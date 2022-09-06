Hazel Viona Metz, 93, of 1618 Buckhannon Run Rd. in Buckhannon, joined her husband in Heaven on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Glenville Genesis Center. Hazel was born in Weston on February 20, 1929, a daughter of the late Howard Brian Helmick and Ollie Mae Sprouse Helmick. In addition to her parents, one brother, Darrell D. Helmick, preceded Hazel in death. On June 7, 1949, Hazel married the love of her life, Hurley Franklin Metz. Together they shared 53 wonderful years of marriage and she missed him dearly after his passing on September 16, 2002. Hazel is survived by one special nephew whom she loved like a son, Jerry Helmick and wife, Lisa, of Weston; two grandchildren-of-the-heart: Jessica Bennett and husband, Jeremy, of Ireland and Jeremy Helmick and wife, Olivia, of Weston; one nephew, Steven Helmick and wife, Hanni, of Elizabethtown, KY; great-nephew, Tommy Helmick and husband, Chad; two nieces: Kim Helmick and Sheila Tompkins and husband, Greg, both of East Lake, OH; and two great-nieces: Andrea and Jillian Tompkins. Hazel graduated from Weston High School and was a Christian by faith. She was proudly employed with G.C. Murphy for 37 years and 10 months starting at the Candy Counter and working her way up to Supervisor. As supervisor, she used her creative talents to decorate their window spaces beautifully. After retiring, Hazel taught ceramic classes at Lewis County Senior Center for 10 years. She enjoyed making one of a kind works of art, which included beautiful quilts that her family will cherish forever. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12 – 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Hazel Viona Metz. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO