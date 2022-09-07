Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Graham Potter Verbally Agrees to Become Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter now looks set to leave Brighton and Hove Albion to become Chelsea's new manager.
Revealed: What Todd Boehly Said to Thomas Tuchel When He Sacked Him
Todd Boehly said this to Thomas Tuchel when he sacked him as Chelsea manager.
BBC
'An instinct he has carried from the cradle' - Guardiola
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has a "born instinct" for scoring, after the striker netted a brace for Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. The 22-year-old reached 25 goals in 20 Champions League appearances. The previous record after 20 appearances was 16, by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado.
BBC
Paul Hurst: Grimsby Town manager and assistant Chris Doig extend contracts
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Chris Doig have extended their deals with the League Two side. The pair returned to the club for a second spell in December 2020. They were unable to stop them from being relegated that season but led them back to the English...
Mauricio Pochettino Or Graham Potter - Who Should Replace Thomas Tuchel?
Who would be the best replacement for Thomas Tuchel? Mauricio Pochettino or Graham Potter? Luka takes a look at who could be a better option for the job.
Graham Potter Could Pick Chelsea XI At Fulham As £27m Substitution Is Almost Complete
It is said that Potter's release clause at Brighton is worth more than £12m, while Tuchel's compensation pay-out could be as much as £15m.
Yardbarker
When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game
Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
WATCH: Manchester United Fans Beg Erling Haaland To Join Them
Erling Haaland was taking a nice stroll through the streets of Manchester yesterday, when a couple of Manchester United fans made a request.
BBC
Graham Potter: Chelsea set to appoint Brighton boss as manager in next 24 hours
Graham Potter is set to be appointed Chelsea manager in the next 24 hours, ending his three-year spell with Brighton. Potter, 47, spoke to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly on Wednesday night after Thomas Tuchel was sacked and has reached a verbal agreement with the club. Potter was at Brighton's training...
BBC
West Ham v FCSB: Hammers boss Moyes eyes Europa Conference League success
West Ham boss David Moyes said he would "love to be in a position to win" the Europa Conference League as they get their campaign under way on Thursday. The Hammers face FCSB in their first group game at the London Stadium. Moyes' men reached the semi-finals of the Europa...
Chelsea hires Graham Potter as manager, replacing Tuchel
Chelsea’s new American owners took a gamble with the first managerial appointment of their tenure, hiring Graham Potter from Premier League rival Brighton on Thursday despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s highest level. The 47-year-old Potter agreed to a five-year deal as the replacement for Thomas...
BBC
England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland call off weekend's football following death of Queen Elizabeth II
All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ten Premier League and six Scottish Premiership fixtures were scheduled. English Football League games were due to take place on Friday and...
Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground with Brighton boss set be named as Thomas Tuchel’s successor
GRAHAM POTTER has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground to sign a deal which will see him become the club's new manager. The 47-year-old returned to Brighton this morning to bid farewell to players and staff ahead of his huge move to Stamford Bridge. He is set to become the...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
Queen Elizabeth's death plunges sporting world into mourning: Golf and cricket halted as Premier League clubs expect matches to be postponed... but Arsenal, Man United and West Ham's European games go ahead
The sporting world has been plunged into mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 with multiple events and fixtures already postponed and more expected to be cancelled. Premier League officials were locked in talks with the Government on Thursday night to discuss whether this...
UEFA・
Report: Todd Boehly Speaks On Assigning Graham Potter As New Chelsea Manager
Todd Boehly has brought in Graham Potter as the new manager of Chelsea after sacking Thomas Tuchel only one day ago.
Brendan Rodgers vows to fight to stay at Leicester
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he will fight to stay at the club after his side’s poor start to the season.The Northern Irishman’s position is coming under scrutiny after a run of five successive defeats left them bottom of the Premier League on just one point.Added to the backdrop of a number of pointed comments about the club’s situation during the summer – when several players, including defender Wesley Fofana, left and only two new faces arrived – Rodgers has cut a frustrated figure.But he insists he is up for the fight and dismissed TV pundit Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that...
Brighton draw up four-man manager shortlist including Steve Cooper to replace Graham Potter after Chelsea move
BRIGHTON have reportedly drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace Graham Potter - and it includes Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper. Chelsea officially unveiled Potter as their new manager on a whopping five-year contract last night after paying the Seagulls £20m compensation. Potter, 47, will earn just over £10m...
All football in England and Scotland postponed as mark of respect to the Queen
All football fixtures in England and Scotland have been postponed this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.Sports event organisers from across the UK were involved in a call with Government on Friday morning to discuss the staging of scheduled games.Official Government guidance on the period of mourning published on Friday morning appeared to give them the go-ahead to stage events as planned this weekend, but advised against putting on anything that would clash with Her Majesty’s funeral.As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, English football has united to postpone all football...
WATCH: Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Team-Talk Against Aston Villa
Manchester City competed one of the most historic come backs in Premier League history against Aston Villa on the final day of last season, and footage has finally emerged.
