islandernews.com
“Nothing’s going to be heard”: Miami Commission recesses meeting at which Virginia Key situation was to be discussed
Community activism might have played a role in postponing Thursday morning's City of Miami Commission meeting, where officials were to discuss the city's recent forced closure of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center off the Rickenbacker Causeway. The City Commission meeting began 56 minutes late, but there was no reason given...
floridapolitics.com
Daniella Levine Cava endorses ‘strong champion’ Marleine Bastien for Miami-Dade Commission
‘Marleine will be a strong champion for District 2 residents, and I am excited to support her campaign.’. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is throwing her support behind fellow nonprofit founder Marleine Bastien’s bid for the County Commission seat representing District 2. In a Thursday press note, Levine Cava...
islandernews.com
What is in the new Village budget, by department
Village of Key Biscayne department heads presented their budget proposals to the Village Council at this Tuesday’s first of two budget hearings. Here is a summary of their respective needs and budgets:. Police. Deputy Police Chief Jason Younes said the budget in his department increased by 3%. Some of...
Miami school board votes against recognizing LGBTQ History Month
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County School board voted against recognizing October as LGBTQ history month in a 1-8 vote, as the effects of the Parental Rights in Education law continue to trickle down. H-11, a resolution for Miami-Dade schools to formally recognize LGBTQ history month, stated that the month...
NBC Miami
Empty Homes and Promises: Homebuyers Demand Answers After Construction Delays
A group of homebuyers say they have waited years to move into their dream homes. The townhomes in the heart of Coconut Grove are modern, spacious, and are still under construction. The homebuyers we spoke with say they’ve repeatedly demanded answers from the project’s developer but have only received excuses....
Click10.com
Abandoned boats causing major environmental problem in South Florida waters
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More and more Floridians are buying boats and enjoying our unlimited access to the ocean, but not everyone is a responsible boat owner. Authorities have their hands full removing and destroying derelict vessels that are clogging up our waterways, creating navigational and environmental hazards. One...
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
Click10.com
City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son Eli broke his arm recently, and “Mr....
Drought creeps into coastal Palm Beach County but one tropical system could turn it around
Coastal Palm Beach County slipped into an official drought this month amid a lackluster rainy season that saw Lake Okeechobee evaporate when it should be swelling. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly report released Thursday showed the fringy realm from Miami to Melbourne in a moderate drought, which is the lowest level on a four-tier scale of severity. A larger area stretching inland from Orlando to the Keys is considered “abnormally dry.”
islandernews.com
Saturday dining on Key Biscayne
Weekend on Key Biscayne offers a chance to enjoy some of the most special dining options in Miami, and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the most creative and delicious dining options on this Saturday, September 10, 2022. Miss Mui Chinese Bistro. Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic...
Boxing Scene
Several Top Amateurs To See Action at Community Gym in Hollywood, Florida
Ft. Lauderdale - Jose Perez, owner of Flaco’s Community Gym in Hollywood, Florida announced “Keep Trucking Challenge,” featuring some of the nation’s top ranked amateur boxers. The event will begin at 2 pm at Joseph C. Carter Park, located at 1450 West Sunrise Blvd in Ft....
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Gears Up for Change
North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Is Being Planned For Downtown Miami’s Cultural Center, Designed By Philip Johnson
The Miami-Dade Cultural Center in downtown Miami is expected to be demolished to make way for a much larger development, according to the Herald. The complex was completed in 1983, and designed by architect Philip Johnson, who was one of America’s top architects at the time. However, there were...
secretmiami.com
10 Best Miami Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Tropical Oasis
Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard garden with some potted trees or add some color to your living room with flowers, plants can make a huge difference to a space. And no matter what size or variation you’re on the hunt for, there’s certainly a plant out there that suits you and your home. Here are some of the best plant shops in the city to turn your home into your very own urban jungle.
Former Hialeah firefighter accused of selling certifications without training
MIAMI - A retired City of Hialeah firefighter with 20 years of experience has been arrested after being accused of the alleged sale of American Heart Association (AHA) certifications without training the recipients.On Friday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III announced the arrest of 60-year-old Carlos Ernesto Rojas."Falsification of any certification always has the potential of placing people in danger. However, falsifications of training in life-saving techniques creates an obvious risk if a life-or-death situation arises, something these certifications were intended to avoid" said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. "I applaud...
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Permit Issued For Site Where 31-Story 14th Street Tower Planned
The developer of 14th Street Tower has been issued a demolition permit to clear the lot. NR Investments submitted plans for 14th Street Tower earlier this year. Miami’s Urban Development Review Board had a hearing on the design in July. The master building permit for demolition was issued on...
flkeysnews.com
A fire at a wooden Key Largo house ‘was fully involved.’ What it looked like at the end
A fire destroyed a waterfront stilt home in the Florida Keys early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the blaze at Sexton Way on the bay side of Key Largo around 6 a.m., said Chief Don Bock of the Key Largo Fire Department. “It was an A-frame wood structure that...
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
saltwatersportsman.com
104-Pound Wahoo Wins $65,000
A Florida angler set a tournament record and earned a $65,000 payout with a 104-pound wahoo on the final day of the MidAtlantic, the venerable five-day tournament with a reputation for last-minute dramatics. This year’s edition, which kicked off Aug. 22, played true to pattern, with the top three wahoo catches coming in the final hours of fishing on Aug. 26.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Ken Griffin sets record with Miami home purchase for $109M
Finance kingpin Ken Griffin has been revealed as the buyer in the most expensive residential real estate transfer in Miami history. The Citadel boss — who recently announced the relocation of his firm from crime-ravaged Chicago to Miami — purchased the four-acre compound in Coconut Grove for $106,875,000 last week, according to the Real Deal.
