with poor nutritional status, according to data published in the Journal of Renal Nutrition. Further, researchers recommend monitoring nutritional status in patients with CKD with long medication lists as a way to prepare for, identify and...
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
