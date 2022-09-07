Read full article on original website
westvigoathletics.com
Emma McQueary Leads Girls Golf to victory over Sullivan.
Emma McQueary was low medalist for the match with a score of 50.
westvigoathletics.com
Boys Varsity Tennis beats White River Valley 5 – 0
1 singles Bryce Easton (WV) def. Lelen Grissom (WRV) 6-2, 6-0 2 singles Garrett Hawthorne (WV) def. Graydon Parnell (WRV) 6-1, 6-0 3 singles Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. A.J. Moreno (WRV) 6-0, 6-0 1 doubles Brandon Dailey/Jack Readinger (WV) def. Jamison Shake/Travis Carmichael (WRV) 6-1, 6-0 2 doubles Gavin McCoy/Briston...
westvigoathletics.com
Boys Varsity Tennis beats Brown County 5 – 0
1 singles Bryce Easton (WV) def. Jack Sichting (BC) 6-4, 6-2 2 singles Garrett Hawthorne (WV) def. Owen East (BC) 7-5, 6-1 1 doubles Brandon Dailey/Jack Readinger (WV) def. Brandon Saechao (BC) 6-1, 6-0 2 doubles Gavin McCoy/Christian Foltz (WV) def. Jon Kirchoffer/Sawyer Gore (BC) 6-0, 6-1 West Vigo is...
