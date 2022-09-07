Read full article on original website
unh.edu
Library Tour
Welcome to the UNH Library! Explore how the library can help you succeed. Join us for a brief tour of the main library building, Dimond Library and learn about the many resources, spaces, and services to help you succeed. Stop by the table in the lobby and enter your name...
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
NHPR
Valley Regional Hospital says Dartmouth affiliation will help it stay viable, expand care
Valley Regional Hospital plans to affiliate with the Dartmouth Health system next year, a move leaders of both institutions say will help the Claremont hospital remain financially viable. At a forum Thursday evening in Claremont, Valley Regional Hospital’s Interim President and CEO Dr. Jocelyn Caple said the facility is doing...
unh.edu
UNH Announces 2022 Alumni Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Inductees
DURHAM, N.H.—The University of New Hampshire will induct five alumni into its Alumni Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Friday, Oct.7, 2022, during Homecoming Weekend. “The committee was impressed with the increased number and quality of nominations this year and tasked with the difficult process to only select five.,” said Ian Grant, executive director of UNH’s Peter T. Paul Entrepreneurship Center (ECenter) and chair of the selection committee. “That said, these inductees represent the true spirit of UNH and the entrepreneurial endurance needed to succeed in their respective industries. We are excited to welcome them back to campus to celebrate.”
unh.edu
Library Orientation
Welcome to the UNH Library: Explore how the library can help you succeed!. Join us after U-Day for this fun and interactive session as you learn about the library and some of the resources that can help you succeed!. Enter your name for a raffle - a tote bag filled...
newhampshirebulletin.com
New hospital would add over 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care
The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
NHPR
With a pop-up market, Manchester’s Center City neighbors find a new way to engage their community
Fadum Yussuf from Kenya lives a couple of blocks from where the market occurred. This market gave her the opportunity to bring her produce for the first time to a bigger crowd. She wants to create a family business. Local activists and organizers are looking for new ways to bring...
NHPR
Manchester receives a $44 million grant for the manufacturing of organs, cells, and tissue
Manchester officials say they will rely on a nonprofit to oversee the $44 million in new federal funding heading to the region to support the expansion of local biofabrication jobs. The funding comes from a Build Back Better Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, a COVID-19 pandemic recovery initiative....
New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager
Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s offer of employment in Claremont is contingent upon a successful background check. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager.
manchesterinklink.com
Director of Homeless Services resigns, a ‘major loss’ to the city after having a ‘positive impact’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday morning Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long urged Schonna Green not to go. “She told me she was going to resign and I told her not to,” says Long. “I told her that I think she’s a breath of fresh air for the city of Manchester, and that I didn’t want her to leave.”
unh.edu
Meeting Great Bay History
Since 2016, UNH archaeology professor Meghan Howey has dug into 17th century colonial and Indigenous history along New Hampshire’s Great Bay as director of the Great Bay Archaeological Survey (GBAS). Now, with a prestigious National Endowment for the Humanities Landmarks of American History and Culture grant, 72 K-12 teachers from across the nation will experience these 17th- and early 18th-century colonial era occupation sites and the people who inhabited them through a series of immersive place-based encounters.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
unh.edu
Baking and Quaking
Alaska and many other areas of the Arctic experience thousands of earthquakes of different magnitudes every year, putting infrastructure and residents in the region at risk. As part of a $3 million collaborative grant from the National Science Foundation, UNH scientists were awarded more than $1.69 million to lead research examining how climate change in the Arctic — which is warming at four times the rate of other places — could negatively affect the area’s infrastructure from seismic events and how it could impact the preparedness and response to earthquake-related disasters.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Boston-based real estate investment and development firm Foxfield has acquired a 100,450-square-foot industrial/flex property on 15 acres at 21 Northwestern Drive in Salem for $14.9 million. Foxfield managing partner Jeff Theobald said his firm is “excited to see the southern New Hampshire industrial market continue to develop over the coming years.” He called the property “an excellent opportunity to buy a facility with a strong roster of tenants in a dynamic location.” Chris Healey of The Boulos Company, who represented Foxfield in the off-market purchase, said, “Industrial vacancy in the Salem submarket is among the tightest in the state.”
This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted
There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
manchesterinklink.com
Cashin nominated to become Manchester’s next fire chief
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cashin was nominated Tuesday night by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as the next Manchester Fire Department (MFD) Chief and Manchester Emergency Management Director. Cashin has been a member of the Manchester Fire Department since 1999. He was promoted to lieutenant...
Tattersall Farm Holds Free Sheep Dog Trial This Weekend
The top herding dogs and handlers in New England are gathering at Tattersall Farm this weekend to participate in a timed sheep dog trial. The course is similar to the demands and needs of everyday farm work. It consists of skills like gathering and outrunning sheep, lifting, fetching and driving and penning. Each dog is judged on how quickly and efficiently it herds the sheep back to its handler while avoiding obstacles.
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name
A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach
In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
