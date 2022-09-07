Gov. Wolf signs executive order to have more places to get voter information in Pa.

Gov. Wolf signs executive to expand voter registration access 00:40

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – There will soon be more places to get voter information in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday morning.

It directs seven additional state agencies to have voter registration materials available including state parks offices and state veterans homes.

"This work will support the dedicated county officials and thousands of local poll workers who do their part every Election Day selflessly to ensure that anyone who wants to exercise their precious right to vote can do so," Wolf said.

The governor's office says 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible to vote but are not yet registered.