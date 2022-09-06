Read full article on original website
WDTV
Glenville State students, faculty clean up section of road in Lewis, Gilmer Counties
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University students and faculty recently met to clean up a section of U.S. Route 33 in Lewis and Gilmer Counties. The highway cleanup was held in partnership with the Lewis/Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority on Saturday, Aug. 27. Volunteers gathered at Leading Creek Elementary,...
WDTV
Harrison County Elks Lodge donates nonperishables to Hope on the Horizon
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucked in the back of the Horizon Church in Lost Creek is the “Hope on the Horizon food pantry. The pantry holds a backpack program, where their mission is to provide students in need with food for the weekend. The Harrison County Elks Lodge...
WDTV
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials on scene tell 5 News law enforcement swept the school and no evidence of a gun was found. Students may dismiss, but it is not a mandatory dismissal. Officials said there does not appear to be a credible threat toward the school based on their...
Metro News
Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
WDTV
Alderson Broaddus University holds opening convocation ceremony
PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The fall semester is underway at Alderson Broauddus. The college celebrated the start of the new academic year with their opening convocation ceremony. University President, Tim Berry ,said this is his favorite event of the year. “It’s really one of the first times that everybody comes...
WDTV
DUI Simulator set to visit Webster County High School
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The DUI Simulator Program will soon be visiting Webster County High School. The DUI Simulator Program provides students with the opportunity to experience various driving conditions, scenarios and hazards while safely operating a simulation system with enhanced graphics that can even depict wildlife. Officials said the...
WDTV
Darrell Eddy
Darrell Eddy, age 91 of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931 on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Almeada...
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
60+ indicted in Harrison County for September
The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office has released the list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.
UPDATE: Taylor County teen found
UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
WDTV
Grafton City Hospital appoints new CAO
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton City hospital has appointed a new Chief Administrative Officer. Melissa Lockwood has been appointed the CAO of Grafton City Hospital. She is also the CAO of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. Kevin Gessler, former CAO for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances...
West Virginia family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery. As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens’ name […]
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Robinson Grand’s Jason Young
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Young from The Robinson Grand joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked events that will soon be coming to The Robinson Grand. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
WDTV
Hazel Viona Metz
Hazel Viona Metz, 93, of 1618 Buckhannon Run Rd. in Buckhannon, joined her husband in Heaven on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Glenville Genesis Center. Hazel was born in Weston on February 20, 1929, a daughter of the late Howard Brian Helmick and Ollie Mae Sprouse Helmick. In addition to her parents, one brother, Darrell D. Helmick, preceded Hazel in death. On June 7, 1949, Hazel married the love of her life, Hurley Franklin Metz. Together they shared 53 wonderful years of marriage and she missed him dearly after his passing on September 16, 2002. Hazel is survived by one special nephew whom she loved like a son, Jerry Helmick and wife, Lisa, of Weston; two grandchildren-of-the-heart: Jessica Bennett and husband, Jeremy, of Ireland and Jeremy Helmick and wife, Olivia, of Weston; one nephew, Steven Helmick and wife, Hanni, of Elizabethtown, KY; great-nephew, Tommy Helmick and husband, Chad; two nieces: Kim Helmick and Sheila Tompkins and husband, Greg, both of East Lake, OH; and two great-nieces: Andrea and Jillian Tompkins. Hazel graduated from Weston High School and was a Christian by faith. She was proudly employed with G.C. Murphy for 37 years and 10 months starting at the Candy Counter and working her way up to Supervisor. As supervisor, she used her creative talents to decorate their window spaces beautifully. After retiring, Hazel taught ceramic classes at Lewis County Senior Center for 10 years. She enjoyed making one of a kind works of art, which included beautiful quilts that her family will cherish forever. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12 – 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Hazel Viona Metz. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Randall “Trigger” Scott Watson
Randall “Trigger” Scott Watson, 56, of Lumberport, went home to be with the Lord after fighting a long battle with cancer on Monday, February 7, 2022 at his home with his loving wife, Doris, by his side. He was born June 12, 1965 in Clarksburg a son of the late Harold Albert Watson Jr. and Sue Ann Ashley Watson. Randy is survived by his wife, Doris Faye Hayhurst Watson whom he married on June 2, 1990. Also surviving are his brother, Craig Alan Watson of Clarksburg; his nephew, Jordan Watson and his mother, Vickie Watson of Flemington; his mother and father-in-law, Charles and Marjorie Hayhurst of Fairmont; sisters-in-law, Donna Tubolino of Morgantown; and Deborah Bouvy of Fairmont; and his brother-in-law, Danny Hayhurst and companion Phyllis Brown of Morgantown; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mason and Mary Ashley; and paternal grandparents, Edith and Harold Albert Watson Sr. Randy was a graduate of Lincoln High School and the Diesel Institute of America. He enjoyed his work as a mechanic and was employed by several trucking companies in the area including Salerno Brothers, Atha Trucking, Nuzum Trucking, and Nuzum Enterprises. Randy went on to retire from the West Virginia Department of Highways District 4 after sixteen years of service. In Randy’s spare time from his mechanical duties, he loved working the family farm on Jones Run Road. Friends will be received at Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St. Shinnston, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following at 4:00 pm with Don Simmons and Mike Sheets officiating. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.perinefunerals.com Thank you to Hospice and all his friends who helped throughout his battle. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watson family.
4 years unsolved: Reward offered in Grafton homicide case
Four years later, a Grafton man's homicide case is still open, and a reward is being offered for any information reported to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer or killers.
WDTV
Road closure scheduled on Rt. 250 in Marion Co. on Friday
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 250 in Marion County will be closed for several hours on Friday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The closure will be on Mary Lou Retton Drive just past Shirlane Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as part of the rockfall protection project.
Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season. Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in […]
WDTV
Pentecostal Lighthouse Church looks for help after a devastating flood
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pentecostal Lighthouse Church in Fairmont was in pieces after flooding on September 5. “At 4:00, the neighbor called me and said, Sandy, it’s up to the windows of the church. We hurried up and got down here. When we came in it was a sight,” the pastor’s wife, Sandy Abersold, said.
wbrc.com
Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say
WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool. WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday. According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.
