Soccer

Yardbarker

When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game

Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
ESPN

Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play

Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
Daily Mail

Queen Elizabeth's death plunges sporting world into mourning: Golf and cricket halted as Premier League clubs expect matches to be postponed... but Arsenal, Man United and West Ham's European games go ahead

The sporting world has been plunged into mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 with multiple events and fixtures already postponed and more expected to be cancelled. Premier League officials were locked in talks with the Government on Thursday night to discuss whether this...
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers vows to fight to stay at Leicester

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he will fight to stay at the club after his side’s poor start to the season.The Northern Irishman’s position is coming under scrutiny after a run of five successive defeats left them bottom of the Premier League on just one point.Added to the backdrop of a number of pointed comments about the club’s situation during the summer – when several players, including defender Wesley Fofana, left and only two new faces arrived – Rodgers has cut a frustrated figure.But he insists he is up for the fight and dismissed TV pundit Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that...
Daily Mail

Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund set to go ahead despite this weekend's Premier League games being postponed... while Man United and Arsenal's Europa League fixtures will also take place as planned

Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund is set to go ahead as planned despite Premier League games being called off. The status of next week's European games involving English sides had been uncertain after English clubs cancelled their domestic fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.
Daily Mail

FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany

The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
BBC

Super League play-offs: Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (Sat)

Betfred Super League play-off eliminator: Huddersfield v Salford. Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Saturday, 10 September Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC Two, 14:00 BST on Sunday. Salford Red Devils want to take their "opportunity" when...
Yardbarker

Graham Potter will help Chelsea hire a “world class” sporting director before WC

According to reports, one of the first tasks that new Chelsea manager Graham Potter will be involved with, is helping chose a sporting director for the club. Potter was announced as the new Chelsea manager last night, just a day after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. This would suggest that it has been in the works for a few weeks and the decision had been made some time ago.
