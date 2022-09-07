ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Police seek suspect in unprovoked assaults in Manhattan: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for the suspect in a couple of unprovoked assaults in Manhattan Thursday night. The suspect approached a 38-year-old man from behind in the vicinity of Seventh Avenue and West 35th Street at around 8:40 p.m. The suspect punched him several times in the head, knocking him […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

2 shot at gas station in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Two people were shot in the Bronx, and now the search is on for whoever pulled the trigger. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a BP gas station on Webster Avenue. Police say a man and a woman got into some sort of a fight with another man, who then opened fire and took off. The two victims, both in their 30s, were rushed to the hospital. They're expected to survive. So far there's no description of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman raped on New York City subway platform: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An assailant raped a woman on a New York City subway platform, authorities said Thursday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 21 first encountered her attacker inside the 42nd Street – Port Authority Bus Terminal station on the A/C/E lines in Midtown Manhattan around 3 a.m. Sept. 1, police […]
fox5ny.com

Video: Man kidnapped off Queens street

NEW YORK - A man was snatched off of a Queens street and robbed. The NYPD says it happened last month, but they are now releasing video of the incident in hopes that someone will help identify the suspects. A 31-year-old man was approached by two men in a black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement

A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Watch: Robber tackles man into fruit stand in the Bronx, cops say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber was caught on video tackling a man into a fruit stand and beating him up on a Bronx street before stealing his belongings, police said. The suspect approached the 42-year-old victim on Jerome Avenue in University Heights on Aug. 29 at around 10:50 a.m. The thief pushed […]
BRONX, NY
