Obituary: Alfred Carl Schiefer
Alfred Carl Schiefer, 93, of Fox, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Mountain View, Arkansas. Alfred was born March 14, 1929, in Fox, Arkansas to the late Matthew and Saly (Kocher) Schiefer. Alfred was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mountain View, Arkansas. He served...
Obituary: Cornelius Alexander Kennard
Cornelius Alexander Kennard was born May 26, 1976, to the late Cornelius and Cynthia Kennard, in Batesville, AR. He confessed hope in Christ at an early age at Bethel AME Church, Batesville, Arkansas. He was a very active preacher, trustee, and delegate to the 12th Episcopal District annual conference. He was a student, studying at Shorter College.
Obituary: Sharon Diane (Wooley) Epley
Sharon Diane (Wooley) Epley of Newport, Arkansas departed this life on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the age of 71. She was born June 13, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri. Mrs. Epley was a retired CNA, retiring after 40 years of service from Lake City Nursing Home. She attended Restoration Church and enjoyed cooking and baking. Mrs. Epley especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and listening to gospel music.
Obituary: Billy Gene Huff
Billy Gene Huff, 81, of Batesville passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Batesville. He was born on June 9, 1941, in Batesville. He was the son of Bill and Myrtle Bales Huff. He was Regional Manager for Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Batesville for over 44 years. He was also a lifelong member of the Eastside Pentecostal Church of Batesville where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher for over 60 years. He was honored to serve as a lay speaker in several churches locally and some that were far away. Billy was also a member of Gideon’s International and a past member of the Southside Kiwanis. He enjoyed working in his yard, as well as hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family where his love ran the deepest.
Obituary: Scotty Boyd
Scotty Boyd of Tuckerman, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born April 12, 1952, in Newport, the son of William Eugene and Celestine (Cantwell) Boyd. Mr. Boyd was a graduate of Grubbs High School. On August 3, 1973, he and...
Nix to head treasury management at First Community Bank
First Community Bank has announced that Laura Nix has joined the bank as senior vice president, treasury management director. Nix (pictured) has nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry. In her new position, Nix will direct and manage the bank’s expansion of treasury management products and services for our current and future commercial customers as the bank expands into new markets. She will manage a team of community bankers focused on providing innovative solutions for the bank’s business customers, the bank said in a release announcing Nix’s addition.
Library to host Poetry Café Sept. 17
The Independence County Library is hosting its second Poetry Café on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. Poets of all ages and abilities are welcome to come and share their original work or a favorite piece by another author. The Bad Boy Café inside the library will be open, and all attendees will receive their first cup of coffee for free.
Chief Deputy: Stone County absconder nabbed in New Mexico
Fleeing from law enforcement does not work too often, and it didn’t this time. According to a release from Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton, an investigation began on Aug. 29 into the activity of Keith E. Miller, 56, of Mountain View. The Stone County Sheriff’s Department, the Mountain View Police Department, and the Arkansas Probation and Parole Department began investigating Miller, a Level 3 sex offender on parole with an extensive record, on sex offender registration requirements, the chief deputy said.
