Only 2 To Go For Shelby
Shelby Market & Music, will wrap up for the season next Thursday, the 15th. Only 2 more markets to go... this Thursday, & next. Two more Thursdays to enjoy the fine food, vendors, farmers/producers, non-profit organizations, crafts & all the live music we've been enjoying from some of our local talent. Here's hoping you can make it the next couple of Thursdays over at Shelby City Park...
montanarightnow.com
Some streets in Choteau closed Wednesday to keep a bear from getting further into town
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A number of streets off 7th St. SW on the southwest side of Choteau were closed Wednesday morning to keep a bear from getting further into town. The City of Choteau says the Teton County Sheriff and their Deputies along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialists went through the area where the bear was last seen, but they were unsuccessful in finding the bear.
