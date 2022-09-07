Alaska and many other areas of the Arctic experience thousands of earthquakes of different magnitudes every year, putting infrastructure and residents in the region at risk. As part of a $3 million collaborative grant from the National Science Foundation, UNH scientists were awarded more than $1.69 million to lead research examining how climate change in the Arctic — which is warming at four times the rate of other places — could negatively affect the area’s infrastructure from seismic events and how it could impact the preparedness and response to earthquake-related disasters.

DURHAM, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO