ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man assaulted, shot during early morning robbery

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.
SAINT PAUL, MN
trfradio.com

Charges Pending Following Reported Job-Site Theft

Charges are pending following a report of theft in Pennington County. Dustin Paul Turcotte, 39, of Saint Cloud faces charges including Theft & Trespassing. A complainant reported to county authorities Thursday that “some people” could be seen stealing from a job site east of Thief River Falls. According...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
WAITE PARK, MN
kfgo.com

MN corrections officer pleads guilty to involvement in prison meth ring

STILLWATER, Minn. – A former Minnesota corrections officer is pleading guilty for her part in a methamphetamine distribution ring inside the Stillwater State Prison. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Faith Gratz admitted to using her position to smuggle meth into the high-security prison and giving the drugs to inmate Axel Kramer for distribution. Gratz also provided several cell phones to Kramer that contained text messages about their romantic relationship and drug deals. Law enforcement searched her car in April and seized a half pound of meth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#American#Colonial
WJON

Catalytic Converter, Money and a Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. A catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the Department of Commerce came out with a cap guard label system to help in recovery of catalytic converters.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DL-Online

Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app

DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

One man shot during closing hour of the MN State Fair

(ABC 6 News) – Days after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police are reporting another shooting Monday night, less than a block from the fair grounds. Police blocked off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 108

Unbelievable! Minnesota Teenager Caught Driving 107 MPH

I remember when I was 16 and could not wait to get my driver's license. Part of the reason being my mom was a horrible driver and made me so nervous every time I was in the car with her. As a side note, my mom knew she was a bad driver and actually did not like to drive but had to out of necessity. So I vowed once I got my license, that she was never driving me anywhere again and she was happy to have me drive her instead.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Firefighters: Lightning Likely Sparked Early Morning Shed Fire

(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Fire Department says lightning is likely to blame for a fire early Friday morning. According to a critical incident report, just before 1:45, fire crews were called to the 5800 block of Pleasant Lane for a shed fire. Officials say the shed was fully engulfed when they arrived. The fire did not spread to any other nearby structures. The shed contained multiple motorcycles along with yard equipment. Everything is considered a total loss.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Police: Burglary Suspect Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends Near St. Joe

(KNSI) – Charges are pending against a suspected burglar from St. Cloud after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that ended near Saint Joseph. On Tuesday, the Waite Park Police Department was called to the 400-block of 4th Street North at 12:14 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle and a possible burglary in progress. Arriving officers found a stolen U-Haul trailer from St. Cloud and the suspect vehicle. Police say they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away at a high rate of speed, heading west on County Road 75/ Division Street.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Ask a Trooper: Is it illegal to honk your horn in Minnesota?

Question: A friend recently told me that it’s illegal to honk your car horn in Minnesota (he showed me an internet article). I find this hard to believe. So many friends and family members drive by our house, giving their horn a little honk and waving; is this illegal? What if you’re behind someone at a stoplight who hasn’t noticed the light turned green—is it illegal to tap your horn to alert them? And what about those car alarms that start honking if they sense an intruder? Please explain. Thank you.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy