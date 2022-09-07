ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Uptick in chronic absences in several districts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -While school districts are working to close learning gaps that took place due to the pandemic, many are also facing a sharp decline in attendance over the past two years. A major factor in the number of students chronically absent has been the mandatory quarantine period for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield starts free full-day universal pre-K program — among 1st in the state — as new preschool opens in Pine Point

Preschoolers were greeted by a barrage of brightly colored balloons and smiles as their parents dropped them off at Springfield’s newest early education enrichment center: Balliet Preschool. The school opened its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday morning, the first day of Springfield Public Schools’ new free universal full-day initiative for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

UMass students housed at Hadley hotel express transportation concerns

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst parents reached out to our newsroom. First, a number of transfer students were assigned to live in a hotel in Hadley due to a dorm shortage. Now, those students are struggling to catch a bus to class. “I’m not really having the college experience...
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Baystate doctor concerned over spread of polio cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. “This is not something that only happened in the 1950s. This is something that happened in July in Rockland County two hours away and it’s not worth the risk,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Vigil in Great Barrington remembers victims of drug overdose

Great Barrington — International Overdose Awareness Day took place on Wednesday, August 31. According to its website, the event is part of a campaign to end drug overdoses and to remember those who died. A candlelight vigil for those who have been lost was held at the South County Recovery Center. Residents, along with people who are still in recovery, were part of the vigil.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
dailylifetravels.com

Bigelow Hollow State Park CT

Looking for a great hiking trail in northeastern Connecticut? Check out Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, CT! This Connecticut State Park borders the Nipmuck State Forest and Massachusetts. In fact, you can hike right into Massachusetts from this park!. Getting There. Bigelow Hollow State Park is located in Union,...
UNION, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Don't put it off: Medical experts advise to get new COVID-19 booster shot

WORCESTER — Dr. Matilde Castiel delivered a direct message that it’s important to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that protects against the highly contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.  Castiel, Worcester’s commissioner of Health and Human Services, rolled up her sleeve Wednesday and got the booster approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and endorsed earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
NORTHAMPTON, MA

