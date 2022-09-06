Read full article on original website
Two charged with murder at Loves Park bar
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged in the murder of Detrayvian Jones at Neighbors Bar and Grill in May. Jones was found shot in the parking lot, at 7745 Forest Hills Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14th. He had been shot multiple times, police said. According to Loves […]
N Illinois man freed after 1994 murder conviction tossed
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A 58-year-old northern Illinois man who spent nearly half of his life behind bars after being found guilty of killing his ex-wife has walked out of prison after a judge vacated his 1994 conviction. Herman Williams of Gurnee was freed from the downstate Sheridan Correctional Center on Tuesday following nearly 29 years of incarceration after the judge threw out his conviction for killing Penny Williams. Her body was found in a Waukegan pond on Sept. 26, 1993. The Navy veteran’s exoneration came after work by his attorneys affiliated with the Illinois Innocence Project and then confirmed and acknowledged by the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.
Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment
A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
Illinois officer fatally shoots man who fired at officers
ZION, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer fatally shot a man after he fired shots at officers investigating an attempted home break-in, police said. Zion police were responding Thursday night to an emergency call from a woman who said one of her relatives was trying to break into her home, police said. When […]
Rezin on new Illinois FOID rule: 'It took a horrific act of senseless violence' for Pritzker to keep his promise
State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) noted that Republican lawmakers questioned the Illinois State Police (ISP) over their assertion that they had no authority to deny a FOID card to the alleged Highland Park shooter. During a Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) meeting, Republican... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:25. 15:25.
Chicago police release photos of suspects wanted in Loop armed robbery on CTA train
Chicago police released photos of suspects in an armed robbery that happened on a CTA train.
Antioch murder stemmed from drug deal that turned deadly: authorities
Two suspects have been charged with murder in what authorities say was a drug deal that ended with the death of a Wisconsin man in far north suburban Antioch.
Chicago woman starts eviction process against stranger who moved into vacant home, refuses to leave
"I'm not going to stop until she's out. It's just not right," said Chatham homeowner Danielle Cruz.
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again
FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, new criminal charges are filed.
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
Man Wanted on Cook County Warrant for Drug Manufacturing and Delivery Arrested in Morrison Following Traffic Stop
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, Morrison Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Joshua A. Alvarado of Chicago on East Lincolnway at Bishop Road for a moving violation. Because of the traffic stop, Alvarado was issued a citation for Speeding and was...
Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog
"Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
Cook Co. Sheriff's Office send warning regarding ruse burglary
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning people in the north suburbs of a new ruse burglary.The sheriff's office released doorbell camera photos of five people. Last Thursday, one of them knocked on the door of a home in New Trier Township.He told an 81-year-old woman who answered that he was a construction worker, and he needed to show her something outside.While the woman was distracted, the sheriff's office says four other people went inside the home and stole jewelry. All five people took off in a dark-colored SUV.
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Michael Young, 41, of Joliet for driving while license suspended....
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
Search Underway to Find Racine Shooter
(Racine, WI) — Racine police are looking for a man they want to question about a shooting almost two weeks ago where five people were wounded. Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Garcia has been identified as a “person of interest.” W-D-J-T/T-V reports that people living nearby say they were awakened almost two weeks ago by loud arguing and then 30-to-40 shots being fired. The victims were four men and a woman. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police have never suggested a possible motive for the shooting.
