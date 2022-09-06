Read full article on original website
West Virginia woman sentenced for Social Security fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Jackson County, West Virginia, woman has been sentenced in connection to Social Security fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Monique Casto, 37, of Kenna, will spend the next 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. She has also been ordered to pay $41,166 in […]
WTAP
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Johnathon Hamrick pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement officers...
WSAZ
Woman charged in shooting incident
VINTON COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A Vinton County woman is in jail after a shooting incident in the Zaleski area. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office a shooting was reported on John Street on September 3. Deputies said the suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell, 34, of Ray,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man gets prison sentence for gun possession
CHARLESTON — A Parkersburg man was sentenced Thursday to prison for a federal gun crime. Matthew Ryan Hunt, 34, of Parkersburg, received five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
WTAP
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WHIZ
Wanted Suspect in Custody
A subject wanted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody. Sheriff William Barker said around 12:40pm Crooksville Police Chief Bryan Alexander was provided information regarding the whereabouts of Michael F. Clark of Crooksville. Chief Alexander located Clark in a white SUV which fled. His vehicle was...
West Virginia man charged for murder, burning body
Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted in Mason County Circuit Court for murder and allegedly trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, William Lowell Ingram III, 61, of […]
wbrc.com
Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say
WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool. WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday. According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.
WDTV
Local law enforcement share tips on how to stay safe while running outside
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You never think it will happen to you. In Memphis, a teacher was abducted and killed on an early morning run Friday. When going out, safety is probably a top priority. Staying hydrated and being aware of traffic and crosswalks are important while walking or running...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local man arrested in two incidents within the same week
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department arrested a man in connection with a pair of incidents, including restraining a pair of workers at a Parkersburg GoMart location, according to Wood County Magistrate Court records. Darrell Alan Boggs, 54, homeless, was arraigned in magistrate court on two misdemeanor counts of...
Ohio County police officer charged with false reporting
OHIO COUNTY- (WTRF) – A police officer in Ohio County has been charged with three offenses, including false reporting. Wheeling Police say they were dispatched to South Frazier Ave for a hit and run when two witnesses described a dark SUV losing control. According to a police report, the SUV was traveling North Bound on […]
WHIZ
Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man sentenced for kidnapping, theft
A Parkersburg man was recently sentenced to prison for a 2020 kidnapping and theft of firearms. Robert Leon Murphy Jr., 41, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Wharton to charges of robbery and kidnapping. Murphy was arrested in June 2020 on charges of kidnapping and malicious assault after allegedly holding...
WDTV
Attempted murder one of 62 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 62 people during its September term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The most notable indictment returned was against Dalton Richards, of Worthington. Richards allegedly stabbed a man in Stonewood in November 2021. He was at large...
6-year-old missing West Virginia boy dies after found unresponsive in pool
A 6-year-old is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says a 6-year-old autistic boy was reported missing in Washington, WV, by his father. The Office says the boy wandered from their home, according to the father. After a search, the boy was discovered in a pool at […]
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
WDTV
Harrison County Elks Lodge donates nonperishables to Hope on the Horizon
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucked in the back of the Horizon Church in Lost Creek is the “Hope on the Horizon food pantry. The pantry holds a backpack program, where their mission is to provide students in need with food for the weekend. The Harrison County Elks Lodge...
Metro News
Woman dies in Mason County ATV accident
MASON, W.Va. — A collision between a vehicle and an ATV left a Mason County woman dead Thursday night. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the crash happened on State Route 62 near the community of Mason. The female operator of the ATV was killed, but her name has...
Ukrainian mother and daughter find refuge in West Virginia
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – The lives of nearly every Ukrainian have changed since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion on the country back in February. During the war, they’ve dealt with loved ones fighting and dying, having to flee their homes or their homes being destroyed, valued possessions left behind and more. Liubov and Rita Hurtova […]
2 people ejected from vehicle in Marshall County; One life-flighted
Officals say two people from Marshall County were injured after they were ejected from their vehicle in a crash on Thursday. According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a male and female between the ages of 19 and 20 were taken to Wheeling Hospital after the crash, with the male being life-flighted to UPMC. The Office […]
