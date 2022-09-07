Read full article on original website
Washington State dropping all COVID-19 emergency orders at end of October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee will lift all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and the state of emergency order by October 31. The announcement comes 961 days after the nation's first case of COVID-19 was reported in Washington state. Inslee also said that the statewide Face Covering...
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
Unhealthy Air Quality near Spokane from wildfire smoke
SPOKANE, Wash. — Hazy skies and a distinctive smell of smoke filled the skies in Spokane on Thursday morning. Winds, that picked up overnight, pushed wildfire smoke across central Washington, into Spokane and north Idaho. Spokane air quality dropped to the 'Unhealthy' level as of 6 a.m. on Thursday,...
