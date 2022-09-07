Read full article on original website
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
wbap.com
Fatality Crash on SB Stemmons Overnight; DCSO Investigating
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner was on the scene of a major accident on Southbound Stemmons Freeway at Royal Lane where a 2-vehicle crash is tying up on SB lanes. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Traffic is being forced to exit at Walnut Hill. (Copyright...
DEA, Police Raid Popular Recording Studio In Texas
Police say the raid is part of a large-scale narcotics investigation.
Driver in deadly Fort Worth crash charged with intoxicated manslaughter
Nearly two weeks after a fatal crash in Fort Worth, police have now arrested the driver of the car. The victim was a passenger in the car driven by Darron Phillips the morning of August 28th.
Four Armored Truck Robbery Suspects Captured In Smith County, TX
A brazen and wild scene played out in front of shocked shoppers and onlookers in broad daylight in Carrolton Texas on Thursday. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. According to Fox...
Man jailed in the Fort Worth murder of a Dallas businessman
After being on the run for three weeks, a man is locked up in Fort Worth, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Dallas businessman last month. Markyn West was booked into the Tarrant County jail
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS suspends trooper claiming actions during traffic stop were 'unprofessional'
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended a trooper claiming his actions during a traffic stop were unprofessional and a violation of policy. Trooper Zachary Maini tased a woman because he says, "she was not complying," and the woman says, "the trooper was aggressive without reason." The tense encounter between Clateachia Stewart and DPS Trooper Zachary Maini was caught on camera.
Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
How A Chicken Wing Craving Led To A Texas Man’s Arrest
Here's how police were able to identify two suspects in a fatal shooting.
Fort Worth ISD looking to hire more campus monitors
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth ISD says campus monitors are an essential part of the district's safety and security plan, but not every school has one right now. The district is working to fill a variety of open positions, including campus monitors, as quickly as possible.Campus monitors are meant to be Fort Worth ISD's eyes and ears on the ground. "Their role is very visible, easily identifiable as safety officers on the campus," said Dr. Raul Pena, FWISD's chief talent officer. They keep an eye out for people who shouldn't be at the school or situations that don't look right, often...
Click2Houston.com
Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
Small plane makes emergency landing in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane has made an emergency landing in Fort Worth.It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway.MedStar said neither of the two people on board are hurt.No word what led to the plane making the landing.CBS 11 has reached out to the FAA and Fort Worth Fire for more information.
A year later, still no arrests in the murder of a Door Dash driver in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police are hoping to re-ignite interest in a year-old murder. Last year, on September 11th, Hamzah Faraj was gunned down while making Door Dash deliveries with his new wife.
Sherriff's office seizes largest amount of fentanyl in Tarrant County, ever
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has seized over 2,000 grams of pure, uncut fentanyl, the largest amount ever seized by the county.The sheriff's office, along with the Tarrant County SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant at a Tarrant County residence. In addition to the drugs, four firearms, three vehicles and over $48,000 was seized at the residence. One suspect was arrested.
beckersasc.com
Death of anesthesiologist who worked at temporarily closed Texas ASC under investigation
Dallas police are investigating the death of an anesthesiologist who worked at an ASC where a potentially compromised IV bag was found, The Dallas Morning News reported Sept. 7. Anesthesiologist Melanie Kaspar, MD, who worked at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, died on June 21. She was originally...
fox4news.com
Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water
DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
fwtx.com
Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds
A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
New 'disturbing' report on Fort Worth police practices spurs call for change by city council
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new 97-page report outlines a pattern of “disturbing” practices in Fort Worth’s police department from improper use of force to lack of accountability. The city commissioned the report from a team of policing experts after Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed...
dmagazine.com
Lawyer: Four Clients Sent to the ICU After Routine Operations at BSW Surgicare
Local lawyer Bruce Steckler says he is representing five clients whose routine surgeries went wrong at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which paused operations last week when the hospital discovered an IV bag that appeared to have been compromised. Four of those five ended up in the ICU, he says.
