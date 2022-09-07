ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night

By Elliot McGowan
 3 days ago

Jig and jive under the sea at Shedd’s ocean-themed after parties.

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style.

Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month.

What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.

Tomorrow night will feature a set from DJ Wayne Williams followed by Dee Jay Alicia next Thursday, September 15, and then T. Mixwell on Thursday, September 22.

The event is 21+ only and costs $39.95 for a standard adult ticket and just $19.95 for Chicago residents while Shedd members can enjoy the after-hours party for just $14.95. Admission includes all aquarium exhibits and entertainment. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

Each Shedd house party kicks off at 6 pm and will wrap up at 10 pm giving guests 4 hours to enjoy the underwater escapade. More information can be found at sheddaquarium.org .

See more: 10 Essential Chicago Bucket List Experiences

Comments / 17

YAHUA
3d ago

when people don't go to the shed aquarium anymore what do you do? throw a house party

Reply
7
NPRGAdmin 2015
3d ago

Nice. Thinking outside of the box to expand community engagement and bring more people to the space. Many of them probably haven’t been there since childhood so they will likely be enthralled. Additionally, folks that like house music are famously non-violent.

Reply
2
Secret Chicago

The 20 Best Places To Get Tacos In Chicago

The only thing better than the taste and texture of tacos is their versatility. They’re perfect for any type of meal and with a range of different options, any crowd of friends too. With more and more places offering vegetarian-friendly options alongside your stalwart classics, you’ve got a wide variety of tacos to choose from all packed with proteins and tasty toppings. With a large Mexican population and a world-renown food scene Chicago has a great number of seriously good taquerias and here we’ve compiled the best of the bunch. Based on our own experiences at Secret Chicago, our audience’s most popular choices, and a scrupulous assessment of setting and prices, we’ve filtered through the noise to gather the most unique, reliable, and affordable places to grab tacos in Chicago. From small corner taquerias to upscale restaurants, here are 20 of the best tacos around the city worth trying:
CHICAGO, IL
Affricity

How Hard Is It To Live On $500 A Week In Chicago?

Chicago is an expensive city, right? Thanks for all kind answers. Aleks Hernandez: It all depends of your lifestyle. I live with under 400 a week. Mortgage 10 years away to complete and 3 kids, two of them graduated from public university and only the youngest in a private university graduating in 2 yrs. Wife at home takes care of our world. I, part time work in IT and make this world wonderful. We live North side of chicago within 4 blocks from the lake in a 1900 sqr ft condo. Have 2 cars, one crv 05 and odyssey 01, and we still manage to dine out 2 times a week. Kids work summers, sometimes, to cover their extra expenses or luxuries…like the latest iphone or the latest clothing or even a long weekend with their friends in somewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Things to do in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - From booklovers to Bears diehards, there is a little something for everyone this weekend in Chicago. Here's a list of events we're most excited about this weekend in the Windy City:. Mexican Independence Day Parade. After being sidelined for two years in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Migrate Through Chicago This Weekend

If you think leaves have started turning orange far sooner than usual this week, don’t be alarmed. North America’s monarch butterflies have begun their annual migration down to Mexico and will be fluttering through Chicago this weekend. Every year, after spending summer breeding in Canada, the orange and black butterflies begin their journey south in September making their way through Chicago, the Mississippi Valley, and Texas before arriving in Mexico to see out winter. Their impressive long-distance migration across many states is the reason the colorful winged insects are not just Illinois’s state insect but also the state insect of Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This year, however, the migration takes on even more poignancy after the monarch butterfly was listed as endangered over the summer. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species – the butterfly’s population has shrunk by more than 85% since 1990. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature consequently officially added the North American monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species for the first time.
CHICAGO, IL
