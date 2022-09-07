Read full article on original website
Avelo Airlines offers more flights from RSW
Avelo Airlines announced today it will offer flights from Southwest Florida International Airport in November.
‘Marshall Megasite’ garners interest from manufacturing companies
A massive area of Marshall Township may not be much for now, but more than 1,800 acres are planned to become what is called a "megasite" for Michigan's economy.
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New physical therapy concept Performance Optimal Health opens in North Naples
Todd Wilkowski decided to take his professional life and his favorite vacation destination and merge the two of them. Performance Optimal Health, founded nearly 20 years ago by Wilkowski in Manhattan, New York, has grown to six locations, with the others clustered in Connecticut. Now, he has a seventh location at 2260 Logan Blvd. N., Ste. 202 in North Naples. It’s at the Logan Landing shopping center, next door to First Watch.
WINKNEWS.com
Amazon no longer plans on building a facility in Fort Myers
Amazon has pulled the plug on a new facility it had planned in Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson and City Councilman Fred Burson have confirmed that the deal is off. The facility was supposed to be built on SR-82 across from The Forum. Amazon pulled out, in part, because the...
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
rvbusiness.com
Coachmen’s Mike Bear Reflects on Life After a Long RV Career
After retiring from a successful 34-year career in the RV industry – for the past 14 years as the general manager of Coachmen’s Class C Divisions 210 & 215 – Mike Bear is planning to spend some time aboard a different type of “recreational vehicle.”. Bear,...
WINKNEWS.com
More apartment complexes are coming to SWFL
In this Gulfshore Business report, it may seem like everywhere you look new apartments are going up across southwest Florida, but what’s behind all the development?. While it may seem like only a few years ago there were only a few apartment complexes, well those times have changed. Gary...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Marshall (Marshall, MI)
According to the Marshall Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Marshall early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and [..]
WINKNEWS.com
Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders
A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Temporary parking for LeeTran trams approved for Fort Myers Beach
Lee County Commissioners accepted the donation of a temporary parking area from Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District for overnight parking of three LeeTran trams at 2545 and 2555 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach. Lee County is responsible for installing fencing along all sides of the site area. Upon expiration of the agreement, the county is responsible for removing the fencing and restoring the site area to an as good or better condition than that which existed prior to its use. The term of the parking agreement runs from Nov. 1 through May 1, 2023.
Florida Weekly
Naples mall adding Popeyes, Uncle Julio’s, more dining options
Q: I saw a “Popeyes Coming Soon” sign at the Coastland Center mall food court the other day. I’d love to have a Popeyes in central Naples. Do you have any information on the opening? Thanks. — Darron Silva, Naples. A: While you may love that...
abc57.com
Two injured in crash in South Haven Thursday morning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Haven on Thursday morning, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. At 10:40 a.m., emergency responders arrived to the intersection of 70th Street and 109th Avenue (Pullman Road) for the incident. Witnesses helped remove the injured...
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Mike’s U-Pick Farm reopening, expanding in Bonita Springs
In this Gulfshore Business report, Farmer Mike’s U-Pick Farm is reopening after its summer closure and will be expanding. Farmer Mike says he will be greatly widening the array of pick-your-own options. Watch the full report above.
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
After working for 12 years on a plan to protect Florida panthers, developers backed out
Documents show they were too cheap to do what's required to save our official state animal.
Noticed a smell to your water in Grand Rapids or Wyoming? Here's why
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you live in the city of Grand Rapids or Wyoming, you might have noticed an odor when you turn on your faucet. 13 On Your Side reached out to the Waste Water Treatment Plant this afternoon for an explanation. They explained it's an annual occurrence when Lake Michigan warms up and causes an algae die-off.
WWMTCw
Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
westernherald.com
WMU delays new student center indefinitely
Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
