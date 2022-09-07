ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 2

Related
pethelpful.com

Male Cats Who Are 'In Love' With the Neighborhood Girl Cat Are Just Too Funny

Every so often you can tell that your pet has a little bit of a crush. But one person online was positively tickled after seeing that all three of her cats couldn't stop staring at the neighbor's cat. We guess the boys just liked what they saw! And now video of the cats taking a good, long, look has people online laughing.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Mom's Kind Gesture After Mama Cat Loses Her Kittens Is Warming People's Hearts

For many pet owners, it's probably crossed your mind at least once or twice to add another furry friend to the family. And that could be due to several different reasons. One of the main reasons is to give your current pet another sibling so they're not lonely. Plus, it will keep them young and active. Another reason might be just because one is never enough! Although that idea of adding another pet sometimes never comes into play, which we totally understand. Pets are a lot of work! But one TikToker knew her cat was very much in need of another furry friend and she decided to act.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Unlikely Way Woman Learns Her 'Lost' Cat Was Actually Euthanized Is Something Else

One of the hardest things to do as a parent is breaking the news to your child that the family pet crossed over the rainbow bridge. It's hard enough as a parent to say goodbye that you can't even imagine what it would be like for your little ones. That's why some parents decide to share a little white lie. But sometimes, the truth finally comes to light.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Moment Rescued Feral Cat Finally Trusts Humans and Asks for Love Is So Heartwarming

Rescuing a kitty is no small task, whatever their past may have been like. From the very first moment they enter your life, you'll be helping them learn to trust again. There are so many factors you'll be facing in order to keep your new cat feeling safe, but with some time and love, everyone will adjust beautifully.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Cat#Deer#Cute Cats Funny Cats#Pet Lover#Carapprice#Tiktok#Sassy
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat and Tiny Baby Waking Up Together Couldn't Be More Perfect

Cats are known for curling up for a nap wherever they please, and they usually prefer to sleep next to people for warmth and comfort. This makes cats and babies great companions because they will just nap together all day. One cat and baby duo is going viral on TikTok for their adorable napping ritual.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Thinks She's a Dog Is Absolutely Impossible to Resist

For those of you working from home, you're probably familiar with the struggle of being online while there's a pet in the house. You have to mute yourself during meetings when your dog starts barking at something outside or when the squeaky toy starts going off. Plus, they never seem to leave you alone because all they want to do is play. Don't they know 9-5 is still work hours?! They might, but they don't care!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Cat's On-Point Reaction to Hearing a Tuna Can Open Could Be in a Commercial

We've probably all gotten in a sing-songy or dancing mood when you see your food coming in the restaurant. You just can't help yourself because well, you're starving and you're just so excited. Or maybe you aren't even starving, but you've just been looking forward to a certain meal all day long. That's why the songs and dancing starts coming out. Trust us, we've all been there!
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best

No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy