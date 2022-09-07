ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Genealogy technology identifies killer of Michigan woman missing for 33 years

By Morgan Winsor, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Investigators in Georgia have used genealogy DNA testing to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who vanished more than three decades ago.

Stacey Lyn Chahorski of Norton Shores, Michigan, was reported missing in January 1989. But it wasn't until earlier this year that authorities confirmed through a new type of genealogy investigation that a body found in Georgia's Dade County in December 1988 belonged to Chahorski. Now, that same technology has been used to identify her killer as Henry Fredrick "Hoss" Wise, officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

Wise, a stunt driver, was burned to death in a car accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in 1999. He would have been 34 at the time of Chahorski's murder, according to a press release from the GBI.

"This case is key because it's the first time that we know of that investigative genealogy was used to identify both the victim and the killer in the same case," FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Office Keri Farley said at a press conference.

On Dec. 16, 1988, Chahorski's body -- unidentified at that time -- was discovered on I-59 in Dade County, Georgia, about 5 miles from the Alabama state line.

"Investigators found what was believed to be the killer’s DNA at the scene," Farley said, "but for years it could not be linked to the person."

After Chahorski was identified in March of this year, GBI agents assigned to the case sought the FBI's assistance to identify her killer. The DNA evidence from the crime scene was sent to Othram, a Texas-based laboratory that helped identify Chahorski's remains. Othram scientists conducted a genealogy DNA analysis and successfully produced a DNA profile for the unknown male suspect, while FBI genealogists developed investigative leads in June. GBI agents then began interviewing potential relatives and collected DNA swabs for comparison to the profile, ultimately identifying Wise.

Wise also worked as a truck driver for Western Carolina Trucking, traveling through Dade County on his regular route. He had a criminal history in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina that included theft, assault and obstruction of a police officer, but all of which predated mandatory DNA testing for felony arrests.

"Technology alone did not solve this case," Farley said. "The determination of agents in both the FBI and GBI, along with every officer who worked this case for 33 plus years, helped bring this case to its conclusion."

Chahorski's remains were initially buried in an unmarked grave in Dade County but were returned to her family in Norton Shores this year after she was identified. She would be 52 years old today.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

A big one: Louisiana hunters catch 800-pound alligator

SPOKANE, La. — This is quite a gator tale. Hunters in eastern Louisiana caught an 11 1/2-foot alligator on Wednesday that weighed 800 pounds, WAFB-TV reported. The huge reptile was caught at Lake St. John in Concordia Parish, according to the television station. Nathan Gauthier, of Nathan’s Marine, told...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WOKV

Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — (AP) — David Stephens' children romped around the small patch of grass they've turned into a makeshift playground, running and laughing — seemingly without a care in the world. Their father, though, is gripped by worry about the future. And he marvels at his...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOKV

Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
City
Norton Shores, MI
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Dade County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Dade County, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Norton Shores, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WOKV

GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party.
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana

DETROIT — (AP) — United Auto Workers union members went on strike Saturday at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana, citing health and safety issues including the company's alleged refusal to repair and replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating systems. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes...
KOKOMO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Fbi#Murder#The Atlanta Field Office
WOKV

GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WOKV

Trout HR 6th game in row; Ohtani blister, Angels top Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — Mike Trout homered in his sixth straight game to set an Angels franchise record, Shohei Ohtani threw five solid innings before exiting because of a blister and Los Angeles beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday night. Trout hit his 34th homer, a three-run...
HOUSTON, TX
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
87K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy