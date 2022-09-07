Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
reTHink, Inc. to host its biggest annual fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – reTHink, Inc. is hosting its annual Replay Runway event at the Terre Haute Brewing Company on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Local celebrities will walk the runway in outfits made entirely of recycled and repurposed material. The winner that gets the most votes and earns the most charitable donations will receive the ‘Green Majesty’ crown.
1027wbow.com
Ambulance ride fees increase in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute City Council approved a general ordinance to raise the rates of various medical user fees in the city. The goal is to offset some of the costs of rising medical supplies due to nationwide inflation. The four types of medical user...
1027wbow.com
New venue officially opens in Idle Creek
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —City officials welcomed a new outdoor and indoor venue called ‘The Garage’ at Idle Creek Golf Course. Community members gathered Thursday tonight in celebration with a ribbon cutting. This new venue features a 7 by 12 foot TV for sporting events, a bar and food.
1027wbow.com
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue.
Comments / 0