Denison, TX

Comments / 0

KTEN.com

Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Wilson N. Jones reopens psych ward

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday, Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center recognized the reopening of its behavioral health unit. “Opening up the unit again and providing this service is going to be very beneficial for the community,” said the unit’s director of nurses Rochello Govindasamy. “Mental health is usually an unmet need, and we are very excited to provide this care and sustain and maintain good mental well-being.”
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Sherman ISD warns parents of phone scam

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is warning parents that an outside group is out to scam them. In an email sent out to parents, the district said a company from a “346″ area code, referred to as My Game Day Live, is calling community members attempting to fundraise for Sherman Athletics.
SHERMAN, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.

McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Blu Café at Allen High School

Allen high school's "Blu Café" is a student-run restaurant that offers delicious breakfast and lunch items for the community while, at the same time, providing student-programming that covers all areas of restaurant operations. Paige tries some of the dishes from the student-run Blu Café. You can find them...
ALLEN, TX
KTEN.com

'World's Greatest' TV show to spotlight Ardmore truckers

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Dot Transportation, Inc. — the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor — was recently selected as one of the “World's Greatest” companies in the trucking industry. "This company definitely deserves to be recognized," said...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman falls to Centennial

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - Sherman came up short at home 14-7 against Centennial. The Bearcats move to 1-2 on the season and will play Lebanon Trail on the road next week.
SHERMAN, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates

Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Jefferson Starship performs in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- They built this city on rock and roll! Jefferson Starship put on a free concert in the social district in downtown Van Alstyne. The band has released 8 gold or platinum selling studio albums in their career. "We have been planning on this for months,"...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
KTEN.com

'Comet' the Golden Retriever impacting Dickson Public Schools

DICKSON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Dickson Public Schools has a fury friend new to the district that's putting a smile on kid's faces. Meet Comet. Comet is named after the school's mascot the 'Dickson Comets'. His owners, Amber and Zack Gadberry, are teachers at Dickson high school. Comet, just seven months...
ARDMORE, OK
dmagazine.com

North Texas Is the Country’s New Semiconductor Manufacturing Capital

It’s being compared to Silicon Valley. Some have dubbed it Silicon Alley—or more aptly, Silicon Prairie. And if you haven’t already bought land for development along the 30-mile stretch of State Highway 75 north of McKinney to Sherman, you’re facing skyrocketed land prices. In a tale...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman Council moves to bolster water supply

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman City Council has approved funding for a plan to help make sure utility customers won't run out of water in a crisis. You'll remember that the city's power was knocked out during the historic 2021 winter storm. That led the water treatment plan to freeze, cutting off water service across the city.
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

UPDATE WITH PHOTOS: No one injured in Plano house fire

Four engines and three ladder trucks with the Plano Fire Department responded to a house fire at 708 Arbor Downs Drive in central Plano Friday afternoon. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire, but did not suffer injuries, according to the Plano Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming from the home's roof. Firefighters on the scene indicated that the fire started in the attic, though the cause remains under investigation and the fire marshal was on the scene.
PLANO, TX

