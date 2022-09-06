Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield scores 21 unanswered points in win over Wayne to remain unbeaten
Bryce Schondelmyer threw three touchdown passes for the Wildcats in the 21-7 win
Natchez Democrat
Bulldogs unable to overcome sluggish start
NATCHEZ — Lawrence County (3-0) continued its strong start to the season with a 43-30 win over Natchez High School (2-1) Friday night. The Cougars beat 5A Brookhaven to start the year and are not a 4A opponent you could overlook. Bulldog Head Coach Steve Davis said Lawrence County...
Saguaro bounces back from season opening loss, but not without controversy
For a moment or two Friday in Queen Creek, it seemed as if the night’s defining moment would be the hometown Bulldogs doing the impossible. Yes, Queen Creek really did face a first-and-44 from its own 28 with the game on the line. And yes, Queen Creek really did convert — not all at once, but in a trio of a chunk plays, marching down the field and making you forget that the opponent was reigning Open...
linknky.com
Thursday NKY sports round-up: NewCath boys soccer continues to roll
Just more than halfway through the regular season, the Newport Central Catholic boys soccer team still has no losses on its record. The Thoroughbreds (9-0-2 overall) ventured on the road out of the 9th Region and shut out the Scott Eagles, 5-0, for their sixth shutout of the season. They have outscored opponents, 43-7 on the season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kingsport Times-News
Hilltoppers to face Class 5A defending state champs
Science Hill got flattened at home by Powell last season, and this year’s matchup again puts the Hilltoppers in the underdog role. “It’s not the same (Powell) team as last year, but there is still a lot of talent,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said of the defending Class 5A state champions.
Chronicle
Tigers Score 6 Goals in 30 Minutes to Beat Cardinals
The Napavine girls soccer team needed just over 10 minutes in its season opener at Winlock to open the floodgates, but once the Tigers got going, they didn’t stop for awhile, bagging six first-half goals in a 6-0 rout. “We’ve got a lot of athleticism all over the field,”...
Comments / 0