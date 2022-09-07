Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California public health official on staying safe during scorching heatwave
California is still in the midst of what may be the worst heat wave in the state's history. And that poses huge health risks. In the U.S., extreme heat is the most deadly weather-related disaster. Dr. Tomas Aragon is director of the California Department of Public Health. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks
SAN DIEGO — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Firefighters...
The extreme heat in California is causing disruptions in the state's classrooms
Extreme heat across California is causing trouble in schools. It's straining aging air conditioning systems, making recess dangerous and highlighting ventilation problems in many classrooms.
Guide racks up TikTok views explaining the megadrought in the Colorado River
Understanding drought in the West is hard. A Colorado woman is explaining the problem to a new generation of water users to debunk misinformation that can easily spread during a crisis. As KUNC’s reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show how water issues can both...
A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom
The judge in Texas ruled that a requirement for businesses to provide health insurance that covers HIV-preventative drugs violates the religious freedom of some Christian employers. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He...
Local colleges increase cybersecurity programs to meet growing demand
If you’re looking for a job change or are just beginning your career, here’s one possibility: cybersecurity expert. According to the website Cyberseek.org, there are more than 714,000 cybersecurity job openings in the U.S., with about 30,000 of them in the Carolinas. And, North Carolina colleges are responding to the demand.
A new lawsuit is challenging Florida Medicaid's exclusion of transgender health care
A new federal lawsuit has challenged the state of Florida's effort to exclude gender-affirming health care for transgender people from its state Medicaid program, calling the rule illegal, discriminatory and a "dangerous governmental action." A coalition of legal groups filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of four Florida Medicaid recipients,...
Advocates look to credit card companies to track suspect gun sales
A growing number of politicians and advocates for tighter gun regulations aren't just asking for change from the government. They want credit card companies to play a part, too. Samantha Max of member station WNYC explains how. SAMANTHA MAX, BYLINE: When you buy something with a credit card, the card...
An intense heat wave in California is stressing the state's power grid
The strain on the power grid is leading to outages in some parts of the state and is putting vulnerable residents at risk. Other western states are also baking under the historic heat.
California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke
It has been really hot. High demand caused by a historic heat wave nearly broke the power grid here in California yesterday. So far, it does seem like a lot of Californians are trying to decrease their energy use, and that has helped the state avert rolling blackouts. But the heat is expected to continue for a few more days. Here to explain more about what's ahead is Jan Smutny-Jones. He's the executive director of the trade group Independent Energy Producers, and he's a former chair of the state's power grid system. Welcome.
South Carolina OB-GYNs are consulting criminal attorneys post-Roe
Dr. Amy Crockett has spent the past two months researching what would happen if she were charged with a felony. Crockett works as an OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine physician in Greenville, South Carolina. “Do I get arrested? Is there like a mug shot? Does someone show up at my office...
Despite its innocently furry appearance, the puss caterpillar's sting is brutal
The puss caterpillar bears a striking resemblance to Cousin Itt from the Addams Family, a fuzzy little bug that one can't help but want to touch. However, beneath its hairy surface are poisonous barbs that pack a powerful sting, which can result in days and even weeks of pain. One...
A 200-year-old Saguaro cactus has fallen do to a powerful monsoon
For around 200 years, a special saguaro cactus stood tall in the Arizona desert. Its longest arms stretched almost 30 feet into the air. And now that desert giant has fallen. Its trunks have splintered. And its large arms lay sprawled on the ground. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Steve Haas, the...
Texas State Police downplay their role in Uvalde shooting failures, report says
A ProPublica-Texas Tribune report finds that Texas state law enforcers sought to shift blame to local law enforcement for the Uvalde school shooting in May that killed 19 children and two teachers.
Encore: Experts aren't sure why South Carolina has bee hit with many earthquakes
An unusually large number of earthquakes have hit South Carolina this year, but scientists don't know why. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 26, 2022.) Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal.
A judge strikes down a 1931 law criminalizing abortion in Michigan
DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme...
Genealogy DNA is used to identify a murder victim from 1988 — and her killer
Federal and state law enforcement officials in Georgia used genealogy DNA to identify both a murder victim and her killer in a 1988 homicide that went unsolved for decades. They say it's the first time the novel but controversial forensic technique that connects the DNA profiles of different family members was used to learn the identities of both the victim and the perpetrator in the same case.
GOP sues over NC board's absentee ballot date, observer rule
North Carolina and national Republicans sued Friday seeking to block the State Board of Elections from extending the fall absentee-ballot receipt deadline because of a holiday and from enforcing a rule that could disrupt the movement of some polling site observers. The Republican National Committee, state Republican Party and the...
Facing state fraud charges in N.Y., Bannon is expected to turn himself in Thursday
Steve Bannon, a former senior political aide to President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself into authorities in New York state on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the case. Bannon will face state charges that he committed fraud by improperly diverting funds donated to an organization called...
Kentucky's flooding victims face years of rebuilding efforts
After record flooding at the end of July in eastern Kentucky, residents reported more than 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Many residents remain in housing limbo as they apply for aid and rebuild. Katie Myers is covering economic transition in east Kentucky for the ReSource and partner station WMMT in...
