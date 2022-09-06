ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OH

West Virginia woman sentenced for Social Security fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Jackson County, West Virginia, woman has been sentenced in connection to Social Security fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Monique Casto, 37, of Kenna, will spend the next 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. She has also been ordered to pay $41,166 in […]
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Johnathon Hamrick pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement officers...
Woman charged in shooting incident

VINTON COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A Vinton County woman is in jail after a shooting incident in the Zaleski area. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office a shooting was reported on John Street on September 3. Deputies said the suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell, 34, of Ray,...
Parkersburg man gets prison sentence for gun possession

CHARLESTON — A Parkersburg man was sentenced Thursday to prison for a federal gun crime. Matthew Ryan Hunt, 34, of Parkersburg, received five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
Wanted Suspect in Custody

A subject wanted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody. Sheriff William Barker said around 12:40pm Crooksville Police Chief Bryan Alexander was provided information regarding the whereabouts of Michael F. Clark of Crooksville. Chief Alexander located Clark in a white SUV which fled. His vehicle was...
West Virginia man charged for murder, burning body

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted in Mason County Circuit Court for murder and allegedly trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, William Lowell Ingram III, 61, of […]
Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool. WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday. According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.
Local man arrested in two incidents within the same week

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department arrested a man in connection with a pair of incidents, including restraining a pair of workers at a Parkersburg GoMart location, according to Wood County Magistrate Court records. Darrell Alan Boggs, 54, homeless, was arraigned in magistrate court on two misdemeanor counts of...
Ohio County police officer charged with false reporting

OHIO COUNTY- (WTRF) – A police officer in Ohio County has been charged with three offenses, including false reporting. Wheeling Police say they were dispatched to South Frazier Ave for a hit and run when two witnesses described a dark SUV losing control. According to a police report, the SUV was traveling North Bound on […]
Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
Parkersburg man sentenced for kidnapping, theft

A Parkersburg man was recently sentenced to prison for a 2020 kidnapping and theft of firearms. Robert Leon Murphy Jr., 41, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Wharton to charges of robbery and kidnapping. Murphy was arrested in June 2020 on charges of kidnapping and malicious assault after allegedly holding...
Attempted murder one of 62 indictments returned in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 62 people during its September term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The most notable indictment returned was against Dalton Richards, of Worthington. Richards allegedly stabbed a man in Stonewood in November 2021. He was at large...
Woman dies in Mason County ATV accident

MASON, W.Va. — A collision between a vehicle and an ATV left a Mason County woman dead Thursday night. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the crash happened on State Route 62 near the community of Mason. The female operator of the ATV was killed, but her name has...
Ukrainian mother and daughter find refuge in West Virginia

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – The lives of nearly every Ukrainian have changed since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion on the country back in February. During the war, they’ve dealt with loved ones fighting and dying, having to flee their homes or their homes being destroyed, valued possessions left behind and more. Liubov and Rita Hurtova […]
