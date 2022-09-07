Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 28 – Sept. 24

On Aug. 28, Lorenzo CuellarMaldonado, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On Aug. 28, Antonio CuelarMaldonado, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On Aug. 28, Stephen Paul Norman, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Aug. 28, Rodolfo Salas Jr., 37, of Salinas Calif., was arrested in the 3000 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a switchblade on his person, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 28, Stephanie Nicole Jackson, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 12th St. in Paso Robles for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

On Aug. 28, Guillermo Memo Lopez, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 28, Mariaelena Ines Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 24th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 29, Jerry Daniel Gutierrez, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Aug. 29, Eric Nicholas Zollo, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Aug. 29, Kekino Anthonymichael Lau, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Aug. 29, Robert David Kortje, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 15th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 29, Daniel Clay Jennings, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Lippizian and Morgan in Atascadero for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 29, Dean Matthew Shupp, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Aug. 30, Nathan Daniel Duckworth, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on River Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 30, Tirza Louise Ward, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Aug. 30, Timothy Alexander Morones, 31, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 2700 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and 404 disobedience of a court order.

On Aug. 31, German Lugo Servando, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Dry Creek Road and Airport Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Aug. 31, Ricardo Pacheco, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Aug. 31, Matthew Joseph Deal, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for vandalism causing $400 or more in damage.

On Aug. 31, Caitlin Ashley Pittaway, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 20th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Sept. 1, Sarah Alexiswoods Decker, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 17th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 1, Tanisha Marie McDaniel, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 24th St. in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On Sept. 1, Charles Brandon Bennett, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for a violation of probation terms.

On Sept. 1, Edward Glenn Hash, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Sept. 1, Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 1, Rigoberto Valencia Perez, 60, of Shandon California, was arrested in the 800 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for violation of a court domestic violence order, violation of probation terms, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 1, Sarah Alexiswoods Decker, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Sept. 3, Nicolas Kane Totzke, 40, of Bakersfield Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 3, Brian McDermott, 42, of Santa Margarita Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 4, Jason Anthony Horning, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Sylvia Circle in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.

On Sept. 4, Jesse Wayne Wall, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Sylvia Circle in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Sept. 4, Jorge VelasquezDelacruz, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 36th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 4, Adam Salman Kassir, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Trego Lane in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse.

On Sept. 4, Jose Zaragozavaldovinos, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Sept. 4, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of Scott Street in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.