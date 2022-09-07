Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night

Jig and jive under the sea at Shedd’s ocean-themed after parties.

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style.

Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month.

What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.

Tomorrow night will feature a set from DJ Wayne Williams followed by Dee Jay Alicia next Thursday, September 15, and then T. Mixwell on Thursday, September 22.

The event is 21+ only and costs $39.95 for a standard adult ticket and just $19.95 for Chicago residents while Shedd members can enjoy the after-hours party for just $14.95. Admission includes all aquarium exhibits and entertainment. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

Each Shedd house party kicks off at 6 pm and will wrap up at 10 pm giving guests 4 hours to enjoy the underwater escapade. More information can be found at sheddaquarium.org .