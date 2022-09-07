Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Japan Must Take Steps Against 'Excessive, One-Sided' Yen Moves, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government must take steps as needed against excessive declines in the yen, deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on Sunday, repeating authorities' warnings about the currency's slide to 24-year lows. "As for excessive, one-sided currency moves, we will closely watch developments and must take steps...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
US News and World Report
Iran Guards Seize Foreign Ship in Gulf for Smuggling Diesel
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 757,000 litres of diesel out of the country, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday. The unnamed vessel's seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to...
US News and World Report
Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site
VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
Retired Colonel explains 'cascading effect' impacting Russia's momentum
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton speaks to CNN’s Pamela Brown about how the command structures differ between the Ukrainian and Russian forces.
US News and World Report
Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96, Ending an Era for Britain
BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest...
US News and World Report
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
US News and World Report
Ubisoft CEO Says Still Open to Other Partners After Tencent Deal
PARIS (Reuters) - Ubisoft, France's biggest video games maker, is still open to other partners after a deal in which China's Tencent will raise its stake in the company, its co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot said on Thursday. Guillemot's comments, made at a closed press event whose content the company...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Probing Emergency Exports of Thermal Coal to Poland - Kyiv
(Reuters) - Ukraine will look into whether it can urgently supply neighbouring Poland with 100,000 tonnes of thermal coal to help it get through the coming winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. In an evening address, Zelenskiy also said he had ordered that work be speeded up on upgrading...
US News and World Report
U.S. Army's Pacific Commander Wants to Keep Rocket Launchers at Frontline Japanese Base
TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. Army's Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, said he is in no rush to withdraw rocket launchers and other equipment from a Japanese army base at the edge of the East China Sea even after the joint training they were used in ended. "Some of the...
US News and World Report
King Charles Proclaimed Monarch, Queen's Funeral on Sept. 19
LONDON (Reuters) - The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, royal officials said on Saturday, as her son Charles was officially proclaimed Britain's new king in a colourful ceremony laden with pageantry and dating back centuries. The death of the 96-year-monarch has provoked tears,...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Queen Elizabeth's Death: Reaction From World Leaders
(Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. "As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.
US News and World Report
Russia Backs IAEA Call for Shelling Near Zaporizhzhia to Stop, Envoy Says
VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia backs a call by U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for an immediate stop to shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the nearby city of Enerhodar, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday. "We fully support the appeal and...
US News and World Report
U.S. Seizes $30 Million in Crypto From North Korea-Linked Hackers
(Reuters) - The United States has seized over $30 million in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean-linked hackers Lazarus from the popular online game Axie Infinity, crypto intelligence firm Chainalysis said on Thursday. The company said in a blog post it played a role in the recovery with U.S. law enforcement...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Kim Jong Un's 'Decapitation' Fears Shine Through in New N.Korea Nuclear Law
SEOUL (Reuters) - A new North Korean law calls for "automatic" nuclear launches if the country's leadership or command and control systems are threatened, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike, experts said. In an updated nuclear policy law passed on Thursday, North Korea enshrined the...
US News and World Report
New North Korea Law Outlines Nuclear Arms Use, Including Preemptive Strikes
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks, state media reported on Friday. The move comes as observers say North Korea appears...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Extends Condolences to Britain for 'Irreparable Loss' of Queen
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended his condolences to Britain for the "irreparable loss" of Queen Elizabeth, who died earlier in the day aged 96, Russian news agencies said. In a message to Charles, Britain's new king, Putin said the Queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect...
US News and World Report
EU Calls Detention of Senior Diplomat in Belarus 'Deplorable'
KYIV (Reuters) -The European Union on Thursday condemned the detention of a senior diplomat to Belarus who attended the trial of opposition activists in the capital Minsk as "unacceptable and deplorable". Evelina Schulz, chargée d’affaires of the EU delegation in Minsk, was detained by Belarusian police for more than two...
