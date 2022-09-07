DURHAM, N.H.—The University of New Hampshire will induct five alumni into its Alumni Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Friday, Oct.7, 2022, during Homecoming Weekend. “The committee was impressed with the increased number and quality of nominations this year and tasked with the difficult process to only select five.,” said Ian Grant, executive director of UNH’s Peter T. Paul Entrepreneurship Center (ECenter) and chair of the selection committee. “That said, these inductees represent the true spirit of UNH and the entrepreneurial endurance needed to succeed in their respective industries. We are excited to welcome them back to campus to celebrate.”

