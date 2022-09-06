Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Related
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit
After a decorated 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson called time on his tenure with the team during this offseason. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback decided to take his talents to the Denver Broncos as he looks to turn to a new chapter in his career. Wilson’s Seattle exit may not be as […] The post Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation. Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:. Bucs WR Chris Godwin. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum.
'The worries are valid': Troy Aikman says Cowboys have regressed, could still succeed
The most decorated quarterback in Cowboys history just said what most of the fanbase has been thinking all offseason. Despite a few promising prospects picked up in the draft and several overachievers who have beaten the odds to make the squad as undrafted walk-ons, America’s Team is nearly universally considered to have taken a step back in the grand scheme of things since the disappointing end to their 2021 postseason.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur calls Vikings horn 'annoying'
The Green Bay head coach apparently doesn't enjoy the sound of glory.
RELATED PEOPLE
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll names his ideal QB and it’s not Russell Wilson, Geno Smith
After years of stability at the quarterback position, the Seattle Seahawks are in unfamiliar territory. They were long blessed by the presence of Chef Russell Wilson guiding their offense. After Wilson’s departure, though, Seattle’s QB situation is looking rough. Frankly speaking, a competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock is… less than ideal.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey listed on Thursday's injury report
The Carolina Panthers experienced some bad déjà vu yesterday, when new kicker Eddy Piñeiro—who was replacing their usual kicker Zane Gonzalez—popped up on the first injury report of the regular season. And if that’s bad déjà vu, then what do you consider Christian McCaffrey already hitting the list?
Bill Belichick admits he was very wrong about one comment from 2009
BOSTON -- It's a quote that's long been used as the guideline for how long Bill Belichick's career in coaching would last. It's also a quote that turned out to be inaccurate.The quote came from the NFL Network special "A Football Life" featuring Belichick, an episode which chronicled the coach and the Patriots behind the scenes throughout the 2009 season. In that episode, Belichick said, "I won't be like Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s. You won't have to worry about that." Now 70 years old and still the head coach (and de facto GM) of the New...
Peyton Manning explains why he wouldn't make a good coach
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning doesn’t think he’d make a very good coach, recalling his disastrous experience calling plays for teammates during preseason games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: 1 breakout candidate from each position group
This year, the Seattle Seahawks turn over a new leaf. With so many young players on their roster, there are several breakout candidates. It’s the NFL. In every year, and on every team, there are players who not only step up but break out to become top performers. The Seattle Seahawks are a team in transition. That means they have plenty of young players who will get an opportunity to shine.
Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on reception for Russell Wilson: “I’ll leave it up to the 12s”
The Seahawks retired the number 12 for moments like this, apparently. For years, Seattle has taken extra pride their fans providing a true home-field advantage. And a guy who played quarterback for the home team for a decade apparently shouldn’t get an exemption. At least not in the opinion of coach Pete Carroll.
Seahawks Week 1 injury report: 4 players upgraded on Friday
The Seahawks had another walkthrough practice today, taking it easy ahead of their season opener in three days at home against the Broncos. For whatever it’s worth, Friday’s report shows several players being upgraded from limited to full participants. Here’s the team’s updated injury report for Week 1....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Besides the quarterbacks, keep an eye on these players in KC Chiefs-Cardinals game
Each week we identify two players from each team besides the starting quarterbacks that could have a big impact on the Kansas City Chiefs’ game. The Chiefs have plenty of weapons in the Patrick Mahomes-led offense but it’s their first regular season game with several new players like wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson and running back Ronald Jones Jr.
Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals both released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. There were some new additions to the injury report for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. DE Frank Clark Illness DNP. S...
Jerry Jones compares Dak Prescott to Tom Brady again
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is all about making headlines, and he did just that on Friday. For the second time in three years, Jones compared Dak Prescott to Tom Brady.
Comments / 0