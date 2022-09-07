Read full article on original website
Related
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
KTAL
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
ktoy1047.com
Missing person from Nash located by police
Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle and Burglarizing Several Other Vehicles
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle and Burglarizing Several Other Vehicles. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that deputies arrested four teenagers aged 13, 15, and 19 on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after they reportedly burglarized at least seven vehicles. Caddo patrol...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
$1 million bond set for wanted man arrested by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together Tuesday night (Sept. 6) to capture a wanted fugitive. Frankie Tillman, 35, was wanted for attempted second-degree murder. CPSO officials say around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night, narcotics agents spotted Tillman on Weinstock Street in the city’s Allendale neighborhood. After a...
KTBS
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Addresses City Healthcare Issue
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press conference Friday morning to address and clarify the city's position on the recent vote. But instead of clarification, it, once again, just brought up more questions. In his press conference, Mayor Perkins announced:. At Wednesdays Healthcare Trust Fund Board meeting there was a...
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
txktoday.com
Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman & Girls Facing 51 Felony Charges
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using a hidden camera to secretly record a friend’s wife and two daughters in their bathroom is facing 51 felony counts of invasive visual recording in Bowie County. Jarrod Wade Dee, 37, was convicted in 2017 of secretly recording a girl in Cass...
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in August Shooting
On August 8th, 2022, around 10am Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Street on reports of a shots. Responding officers located witnesses who advised that Dam’on Lewis had fired a weapon at an individual but did not strike them. Investigators with the Violent...
KSLA
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
Three Arrested by K-9 in Labor Day Shreveport-Barksdale Shooting
On September 5th, 2022, at 8:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers were able to obtain a description of the suspects and officers located two suspects on east Washington Street. Another suspect was located in close proximity with the assistance of Shreveport Police K-9 Sepp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longview man calls deputies on himself, arrested for criminal trespass
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested Wednesday night after violating an active criminal trespass card against him, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Francis, 62, is reported to have shown up at his neighbors house “highly intoxicated” where he had a criminal trespass card against him. “His neighbor threatened […]
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
KTAL
Mother charged after teen arrested in car theft, burglaries
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of one of the four teens charged in connection with a series of car thefts and vehicle burglaries in Blanchard earlier this week is now facing charges of her own. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s says they arrested 30-year-old Zenkendra Bates is charged...
KLTV
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
Death of Lafayette man marks 37th homicide in Caddo
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.
KCS Holiday Express Returns to Shreveport This Year
The KCS Holiday Express train is back for 2022. After taking a break because of the pandemic, this special Christmas train will hit the rains across the south to bring joy to thousands of families. This is an older video of some of the beauty you will get to see...
Louisiana man released from 15-year-prison sentence arrested
Shreveport police have arrested a man who was released from prison on August 11 after serving a 15-year sentence, according to Vine, a national service that keeps track of convicted prisoners.
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0