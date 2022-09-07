CHOTEAU, Mont. - A number of streets off 7th St. SW on the southwest side of Choteau were closed Wednesday morning to keep a bear from getting further into town. The City of Choteau says the Teton County Sheriff and their Deputies along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialists went through the area where the bear was last seen, but they were unsuccessful in finding the bear.

