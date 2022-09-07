ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KREM

Unhealthy Air Quality near Spokane from wildfire smoke

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hazy skies and a distinctive smell of smoke filled the skies in Spokane on Thursday morning. Winds, that picked up overnight, pushed wildfire smoke across central Washington, into Spokane and north Idaho. Spokane air quality dropped to the 'Unhealthy' level as of 6 a.m. on Thursday,...
SPOKANE, WA

