Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Male Cats Who Are 'In Love' With the Neighborhood Girl Cat Are Just Too Funny
Every so often you can tell that your pet has a little bit of a crush. But one person online was positively tickled after seeing that all three of her cats couldn't stop staring at the neighbor's cat. We guess the boys just liked what they saw! And now video of the cats taking a good, long, look has people online laughing.
pethelpful.com
Mom's Kind Gesture After Mama Cat Loses Her Kittens Is Warming People's Hearts
For many pet owners, it's probably crossed your mind at least once or twice to add another furry friend to the family. And that could be due to several different reasons. One of the main reasons is to give your current pet another sibling so they're not lonely. Plus, it will keep them young and active. Another reason might be just because one is never enough! Although that idea of adding another pet sometimes never comes into play, which we totally understand. Pets are a lot of work! But one TikToker knew her cat was very much in need of another furry friend and she decided to act.
pethelpful.com
Unlikely Way Woman Learns Her 'Lost' Cat Was Actually Euthanized Is Something Else
One of the hardest things to do as a parent is breaking the news to your child that the family pet crossed over the rainbow bridge. It's hard enough as a parent to say goodbye that you can't even imagine what it would be like for your little ones. That's why some parents decide to share a little white lie. But sometimes, the truth finally comes to light.
pethelpful.com
Moment Rescued Feral Cat Finally Trusts Humans and Asks for Love Is So Heartwarming
Rescuing a kitty is no small task, whatever their past may have been like. From the very first moment they enter your life, you'll be helping them learn to trust again. There are so many factors you'll be facing in order to keep your new cat feeling safe, but with some time and love, everyone will adjust beautifully.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat and Tiny Baby Waking Up Together Couldn't Be More Perfect
Cats are known for curling up for a nap wherever they please, and they usually prefer to sleep next to people for warmth and comfort. This makes cats and babies great companions because they will just nap together all day. One cat and baby duo is going viral on TikTok for their adorable napping ritual.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Thinks She's a Dog Is Absolutely Impossible to Resist
For those of you working from home, you're probably familiar with the struggle of being online while there's a pet in the house. You have to mute yourself during meetings when your dog starts barking at something outside or when the squeaky toy starts going off. Plus, they never seem to leave you alone because all they want to do is play. Don't they know 9-5 is still work hours?! They might, but they don't care!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adorable moment firefighters rush to save a toddler who found himself stuck in his potty when his exhausted mum fell asleep
Firefighters have come to the aid of a toddler who got his head stuck in a potty lid while his exhausted mum was taking a nap. Wyatt Taylor, 1, was supposed to be sleeping next to mum Courtney Taylor on Thursday in a north Adelaide home. But he pulled down...
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
KIDS・
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
KIDS・
I shoved my bag at him and ran into the toilet stall. Afterwards, he put his arms around me
I’m the least romantic person I know. I don’t believe in soulmates or the “one”. I think we can fall in love with anyone and then we’re left to our devices to make it work. Given my realistic outlook on love, my overly romantic boyfriend,...
pethelpful.com
Cat's On-Point Reaction to Hearing a Tuna Can Open Could Be in a Commercial
We've probably all gotten in a sing-songy or dancing mood when you see your food coming in the restaurant. You just can't help yourself because well, you're starving and you're just so excited. Or maybe you aren't even starving, but you've just been looking forward to a certain meal all day long. That's why the songs and dancing starts coming out. Trust us, we've all been there!
pethelpful.com
Dog Who Refuses to Eat Without Saying the Blessing Is Totally Heaven-Sent
We all have our rituals. But it's always funny to see how much our pets are really paying attention to what we do. Like one Yellow Lab on TikTok, who had people swooning in the comments for a video where he refused to eat his dinner until after he'd said his prayers.
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
My nightmare neighbour sprayed my dog & is threatening legal action if I don’t keep him away from our fence – I’m raging
UNLESS you live in the absolute middle of nowhere, you're probably going to have to deal with awkward neighbours at some point in your life. But while we always thought we had it bad with the never-ending DIY projects, that really doesn't compare to this poor bloke's current dilemma. Sharing...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best
No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
Heartbreaking moment miserable SeaWorld-owned killer whale named Morgan tried to ‘kill herself’ by leaping out tank
THIS IS the heartbreaking moment Morgan the killer whale leaps from her tank in what animal activists believe was a suicide attempt. Footage that went viral in 201, shows the orca lying motionless for ten minutes as she beaches herself on the edge of her tank. Animal activists and worried...
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Comments / 2