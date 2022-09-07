ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

Demolition begins at Geneva Heights Elementary School

Demolition started this week at Geneva Heights Elementary School. The five-day process began Tuesday, when alumni, staff and teachers gathered at the Lower Greenville campus to say goodbye, Dallas ISD reports. Geneva Heights is expected to reopen in fall 2024, with brand-new classrooms, playgrounds, gardens and more. The campus remodel,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Blu Café at Allen High School

Allen high school's "Blu Café" is a student-run restaurant that offers delicious breakfast and lunch items for the community while, at the same time, providing student-programming that covers all areas of restaurant operations. Paige tries some of the dishes from the student-run Blu Café. You can find them...
ALLEN, TX
dallasisd.org

Dallas ISD bids farewell to Geneva Heights Elementary Building

On Tuesday, a small group of alumni, teachers, and staff gathered to say their final goodbyes to Geneva Heights Elementary as we’ve known it, as a five-day demolition project began. “I have been at Geneva Heights for 21 years, so it is sad to see it come down, but...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Promise of Peace Gardens planning project at J.L. Long

Local nonprofit Promise of Peace Gardens is planning its next garden at J.L. Long Middle School. Founding Director Elizabeth Dry, who teaches sixth-grade at the school, says this will be the 14th garden her organization has built. The first garden was created 13 years ago on East Grand Avenue, and it included a partnership with Woodrow Wilson High School.
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville resident creates bold, abstract art for Flower Mound

As a current resident of Lewisville, Steven Rodriguez has found himself involved with several art groups in the surrounding communities, helping to build his art reputation. Art runs in Rodriguez’s family. His dad was an artist, his sister is an artist and it became second nature for him.
LEWISVILLE, TX
advocatemag.com

The Musers Science Lab unveiled at Mount Auburn STEAM Academy

A donation from the Exchange Club of East Dallas allowed Mount Auburn STEAM Academy to purchase new science equipment for The Musers Science Lab. The Exchange Club of East Dallas raises money for local schools. This year, the organization made a $20,000 donation to Mount Auburn STEAM Academy, located near Samuell-Grand Park.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Person
Thurgood Marshall
advocatemag.com

Fossil Creek Liquor plans expansion to Lakewood

Fossil Creek Liquor, a liquor store chain with locations across North Texas, is planning an expansion to Dallas. Its first Dallas store will be at Lakewood Village, at the southwest corner of Mockingbird and Abrams, next to Taco Joint and Dallas Pet Den. A representative for the company says they...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Look: Cotton Bowl, Fair Park improvements wanted in Nov. 8 election

The nonprofit that manages Fair Park released artwork showing the wanted changes to the park and the Cotton Bowl. Dallas voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to fund $2 billion in improvements to Fair Park, the Cotton Bowl and expansion of the Downtown convention center. A 2% hotel tax...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Volunteers Needed for Cleanup and Beautification at DFW National Cemetery

Dallas-based nonprofit Carry The Load is hosting an event in Dallas on Friday for National Day of Service and Remembrance. The day, in collaboration with the VA National Cemetery Administration, aims to honor those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, by volunteering to clean headstones and beautify sacred grounds at one of 63 participating National Cemetery locations across the U.S.
DALLAS, TX
#Marshall School#The New School#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Perkins Will
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kroger celebrates reopening after renovations

The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations. (Courtesy Kroger) The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations, according to a news release. Renovations included décor aesthetics enhancements and improved functionality. The store now includes a Murray’s Cheese counter, a new climate-controlled case with wine selections, new cold cases in the dairy, meat and seafood departments, and new flooring throughout the store, according to the release. 972–712–6740. www.kroger.com.
FRISCO, TX
First Look At Frisco’s Newest Park

Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Irving Food Bank Damaged During Historic Flood

The historic flooding that washed through North Texas two weeks ago is still causing problems for many people. The warehouse for the non-profit, Irving Schools Foundation, was damaged in the storm and subsequent flooding. “We lost furniture, all of our shelving units that we store the food got damaged. They’re...
IRVING, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

