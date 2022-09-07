Read full article on original website
Image of the Stroh Brewery in east St. PaulPlaceography.org. Shortly after the Stroh Brewery Co. (Stroh’s) finalized its purchase of the G. Heileman Brewing in July of 1996, rumors began to swirl that their east St. Paul plant — the former Hamm's Brewery complex — would be shuttered. Heileman's flagship production facility in LaCrosse, WI, could support the combined volume of both sites, and the prevailing opinion was the smaller, antiquated facility would be closed.
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
Mohsen Tahmasebi Nasab, an engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with Minnesota Public Radio about how risky or not it would be to divert water — by pipeline or some other means — from the Mississippi River to help ease the drought in the western U.S. states.
(Fargo, ND) -- The republican candidate for state auditor in Minnesota is the former CEO of a major healthcare company who says he wants to brings a sense of "business acumen" to the position. "I think Minnesotans want change. They know they work hard for their tax dollars and they...
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Mourners in Minnesota, and around the world, are remembering the only British monarch that much of the world has ever known.The queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland Thursday afternoon. She was 96 years old. All four of her children and other members of her family traveled there to be at her side.Royal officials have confirmed that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, ending speculation about whether would use another name during his reign. The former Prince of Wales has been known as Prince Charles since his birth in 1948, but British monarchs...
(St. Paul, MN) --A judge who struck down Minnesota's 24-hour abortion waiting period and parental notification laws is rejecting a move by a county prosecutor from Greater Minnesota who wants to appeal that ruling. The Star Tribune reports Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan said that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese in west-central Minnesota waited too long to intervene in the case, which was brought by abortion rights supporters in 2019. Franzese's legal team argued he needs clarity on whether he should follow Gilligan's ruling because Franzese is responsible for enforcing abortion laws in Traverse County.
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
Seven creeks and lakes in Iowa and Minnesota are among the nearly 650 places nationwide undergoing name changes at the direction of the Department of the Interior. The department is eliminating all references to 'squaw' from locations. The term originally translated to 'woman' from the Algonquin language, but over time...
The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
With so much awesomeness at the Minnesota State Fair, how can anyone decide who's got the best stuff going on? Well, the State Fair does every year, announcing a 'Best of Fair' list each year. This year thirteen vendors were selected for the 'Best of' list. I can only imagine...
ShaneCo - yes, the diamond company - just published a story about Minnesota's most popular stand up based on Google trends. Get the results and check out the two big-name comics that are performing in Rochester later this fall below. Two Huge Comedy Shows Planned For Rochester's Mayo Civic Center.
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Of all the ill-conceived ideas advanced in this year’s political campaign, few are worse than Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s proposal to phase out Minnesota’s personal income tax. Jensen’s proposal would destabilize the state’s tax structure, make it more regressive (meaning that lower income taxpayers would shoulder...
ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.
