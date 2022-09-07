Read full article on original website
T-Series has released a new trailer for Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular roles. The movie is a remake of hit Tamil flick directed by husband-wife duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who return to helm the Hindi version, based on the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, aka Vikram-Beetal, wherein the legendary King Vikramaditya was tasked with capturing Beetal, a celestial spirit/demon.
Disney+ Hotstar India’s ‘Mahabharata’ and Karan Johar Shows Revealed at D23 Expo
Streamer Disney+ Hotstar has revealed three Indian titles at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo. A new version of Indian epic “Mahabharata,” which maps the conflict between warring cousins, the Pandavas and the Kauravas, is being produced by Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment. Indian media personality Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show “Koffee With Karan” returns for season 8. It is produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Anisha Baig for Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Johar, Mehta and Somen Mishra are also producing Bollywood-set drama series “Showtime.” At D23 Expo, Gaurav Banerjee, head of content, Disney+ Hotstar, participated in a panel on international...
