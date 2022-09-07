ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 28 – Sept. 24

Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
On Aug. 28, Lorenzo CuellarMaldonado, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On Aug. 28, Antonio CuelarMaldonado, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On Aug. 28, Stephen Paul Norman, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Aug. 28, Rodolfo Salas Jr., 37, of Salinas Calif., was arrested in the 3000 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a switchblade on his person, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 28, Stephanie Nicole Jackson, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 12th St. in Paso Robles for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

On Aug. 28, Guillermo Memo Lopez, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 28, Mariaelena Ines Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 24th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 29, Jerry Daniel Gutierrez, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Aug. 29, Eric Nicholas Zollo, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Aug. 29, Kekino Anthonymichael Lau, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Aug. 29, Robert David Kortje, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 15th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 29, Daniel Clay Jennings, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Lippizian and Morgan in Atascadero for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 29, Dean Matthew Shupp, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Aug. 30, Nathan Daniel Duckworth, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on River Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 30, Tirza Louise Ward, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 30, Timothy Alexander Morones, 31, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 2700 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and 404 disobedience of a court order.

On Aug. 31, German Lugo Servando, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Dry Creek Road and Airport Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Aug. 31, Ricardo Pacheco, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Aug. 31, Matthew Joseph Deal, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for vandalism causing $400 or more in damage.

On Aug. 31, Caitlin Ashley Pittaway, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 20th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Sept. 1, Sarah Alexiswoods Decker, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 17th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 1, Tanisha Marie McDaniel, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 24th St. in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On Sept. 1, Charles Brandon Bennett, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for a violation of probation terms.

On Sept. 1, Edward Glenn Hash, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Sept. 1, Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 1, Rigoberto Valencia Perez, 60, of Shandon California, was arrested in the 800 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for violation of a court domestic violence order, violation of probation terms, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 1, Sarah Alexiswoods Decker, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Sept. 3, Nicolas Kane Totzke, 40, of Bakersfield Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 3, Brian McDermott, 42, of Santa Margarita Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 4, Jason Anthony Horning, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Sylvia Circle in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.

On Sept. 4, Jesse Wayne Wall, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Sylvia Circle in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Sept. 4, Jorge VelasquezDelacruz, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 36th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 4, Adam Salman Kassir, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Trego Lane in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse.

On Sept. 4, Jose Zaragozavaldovinos, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Sept. 4, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of Scott Street in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.

Death notices for Sept. 4-6

Michael Rothgarn age 50 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Doyle Duniven age 75 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Carlotta Standingcloud, age 65 a resident of Atascadero,...
ATASCADERO, CA
Tribute to Elizabeth Joyce Lamb, 1924-2016

– Elizabeth (AKA Ellsbeth) Joyce Lamb was the Granddaughter of California ranching pioneers, Timothy Graham Lamb, born in Syracuse, New York, in 1833, and his wife, Maria Corcoran, of Ireland, whom he married in 1864. At the age of 12, Timothy became a sailor on the Great Lakes and later on the seas. He emigrated to California in 1858 and immediately proceeded to the mines in Tuolumne County, after which he engaged in dairying in Napa County and in 1876 moved south to Monterey County to begin ranching with his six children, including “Joyce’s” Father, Charles Allen Lamb, of San Ardo.
SAN ARDO, CA
Looking Back to 1944: School starts September 18

Posted: 6:33 am, September 8, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Excerpts from Wednesday, September 6, 1944, Paso Robles Journal:. New athletic director and music teacher hired by Otto. Frank F. Otto, superintendent of schools, announces the opening of school Sept. 18, at 9:15 a.m. New students, and those who have...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Five vehicles collide on Highway 101 in Nipomo

Several vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays. Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported the crash on northbound Highway 101 by N. Thompson Avenue. There were five vehicles involved in the pileup, including a pickup truck, an SUV, a sedan and a Honda Civic, according to the CHP incident board.
NIPOMO, CA
Paso Robles Fire Holding Live Fire Training

PASO ROBLES — Later this month the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be performing a live fire training. The exercise will be held on Sept. 22 at 2955 Union Road. This training is the culmination of a five-week intensive in-house fire academy, in which students will be able to practice some of the various skill sets they have learned under realistic conditions in a safe environment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
