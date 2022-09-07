MINNEAPOLIS -- Mourners in Minnesota, and around the world, are remembering the only British monarch that much of the world has ever known.The queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland Thursday afternoon. She was 96 years old. All four of her children and other members of her family traveled there to be at her side.Royal officials have confirmed that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, ending speculation about whether would use another name during his reign. The former Prince of Wales has been known as Prince Charles since his birth in 1948, but British monarchs...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO