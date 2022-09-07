Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he will fight to stay at the club after his side’s poor start to the season.The Northern Irishman’s position is coming under scrutiny after a run of five successive defeats left them bottom of the Premier League on just one point.Added to the backdrop of a number of pointed comments about the club’s situation during the summer – when several players, including defender Wesley Fofana, left and only two new faces arrived – Rodgers has cut a frustrated figure.But he insists he is up for the fight and dismissed TV pundit Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO