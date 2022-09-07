Lee County Commissioners accepted the donation of a temporary parking area from Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District for overnight parking of three LeeTran trams at 2545 and 2555 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach. Lee County is responsible for installing fencing along all sides of the site area. Upon expiration of the agreement, the county is responsible for removing the fencing and restoring the site area to an as good or better condition than that which existed prior to its use. The term of the parking agreement runs from Nov. 1 through May 1, 2023.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO