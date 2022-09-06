ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit

After a decorated 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson called time on his tenure with the team during this offseason. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback decided to take his talents to the Denver Broncos as he looks to turn to a new chapter in his career. Wilson’s Seattle exit may not be as […] The post Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington Football
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'The worries are valid': Troy Aikman says Cowboys have regressed, could still succeed

The most decorated quarterback in Cowboys history just said what most of the fanbase has been thinking all offseason. Despite a few promising prospects picked up in the draft and several overachievers who have beaten the odds to make the squad as undrafted walk-ons, America’s Team is nearly universally considered to have taken a step back in the grand scheme of things since the disappointing end to their 2021 postseason.
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick admits he was very wrong about one comment from 2009

BOSTON -- It's a quote that's long been used as the guideline for how long Bill Belichick's career in coaching would last. It's also a quote that turned out to be inaccurate.The quote came from the NFL Network special "A Football Life" featuring Belichick, an episode which chronicled the coach and the Patriots behind the scenes throughout the 2009 season. In that episode, Belichick said, "I won't be like Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s. You won't have to worry about that." Now 70 years old and still the head coach (and de facto GM) of the New...
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: 1 breakout candidate from each position group

This year, the Seattle Seahawks turn over a new leaf. With so many young players on their roster, there are several breakout candidates. It’s the NFL. In every year, and on every team, there are players who not only step up but break out to become top performers. The Seattle Seahawks are a team in transition. That means they have plenty of young players who will get an opportunity to shine.
AOL Corp

Besides the quarterbacks, keep an eye on these players in KC Chiefs-Cardinals game

Each week we identify two players from each team besides the starting quarterbacks that could have a big impact on the Kansas City Chiefs’ game. The Chiefs have plenty of weapons in the Patrick Mahomes-led offense but it’s their first regular season game with several new players like wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson and running back Ronald Jones Jr.
