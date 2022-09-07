ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'An instinct he has carried from the cradle' - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has a "born instinct" for scoring, after the striker netted a brace for Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. The 22-year-old reached 25 goals in 20 Champions League appearances. The previous record after 20 appearances was 16, by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Rowett
Yardbarker

When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game

Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall#Sheffield United#Norwich City#Sunderland#Lions#M6#Turf Moor#Bst#Bbc Radio London#Den#Cardiff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Queen Elizabeth's death plunges sporting world into mourning: Golf and cricket halted as Premier League clubs expect matches to be postponed... but Arsenal, Man United and West Ham's European games go ahead

The sporting world has been plunged into mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 with multiple events and fixtures already postponed and more expected to be cancelled. Premier League officials were locked in talks with the Government on Thursday night to discuss whether this...
UEFA
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers vows to fight to stay at Leicester

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he will fight to stay at the club after his side’s poor start to the season.The Northern Irishman’s position is coming under scrutiny after a run of five successive defeats left them bottom of the Premier League on just one point.Added to the backdrop of a number of pointed comments about the club’s situation during the summer – when several players, including defender Wesley Fofana, left and only two new faces arrived – Rodgers has cut a frustrated figure.But he insists he is up for the fight and dismissed TV pundit Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

All football in England and Scotland postponed as mark of respect to the Queen

All football fixtures in England and Scotland have been postponed this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.Sports event organisers from across the UK were involved in a call with Government on Friday morning to discuss the staging of scheduled games.Official Government guidance on the period of mourning published on Friday morning appeared to give them the go-ahead to stage events as planned this weekend, but advised against putting on anything that would clash with Her Majesty’s funeral.As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, English football has united to postpone all football...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy