Key Biscayne, FL

islandernews.com

What is in the new Village budget, by department

Village of Key Biscayne department heads presented their budget proposals to the Village Council at this Tuesday’s first of two budget hearings. Here is a summary of their respective needs and budgets:. Police. Deputy Police Chief Jason Younes said the budget in his department increased by 3%. Some of...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Key Biscayne, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Key Biscayne, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC Miami

Empty Homes and Promises: Homebuyers Demand Answers After Construction Delays

A group of homebuyers say they have waited years to move into their dream homes. The townhomes in the heart of Coconut Grove are modern, spacious, and are still under construction. The homebuyers we spoke with say they’ve repeatedly demanded answers from the project’s developer but have only received excuses....
MIAMI, FL
travelexperta.com

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son Eli broke his arm recently, and “Mr....
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Drought creeps into coastal Palm Beach County but one tropical system could turn it around

Coastal Palm Beach County slipped into an official drought this month amid a lackluster rainy season that saw Lake Okeechobee evaporate when it should be swelling. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly report released Thursday showed the fringy realm from Miami to Melbourne in a moderate drought, which is the lowest level on a four-tier scale of severity. A larger area stretching inland from Orlando to the Keys is considered “abnormally dry.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Saturday dining on Key Biscayne

Weekend on Key Biscayne offers a chance to enjoy some of the most special dining options in Miami, and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the most creative and delicious dining options on this Saturday, September 10, 2022. Miss Mui Chinese Bistro. Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic...
MIAMI, FL
biscaynetimes.com

North Miami Gears Up for Change

North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
secretmiami.com

10 Best Miami Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Tropical Oasis

Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard garden with some potted trees or add some color to your living room with flowers, plants can make a huge difference to a space. And no matter what size or variation you’re on the hunt for, there’s certainly a plant out there that suits you and your home. Here are some of the best plant shops in the city to turn your home into your very own urban jungle.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Former Hialeah firefighter accused of selling certifications without training

MIAMI - A retired City of Hialeah firefighter with 20 years of experience has been arrested after being accused of the alleged sale of American Heart Association (AHA) certifications without training the recipients.On Friday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III announced the arrest of 60-year-old Carlos Ernesto Rojas."Falsification of any certification always has the potential of placing people in danger. However, falsifications of training in life-saving techniques creates an obvious risk if a life-or-death situation arises, something these certifications were intended to avoid" said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. "I applaud...
HIALEAH, FL
thenextmiami.com

Demolition Permit Issued For Site Where 31-Story 14th Street Tower Planned

The developer of 14th Street Tower has been issued a demolition permit to clear the lot. NR Investments submitted plans for 14th Street Tower earlier this year. Miami’s Urban Development Review Board had a hearing on the design in July. The master building permit for demolition was issued on...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
saltwatersportsman.com

104-Pound Wahoo Wins $65,000

A Florida angler set a tournament record and earned a $65,000 payout with a 104-pound wahoo on the final day of the MidAtlantic, the venerable five-day tournament with a reputation for last-minute dramatics. This year’s edition, which kicked off Aug. 22, played true to pattern, with the top three wahoo catches coming in the final hours of fishing on Aug. 26.
PLANTATION, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Ken Griffin sets record with Miami home purchase for $109M

Finance kingpin Ken Griffin has been revealed as the buyer in the most expensive residential real estate transfer in Miami history. The Citadel boss — who recently announced the relocation of his firm from crime-ravaged Chicago to Miami — purchased the four-acre compound in Coconut Grove for $106,875,000 last week, according to the Real Deal.
MIAMI, FL

