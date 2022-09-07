ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

WFAE

Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks

SAN DIEGO — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Firefighters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom

The judge in Texas ruled that a requirement for businesses to provide health insurance that covers HIV-preventative drugs violates the religious freedom of some Christian employers. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He...
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

Local colleges increase cybersecurity programs to meet growing demand

If you’re looking for a job change or are just beginning your career, here’s one possibility: cybersecurity expert. According to the website Cyberseek.org, there are more than 714,000 cybersecurity job openings in the U.S., with about 30,000 of them in the Carolinas. And, North Carolina colleges are responding to the demand.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke

It has been really hot. High demand caused by a historic heat wave nearly broke the power grid here in California yesterday. So far, it does seem like a lot of Californians are trying to decrease their energy use, and that has helped the state avert rolling blackouts. But the heat is expected to continue for a few more days. Here to explain more about what's ahead is Jan Smutny-Jones. He's the executive director of the trade group Independent Energy Producers, and he's a former chair of the state's power grid system. Welcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

Encore: Experts aren't sure why South Carolina has bee hit with many earthquakes

An unusually large number of earthquakes have hit South Carolina this year, but scientists don't know why. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 26, 2022.) Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal.
ENVIRONMENT
WFAE

A judge strikes down a 1931 law criminalizing abortion in Michigan

DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme...
MICHIGAN STATE
WFAE

Genealogy DNA is used to identify a murder victim from 1988 — and her killer

Federal and state law enforcement officials in Georgia used genealogy DNA to identify both a murder victim and her killer in a 1988 homicide that went unsolved for decades. They say it's the first time the novel but controversial forensic technique that connects the DNA profiles of different family members was used to learn the identities of both the victim and the perpetrator in the same case.
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

GOP sues over NC board's absentee ballot date, observer rule

North Carolina and national Republicans sued Friday seeking to block the State Board of Elections from extending the fall absentee-ballot receipt deadline because of a holiday and from enforcing a rule that could disrupt the movement of some polling site observers. The Republican National Committee, state Republican Party and the...
ELECTIONS
WFAE

Kentucky's flooding victims face years of rebuilding efforts

After record flooding at the end of July in eastern Kentucky, residents reported more than 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Many residents remain in housing limbo as they apply for aid and rebuild. Katie Myers is covering economic transition in east Kentucky for the ReSource and partner station WMMT in...
KENTUCKY STATE

