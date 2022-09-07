Read full article on original website
62-Year-Old Man Beaten, Thrown Down Steps in Staten Island
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating an assault against...
Police Investigating Random Attack of Two in Midtown Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Two people were assaulted in random attacks that occurred within 15...
Two Shot at New York City Gas Station After Dispute
NEW YORK, NY – Two people were shot at a New York City gas station...
NYPD investigating shooting incident in New Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a shooting in New Brighton that left a man wounded just after midnight Saturday. The incident occurred at about 12:33 a.m. at 145 Hendricks Ave., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. During a dispute, the suspect...
NY1
Another shooting rattles Coney Island community
NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
17-Year-Old Charged for Knife Attack at Brooklyn Family Dollar
BROOKLYN, MD – A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his role in a fight...
High School Student Shot in Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has announced that a high...
New York City man hired hitman to kill key witness in assault trial
New York, NY- A New York City man has been indicted by a Queens grand...
Belgian tourist slashed in the face at Manhattan subway station
New York, NY- the New York City Police Department today set a 30-year-old Belgian tourist...
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Woman raped on New York City subway platform, police say
First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Man stabbed in broad daylight aboard New York City train
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating after a 34-year-old man...
Teenager shot in Brooklyn, possibly during brawl: police
A 17-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police. The teenager was shot at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach around 1:10 p.m., officials said.
Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loaded gun was recovered from a suspect inside the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George last month, authorities allege. The episode began when police spotted Christian Borrome, 27, of Castleton Avenue in Tompkinsville, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk without a bell or another audible device on Aug. 30 around 2:30 p.m. in his community, according to police and the criminal complaint.
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement
A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
Thief’s return for muggings outside bank on Staten Island? A prison sentence.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This thief’s tally from two alleged muggings outside a Grasmere bank earlier this year is $29, a felony conviction and three years in prison. Muhammad Spencer, 34, of St. George, has pleaded guilty to attempted robbery to satisfy all charges against him stemming from the attacks.
Watch: Woman Rescued from Ledge of New York City Building
NEW YORK, NY – Last night, 31 officers from the New York City Police Department...
Newark Police Seeking to Identify E-Bike Thief
NEWARK, NJ – the Newark police department is investigating after a suspect stole an electric...
