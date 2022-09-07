Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
KXII.com
Wilson N. Jones reopens psych ward
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday, Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center recognized the reopening of its behavioral health unit. “Opening up the unit again and providing this service is going to be very beneficial for the community,” said the unit’s director of nurses Rochello Govindasamy. “Mental health is usually an unmet need, and we are very excited to provide this care and sustain and maintain good mental well-being.”
KXII.com
Sherman ISD warns parents of phone scam
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is warning parents that an outside group is out to scam them. In an email sent out to parents, the district said a company from a “346″ area code, referred to as My Game Day Live, is calling community members attempting to fundraise for Sherman Athletics.
mckinneyonline.com
This McKinney cottage located downtown called a ‘picturesque property’
A cottage located in downtown McKinney that is on a corner lot is on the market for $650,000. Called a "picturesque property" in the listing, the home has lots of features like hardwood floors and French doors throughout. There are two living areas in the home, along with a formal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
checkoutdfw.com
These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
WFAA
Blu Café at Allen High School
Allen high school's "Blu Café" is a student-run restaurant that offers delicious breakfast and lunch items for the community while, at the same time, providing student-programming that covers all areas of restaurant operations. Paige tries some of the dishes from the student-run Blu Café. You can find them...
KTEN.com
'World's Greatest' TV show to spotlight Ardmore truckers
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Dot Transportation, Inc. — the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor — was recently selected as one of the “World's Greatest” companies in the trucking industry. "This company definitely deserves to be recognized," said...
KTEN.com
Sherman falls to Centennial
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - Sherman came up short at home 14-7 against Centennial. The Bearcats move to 1-2 on the season and will play Lebanon Trail on the road next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bryancountypatriot.com
Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates
Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
KTEN.com
Jefferson Starship performs in Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- They built this city on rock and roll! Jefferson Starship put on a free concert in the social district in downtown Van Alstyne. The band has released 8 gold or platinum selling studio albums in their career. "We have been planning on this for months,"...
5 Things To Know About The Plano ISD Board Meeting – 9/6/22
The seven Plano ISD Board of Trustee members met on September 6 to discuss a number of proposals and issues in the district. The board of trustees is elected to serve without compensation. Each board member has a term of four years. Here are the five things you need to...
KTEN.com
'Comet' the Golden Retriever impacting Dickson Public Schools
DICKSON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Dickson Public Schools has a fury friend new to the district that's putting a smile on kid's faces. Meet Comet. Comet is named after the school's mascot the 'Dickson Comets'. His owners, Amber and Zack Gadberry, are teachers at Dickson high school. Comet, just seven months...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dmagazine.com
North Texas Is the Country’s New Semiconductor Manufacturing Capital
It’s being compared to Silicon Valley. Some have dubbed it Silicon Alley—or more aptly, Silicon Prairie. And if you haven’t already bought land for development along the 30-mile stretch of State Highway 75 north of McKinney to Sherman, you’re facing skyrocketed land prices. In a tale...
KXII.com
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
Frisco Residents Met With Police About Racism Against South Asian Americans
A Collin County Hindu temple came together Wednesday night to address the recent hate and violence toward the South Asian community. During the meeting, a number of community leaders spoke including members of Frisco police. The meeting was called to find out how the city of Frisco and police will...
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
KTEN.com
Sherman Council moves to bolster water supply
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman City Council has approved funding for a plan to help make sure utility customers won't run out of water in a crisis. You'll remember that the city's power was knocked out during the historic 2021 winter storm. That led the water treatment plan to freeze, cutting off water service across the city.
Nordstrom Rack Headed to Allen
The divison of Nordstrom, Inc. offers discounts on designer brands.
Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATE WITH PHOTOS: No one injured in Plano house fire
Four engines and three ladder trucks with the Plano Fire Department responded to a house fire at 708 Arbor Downs Drive in central Plano Friday afternoon. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire, but did not suffer injuries, according to the Plano Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming from the home's roof. Firefighters on the scene indicated that the fire started in the attic, though the cause remains under investigation and the fire marshal was on the scene.
Comments / 0