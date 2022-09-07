ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

Related
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
wbap.com

Fatality Crash on SB Stemmons Overnight; DCSO Investigating

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner was on the scene of a major accident on Southbound Stemmons Freeway at Royal Lane where a 2-vehicle crash is tying up on SB lanes. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Traffic is being forced to exit at Walnut Hill. (Copyright...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
fox7austin.com

Texas DPS suspends trooper claiming actions during traffic stop were 'unprofessional'

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended a trooper claiming his actions during a traffic stop were unprofessional and a violation of policy. Trooper Zachary Maini tased a woman because he says, "she was not complying," and the woman says, "the trooper was aggressive without reason." The tense encounter between Clateachia Stewart and DPS Trooper Zachary Maini was caught on camera.
CBS DFW

Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD looking to hire more campus monitors

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth ISD says campus monitors are an essential part of the district's safety and security plan, but not every school has one right now. The district is working to fill a variety of open positions, including campus monitors, as quickly as possible.Campus monitors are meant to be Fort Worth ISD's eyes and ears on the ground. "Their role is very visible, easily identifiable as safety officers on the campus," said Dr. Raul Pena, FWISD's chief talent officer. They keep an eye out for people who shouldn't be at the school or situations that don't look right, often...
FORT WORTH, TX
Click2Houston.com

Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
CBS DFW

Small plane makes emergency landing in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane has made an emergency landing in Fort Worth.It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway.MedStar said neither of the two people on board are hurt.No word what led to the plane making the landing.CBS 11 has reached out to the FAA and Fort Worth Fire for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Sherriff's office seizes largest amount of fentanyl in Tarrant County, ever

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has seized over 2,000 grams of pure, uncut fentanyl, the largest amount ever seized by the county.The sheriff's office, along with the Tarrant County SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant at a Tarrant County residence. In addition to the drugs, four firearms, three vehicles and over $48,000 was seized at the residence. One suspect was arrested. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water

DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds

A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy