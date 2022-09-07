ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
Missing person from Nash located by police

Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Addresses City Healthcare Issue

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press conference Friday morning to address and clarify the city's position on the recent vote. But instead of clarification, it, once again, just brought up more questions. In his press conference, Mayor Perkins announced:. At Wednesdays Healthcare Trust Fund Board meeting there was a...
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman & Girls Facing 51 Felony Charges

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using a hidden camera to secretly record a friend’s wife and two daughters in their bathroom is facing 51 felony counts of invasive visual recording in Bowie County. Jarrod Wade Dee, 37, was convicted in 2017 of secretly recording a girl in Cass...
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in August Shooting

On August 8th, 2022, around 10am Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Street on reports of a shots. Responding officers located witnesses who advised that Dam’on Lewis had fired a weapon at an individual but did not strike them. Investigators with the Violent...
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
Three Arrested by K-9 in Labor Day Shreveport-Barksdale Shooting

On September 5th, 2022, at 8:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers were able to obtain a description of the suspects and officers located two suspects on east Washington Street. Another suspect was located in close proximity with the assistance of Shreveport Police K-9 Sepp.
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
Mother charged after teen arrested in car theft, burglaries

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of one of the four teens charged in connection with a series of car thefts and vehicle burglaries in Blanchard earlier this week is now facing charges of her own. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s says they arrested 30-year-old Zenkendra Bates is charged...
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
