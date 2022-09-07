Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB
The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move
Carolina Panthers fans and fantasy football managers heavily invested in star running back Christian McCaffrey can breathe a sigh of relief on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Panthers have removed McCaffrey from the injury report, meaning the star halfback will be active for Sunday’s Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns. […] The post Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 1: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 1 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 1: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fighter Tai Emery flashed fans after her knockout win
Tai Emery sure knows how to win over a crowd. Emery faced Rungarun Khunchai in the Bare Knuckles Fight Championship event in Thailand over the weekend. Emery won via 1st-round knockout. But it wasn’t her knockout that turned heads, but rather her celebration in the ring afterwards. Emery walked...
Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice
Allen Lazard sat out of Green Bay Packers’ practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the wide receiver was stepped on during practice last week, per Matt Schneidman. There is still no official injury report on Lazard and his timetable is unclear. Many reports assume it is an […] The post Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele not living together
Things still are not going great for Tom Brady in his marriage. Brady missed 11 days during training camp for a family trip. But he’s still having difficulties in his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported last week that Gisele had left Florida and gone to the...
Radio host starts new Deion Sanders rumor
It seems like only a matter of time before Deion Sanders leaves Jackson State to become the head coach at an FBS school, but the Hall of Famer is going to wait for the right offer. One local radio host seems to think that offer could come from Georgia Tech.
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Ex-Super Bowl champion WR announces his retirement
After 12 career seasons and a Super Bowl championship, one veteran wide receiver is officially signing his retirement papers. Ex-Denver Broncos star Emmanuel Sanders announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL. “I gave the game everything I had and it treated me well...
Matthew Stafford's Decline Benefits Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford struggles in the Los Angeles Rams season debut against the Buffalo Bills. Read how it benefits the Detroit Lions.
SEC QB reportedly set to crack $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
Doug Gottlieb issues apology for Freddie Freeman report
Doug Gottlieb dropped one of the biggest bombshells of the MLB season back in June when he reported that Freddie Freeman’s agent never informed the slugger about a final contract offer from the Atlanta Braves. The FOX Sports Radio host has now apologized and said his report was inaccurate.
MLB・
Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury
An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
Vikings coach goes viral for graphic description of Jalen Reagor
They love Jalen Reagor in Minnesota, apparently. The Vikings acquired Reagor in a trade with the Eagles in late August. Reagor is a wide receiver, but Vikings special teams coach Matt Daniels is very excited about the possibility of having Reagor as a punt returner. Daniels drew attention for his...
Peyton Manning rules out 2 potential future NFL jobs
Peyton Manning has largely been taking it relatively easy since retiring from the NFL. While he may ultimately take on a more active role around the league in the future, he seemed to rule out two potential jobs rather quickly. In an appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” from The...
