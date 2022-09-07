ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals

Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
New physical therapy concept Performance Optimal Health opens in North Naples

Todd Wilkowski decided to take his professional life and his favorite vacation destination and merge the two of them. Performance Optimal Health, founded nearly 20 years ago by Wilkowski in Manhattan, New York, has grown to six locations, with the others clustered in Connecticut. Now, he has a seventh location at 2260 Logan Blvd. N., Ste. 202 in North Naples. It’s at the Logan Landing shopping center, next door to First Watch.
NAPLES, FL
Amazon no longer plans on building a facility in Fort Myers

Amazon has pulled the plug on a new facility it had planned in Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson and City Councilman Fred Burson have confirmed that the deal is off. The facility was supposed to be built on SR-82 across from The Forum. Amazon pulled out, in part, because the...
FORT MYERS, FL
More apartment complexes are coming to SWFL

In this Gulfshore Business report, it may seem like everywhere you look new apartments are going up across southwest Florida, but what’s behind all the development?. While it may seem like only a few years ago there were only a few apartment complexes, well those times have changed. Gary...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders

A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
NAPLES, FL
Temporary parking for LeeTran trams approved for Fort Myers Beach

Lee County Commissioners accepted the donation of a temporary parking area from Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District for overnight parking of three LeeTran trams at 2545 and 2555 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach. Lee County is responsible for installing fencing along all sides of the site area. Upon expiration of the agreement, the county is responsible for removing the fencing and restoring the site area to an as good or better condition than that which existed prior to its use. The term of the parking agreement runs from Nov. 1 through May 1, 2023.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Two injured in crash in South Haven Thursday morning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Haven on Thursday morning, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. At 10:40 a.m., emergency responders arrived to the intersection of 70th Street and 109th Avenue (Pullman Road) for the incident. Witnesses helped remove the injured...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WMU delays new student center indefinitely

Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
KALAMAZOO, MI

