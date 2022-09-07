Read full article on original website
Demolition begins at Geneva Heights Elementary School
Demolition started this week at Geneva Heights Elementary School. The five-day process began Tuesday, when alumni, staff and teachers gathered at the Lower Greenville campus to say goodbye, Dallas ISD reports. Geneva Heights is expected to reopen in fall 2024, with brand-new classrooms, playgrounds, gardens and more. The campus remodel,...
Blu Café at Allen High School
Allen high school's "Blu Café" is a student-run restaurant that offers delicious breakfast and lunch items for the community while, at the same time, providing student-programming that covers all areas of restaurant operations. Paige tries some of the dishes from the student-run Blu Café. You can find them...
Dallas ISD bids farewell to Geneva Heights Elementary Building
On Tuesday, a small group of alumni, teachers, and staff gathered to say their final goodbyes to Geneva Heights Elementary as we’ve known it, as a five-day demolition project began. “I have been at Geneva Heights for 21 years, so it is sad to see it come down, but...
Promise of Peace Gardens planning project at J.L. Long
Local nonprofit Promise of Peace Gardens is planning its next garden at J.L. Long Middle School. Founding Director Elizabeth Dry, who teaches sixth-grade at the school, says this will be the 14th garden her organization has built. The first garden was created 13 years ago on East Grand Avenue, and it included a partnership with Woodrow Wilson High School.
Lewisville resident creates bold, abstract art for Flower Mound
As a current resident of Lewisville, Steven Rodriguez has found himself involved with several art groups in the surrounding communities, helping to build his art reputation. Art runs in Rodriguez’s family. His dad was an artist, his sister is an artist and it became second nature for him.
The Musers Science Lab unveiled at Mount Auburn STEAM Academy
A donation from the Exchange Club of East Dallas allowed Mount Auburn STEAM Academy to purchase new science equipment for The Musers Science Lab. The Exchange Club of East Dallas raises money for local schools. This year, the organization made a $20,000 donation to Mount Auburn STEAM Academy, located near Samuell-Grand Park.
5 Things To Know About The Plano ISD Board Meeting – 9/6/22
The seven Plano ISD Board of Trustee members met on September 6 to discuss a number of proposals and issues in the district. The board of trustees is elected to serve without compensation. Each board member has a term of four years. Here are the five things you need to...
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
Fossil Creek Liquor plans expansion to Lakewood
Fossil Creek Liquor, a liquor store chain with locations across North Texas, is planning an expansion to Dallas. Its first Dallas store will be at Lakewood Village, at the southwest corner of Mockingbird and Abrams, next to Taco Joint and Dallas Pet Den. A representative for the company says they...
Plano ISD to send nearly $248M recapture payment to Texas Education Agency
Davis Elementary School fifth-graders work on an assignment with their teacher last year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) The Plano ISD board of trustees approved a recapture payment of nearly $248 million for the 2022-23 school year during its Sept. 6 meeting. Recapture, which is now called revenue in excess...
Look: Cotton Bowl, Fair Park improvements wanted in Nov. 8 election
The nonprofit that manages Fair Park released artwork showing the wanted changes to the park and the Cotton Bowl. Dallas voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to fund $2 billion in improvements to Fair Park, the Cotton Bowl and expansion of the Downtown convention center. A 2% hotel tax...
Volunteers Needed for Cleanup and Beautification at DFW National Cemetery
Dallas-based nonprofit Carry The Load is hosting an event in Dallas on Friday for National Day of Service and Remembrance. The day, in collaboration with the VA National Cemetery Administration, aims to honor those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, by volunteering to clean headstones and beautify sacred grounds at one of 63 participating National Cemetery locations across the U.S.
Carroll ISD family says district discriminated against child with special needs, retaliated after complaint
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — For years, Carroll ISD has been the face of educational culture wars and battles over inclusivity. In the past year, the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened five discrimination investigations in the district, all are ongoing. None of the families behind the...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
Kroger celebrates reopening after renovations
The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations. (Courtesy Kroger) The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations, according to a news release. Renovations included décor aesthetics enhancements and improved functionality. The store now includes a Murray’s Cheese counter, a new climate-controlled case with wine selections, new cold cases in the dairy, meat and seafood departments, and new flooring throughout the store, according to the release. 972–712–6740. www.kroger.com.
First Look At Frisco’s Newest Park
Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial...
Irving Food Bank Damaged During Historic Flood
The historic flooding that washed through North Texas two weeks ago is still causing problems for many people. The warehouse for the non-profit, Irving Schools Foundation, was damaged in the storm and subsequent flooding. “We lost furniture, all of our shelving units that we store the food got damaged. They’re...
D.L. Mack’s Opens Second Dallas Location In Preston Hollow Neighborhood
The classic American tavern by Vandelay Hospitality Group opens September 8
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
