Streamer Disney+ Hotstar has revealed three Indian titles at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo. A new version of Indian epic “Mahabharata,” which maps the conflict between warring cousins, the Pandavas and the Kauravas, is being produced by Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment. Indian media personality Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show “Koffee With Karan” returns for season 8. It is produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Anisha Baig for Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Johar, Mehta and Somen Mishra are also producing Bollywood-set drama series “Showtime.” At D23 Expo, Gaurav Banerjee, head of content, Disney+ Hotstar, participated in a panel on international...

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO