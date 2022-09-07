Read full article on original website
BBC
Paul Hurst: Grimsby Town manager and assistant Chris Doig extend contracts
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Chris Doig have extended their deals with the League Two side. The pair returned to the club for a second spell in December 2020. They were unable to stop them from being relegated that season but led them back to the English...
Graham Potter Could Pick Chelsea XI At Fulham As £27m Substitution Is Almost Complete
It is said that Potter's release clause at Brighton is worth more than £12m, while Tuchel's compensation pay-out could be as much as £15m.
Yardbarker
When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game
Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
WATCH: Manchester United Fans Beg Erling Haaland To Join Them
Erling Haaland was taking a nice stroll through the streets of Manchester yesterday, when a couple of Manchester United fans made a request.
ESPN
Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play
Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
MLS・
Report: New Liverpool Signing Arthur 'Agrees' Potential Contract
Recent information has been revealed, where a potential long term contract for Liverpool's latest midfield signing Arthur is said to be already 'agreed'.
Chelsea hires Graham Potter as manager, replacing Tuchel
Chelsea’s new American owners took a gamble with the first managerial appointment of their tenure, hiring Graham Potter from Premier League rival Brighton on Thursday despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s highest level. The 47-year-old Potter agreed to a five-year deal as the replacement for Thomas...
BBC
England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland call off weekend's football following death of Queen Elizabeth II
All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ten Premier League and six Scottish Premiership fixtures were scheduled. English Football League games were due to take place on Friday and...
Yardbarker
Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League
Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground with Brighton boss set be named as Thomas Tuchel’s successor
GRAHAM POTTER has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground to sign a deal which will see him become the club's new manager. The 47-year-old returned to Brighton this morning to bid farewell to players and staff ahead of his huge move to Stamford Bridge. He is set to become the...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
Queen Elizabeth's death plunges sporting world into mourning: Golf and cricket halted as Premier League clubs expect matches to be postponed... but Arsenal, Man United and West Ham's European games go ahead
The sporting world has been plunged into mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 with multiple events and fixtures already postponed and more expected to be cancelled. Premier League officials were locked in talks with the Government on Thursday night to discuss whether this...
Report: Todd Boehly Speaks On Assigning Graham Potter As New Chelsea Manager
Todd Boehly has brought in Graham Potter as the new manager of Chelsea after sacking Thomas Tuchel only one day ago.
Brendan Rodgers vows to fight to stay at Leicester
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he will fight to stay at the club after his side’s poor start to the season.The Northern Irishman’s position is coming under scrutiny after a run of five successive defeats left them bottom of the Premier League on just one point.Added to the backdrop of a number of pointed comments about the club’s situation during the summer – when several players, including defender Wesley Fofana, left and only two new faces arrived – Rodgers has cut a frustrated figure.But he insists he is up for the fight and dismissed TV pundit Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that...
Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund set to go ahead despite this weekend's Premier League games being postponed... while Man United and Arsenal's Europa League fixtures will also take place as planned
Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund is set to go ahead as planned despite Premier League games being called off. The status of next week's European games involving English sides had been uncertain after English clubs cancelled their domestic fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.
WATCH: Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Team-Talk Against Aston Villa
Manchester City competed one of the most historic come backs in Premier League history against Aston Villa on the final day of last season, and footage has finally emerged.
FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany
The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
'He Is A Bit Like Benzema' - Clarence Seedorf On Importance Of Liverpool Forward
Former Dutch international outlines the importance of Roberto Firmino and compares his impact to that of the Real Madrid superstar after a difficult night at the Diego Maradona Stadium.
BBC
Super League play-offs: Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (Sat)
Betfred Super League play-off eliminator: Huddersfield v Salford. Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Saturday, 10 September Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC Two, 14:00 BST on Sunday. Salford Red Devils want to take their "opportunity" when...
Yardbarker
Graham Potter will help Chelsea hire a “world class” sporting director before WC
According to reports, one of the first tasks that new Chelsea manager Graham Potter will be involved with, is helping chose a sporting director for the club. Potter was announced as the new Chelsea manager last night, just a day after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. This would suggest that it has been in the works for a few weeks and the decision had been made some time ago.
