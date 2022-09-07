ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Matt Reicher

The Closing of the Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery in St. Paul (November 21, 1997)

Image of the Stroh Brewery in east St. PaulPlaceography.org. Shortly after the Stroh Brewery Co. (Stroh’s) finalized its purchase of the G. Heileman Brewing in July of 1996, rumors began to swirl that their east St. Paul plant — the former Hamm's Brewery complex — would be shuttered. Heileman's flagship production facility in LaCrosse, WI, could support the combined volume of both sites, and the prevailing opinion was the smaller, antiquated facility would be closed.
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
Bring Me The News

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
CBS Minnesota

"A truly historic figure": Minnesotans pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mourners in Minnesota, and around the world, are remembering the only British monarch that much of the world has ever known.The queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland Thursday afternoon. She was 96 years old. All four of her children and other members of her family traveled there to be at her side.Royal officials have confirmed that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, ending speculation about whether would use another name during his reign. The former Prince of Wales has been known as Prince Charles since his birth in 1948, but British monarchs...
voiceofalexandria.com

Ramsey County judge rejects appeal from Traverse County attorney

(St. Paul, MN) --A judge who struck down Minnesota's 24-hour abortion waiting period and parental notification laws is rejecting a move by a county prosecutor from Greater Minnesota who wants to appeal that ruling. The Star Tribune reports Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan said that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese in west-central Minnesota waited too long to intervene in the case, which was brought by abortion rights supporters in 2019. Franzese's legal team argued he needs clarity on whether he should follow Gilligan's ruling because Franzese is responsible for enforcing abortion laws in Traverse County.
WTIP

Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season

The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
B102.7

Which Iowa and Minnesota Locations Are Getting New Names?

Seven creeks and lakes in Iowa and Minnesota are among the nearly 650 places nationwide undergoing name changes at the direction of the Department of the Interior. The department is eliminating all references to 'squaw' from locations. The term originally translated to 'woman' from the Algonquin language, but over time...
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House Republican's name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster

The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Sasquatch 107.7

The Most Popular Stand Up Comedian In Minnesota

ShaneCo - yes, the diamond company - just published a story about Minnesota's most popular stand up based on Google trends. Get the results and check out the two big-name comics that are performing in Rochester later this fall below. Two Huge Comedy Shows Planned For Rochester's Mayo Civic Center.
WJON

St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man assaulted, shot during early morning robbery

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.
