blockclubchicago.org
Man Charged With Murder In West Loop Hit-And-Run Argued With Victim Moments Before At Nearby Nightclub, Prosecutors Say
WEST LOOP — A west suburban driver accused of killing a 22-year-old pedestrian in the West Loop Sunday intentionally drove into the man after the two had argued outside a nearby club, prosecutors said Friday. Joseph Verdone, 25, was ordered held without bond Friday. He has been charged with...
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
Left for Dead: Family of Hit-and-Run Victim Says Chicago Police Have Kept Them in the Dark
Nearly two years after a deadly hit-and-run crash that remains unsolved, the parents of one victim say Chicago police have kept them in the dark, leaving them with no idea how much evidence investigators have collected – until NBC 5 Investigates showed them. On the evening of Dec. 23,...
blockclubchicago.org
Bicyclist Samuel Bell Killed After Driver Hits Him In River West: He ‘Dedicated His Life To Helping’ Others
RIVER WEST — A driver hit and killed a bicyclist Thursday morning on Milwaukee Avenue in River West, police said. About 11:45 a.m., the driver was going north in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when they made a left turn onto Huron Street and hit Samuel Bell in the intersection, police said. Bell had been in the protected bike lane riding south, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Woman fatally stabbed in Edgewater apartment, neighbor detained by police
Chicago police are questioning an Edgewater man in connection with the stabbing death of his neighbor on Thursday morning. A man called 911 around 10:50 a.m. and reported that he had stabbed a woman in her apartment in the 6100 block of North Winthrop, according to dispatch records. Police found the 51-year-old woman in her unit with stab wounds to her chest. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., medical examiner records show.
blockclubchicago.org
Man Dead, Woman Wounded As Car Chase Ends In Shooting In Streeterville, Police Say
STREETERVILLE — A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting that evolved into a car chase from the West Side to Downtown Friday morning, according to Chicago police. The incident began around 3 a.m. Friday. Police said a 27-year-old man was driving a grey sedan...
Video: Man attempts to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say
Surveillance video captured a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for the child, Chicago police said.
Near Northwest Side police district to host catalytic converter spray-painting event to deter thefts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new effort has been launched to deter thieves form stealing catalytic converters in Chicago.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, police in the Shakespeare (14th) District on the city's Near Northwest Side said the idea came from a resident tired of hearing about all the catalytic converter thefts – and after seeing some suburbs take measures into their own hands by painting the car parts as a deterrence to thieves.We spoke to one recent victim of catalytic converter theft, who hopes more programs like these gain traction throughout the city.Mateo Olvera Sandoval says he has not...
blockclubchicago.org
Fatal West Loop Hit-And-Run Was Intentional, Police Say As West Suburban Man Charged With Murder
WEST LOOP — A west suburban man faces murder charges after police said he intentionally drove into a 22-year-old pedestrian early Sunday in the West Loop and drove away. Joseph Verdone, of suburban Hillside, was arrested Tuesday. At 5 a.m. Sunday, he intentionally drove a car onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue, hitting and killing Enrique Martinez, police said.
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday. Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed while standing outside vehicle in East Garfield Park, police say
CHICAGO -- A 28-year-old man died after he was shot late Thursday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. He was outside his vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street when two people approached him and one of them fired a handgun, Chicago police said.
WGNtv.com
CPD looking for 3 suspects after 2 men shot, killed by Humboldt Park tennis courts
CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for three suspects after two men were shot and killed by the Humboldt Park tennis courts earlier this year. At around 3:05 p.m. on May 9, police responded to the 1300 block of East Luis Munoz Drive, which is located inside the park next to the tennis courts, on the report of a shooting.
Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in Humboldt Park homicide
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in May. At about 3:04 p.m. on May 4, police say a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old man were near the street in the 1300 block of E. Luis Munoz Marin Drive in Humboldt Park when two other men approached them, pulled out guns and started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
West Side shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 bystanders wounded
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a shootout broke out early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 53-year-old was arguing with another male around 12:27 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they both pulled out handguns and exchanged gunfire, police said.
Man, 53, killed in shootout in South Austin; man and woman also struck by gunfire
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shootout in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison Street around 12:27 a.m.Police said a 53-year-old man and an unknown male were in an argument when the two drew handguns and exchanged gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unknown male fled the scene on foot, police said. Two bystanders were also struck during the shootout. A 23-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger also in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
fox32chicago.com
Trial set for Chicago area woman who spent years in prison overseas for murdering her mom
CHICAGO - Heather Mack, the Chicago area woman who spent seven years in prison overseas for the murder of her mother, is now set to face charges in the United States. A federal judge set a July 31 trial date for the 26-year-old. She and her former boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer,...
Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment
A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
