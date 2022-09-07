Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Bell to Acquire Canada's Independent Telecoms Operator Distributel
Bell and Distributel together announced that Distributel intends to join the Bell group of companies to support its growth strategy in the residential and business segments for Internet services. With this acquisition, Distributel will continue delivering world class, innovative products and services to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country....
Synthetic Data Pioneer Mindtech Global Appoints James Hill as CRO
SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Mindtech Global, the developer of the world’s leading end-to-end ‘synthetic’ data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems, today announced James Hill has joined the management team as Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005586/en/ James Hill, CRO at Mindtech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
FLEETCOR Acquires European EV Software Provider Plugsurfing
Business payments company FLEETCOR Technologies has bought Plugsurfing, a European electric vehicle software and network provider, a press release said Tuesday (Sept. 6). Plugsurfing provides resources to vehicle manufacturers, charge point operators (CPOs) and fleets. The company has made a proprietary EV charging network with more than 300,000 charge points — over 80% of all of charge points in the region.
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
Endexx Acquires Controlling Interest In Non-Nicotine Vape Producer Hyla
Endexx Corporation EDXC acquired a controlling interest in Hyla US Holdco Limited, a producer and distributor of organic, plant-based, all-natural, zero-nicotine vape products. The acquisition provides two key benefits to Endexx in the near term:. an expanded international distribution network in 10 countries - Dubai, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom,...
CNBC
Amazon acquires warehouse machinery and robotics maker Cloostermans
Amazon said Friday it's acquiring Cloostermans, a company that builds warehouse machinery and robotics. Cloostermans employees will join Amazon Robotics, Amazon's division focused on automating aspects of its warehouse operations. Amazon has acquired Cloostermans, a Belgian company that makes technology used in warehouses, the company announced Friday. Terms of the...
investing.com
Hawsons Iron appoints Paul Cassano to lead project team and oversee bankable feasibility study
Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has tapped Paul Cassano to lead the Hawsons Iron project team as project director. Cassano is an experienced mining executive with more than 30 years in executive general management, operations management and technical roles in the mining and resources sectors. Extensive experience. His extensive experience includes...
Guerrilla RF to Present at the Sequire Semiconductor Conference on September 15, 2022
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), the innovative fabless semiconductor company, is giving an investor presentation at the 2022 Sequire Semiconductor Conference. The presenter will be the company’s VP of Investor Relations, Sam Funchess. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005342/en/ Guerrilla RF’s VP of Investor Relations, Sam Funchess, will present at the Sequire Semiconductor Conference. (Graphic: Business Wire)
AMC Networks Ups Kim Kelleher to Chief Commercial Officer
AMC Networks has promoted Kim Kelleher to chief commercial officer, a new role that will unify the company’s commercial revenue teams under a single leader. Kelleher was most recently president of commercial revenue and partnerships, overseeing AMC’s advertising and partnerships business lines. The new role will see her add oversight of the company’s distribution and development revenue.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC Networks Hits 10.8M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops in Second QuarterAMC Networks Names Christina Spade CEO, Replacing Matt BlankIvan Mbakop, Arica Himmel, Dax Rey Join Giancarlo Esposito in AMC's 'The Driver' Remake (Exclusive) Josh Reader, who had been president of distribution...
Mile Marker Industries, Inc. Announces Brand Representation by Automotive Television Personality Courtney Hansen
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Mile Marker Industries, Inc., a Pompano Beach, FL-headquartered manufacturer of high-quality hubs, winches, recovery gear and automotive aftermarket accessories, defense/government/public sector industry products announced today its partnership with well-known automotive television personality Courtney Hansen. Hansen is a well-known car/truck/aftermarket industry personality and enthusiast who recently launched an all-new MotorTrend series RIDE OF YOUR LIFE WITH COURTNEY HANSEN which premiered on Wednesday, September 7, exclusively on MotorTrend+. In R -O- Y-L ( Ride Of Your Life ) Courtney is serving as Executive Producer and in this twelve-episode series, she’ll be busy on both sides of the camera. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005558/en/ Courtney Hansen (Photo: Business Wire)
ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
headversity Acquires Health Improvement Solutions
CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- headversity, a leading provider of preventative mental health solutions for employers, has acquired the assets of Health Improvement Solutions (HIS), an evidence-based provider of health and wellness program planning evaluation and related program services. The acquisition introduces a robust health risk assessment methodology into the headversity platform. HIS helps companies evaluate employee health, wellbeing, presenteeism, productivity, and other health-related areas. HIS also offers behavior change support services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005277/en/ headversity to Integrate Health Improvement Solutions into its Workforce Mental Health and Resilience Platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
dronedj.com
Qualcomm-backed Indian drone company ideaForge preps for US debut
Commercial UAV Expo, one of the most highly-anticipated drone trade shows of the year, opens next week in Las Vegas with more than 225 organizations showcasing their solutions to over 2,500 drone professionals from across the world. One of these organizations is India’s ideaForge, which is using the conference as the first step toward building a local presence in the North American market.
cryptonewsz.com
Meta Has Scheduled Meta Connect Conference for October 11, 2022
Meta has published an announcement to share the news that it will be virtually hosting Meta Connect on October 11, 2022. The one-day event will be open for all the developers and creators, who will also be able to access on-demand sessions after the event has concluded. An overall agenda...
HHW Gaming: PlayStation Is Helping The Push For Diversity In Gaming With Its Latest Efforts
On Tuesday (Sep.6), PlayStation announced via its blog about recent efforts the company has made to improve diversity in the gaming world. The post HHW Gaming: PlayStation Is Helping The Push For Diversity In Gaming With Its Latest Efforts appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TechCrunch
Open source startups have a natural growth model: PLG
BuildBuddy built its service to work with Bazel, an open source version of the Google developer tool Blaze, to pick an example from our coverage. Airbyte built its own open source code that it is monetizing, to highlight another. The trend of startups building open source code, and then a business atop it, or doing the latter while contributing to an extant open code base, is now common enough that we’ve published essays on TechCrunch+ strictly dealing with how to build open source startups. Hell, the topic is even cropping up in crypto circles lately.
ISACA Expands European Presence With New Office in Dublin
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- As a result of the continued growth and development over the last 50 years, ISACA, the global professional association advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust, is expanding its international reach and opening a new office in Dublin—its first European office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005075/en/ Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA (Photo: Business Wire)
The Company Pioneering the Golden Age of Robotics
Automation is growing and this startup is ready.
TechCrunch
India’s Daalchini raises $4M to make smart stores and vending machines ubiquitous
The Noida-based startup provides a range of food and beverage options from over 160 brands through its smart vending machines. These brands include various D2C players such as Sleepy Owl, Slurrp Farm, Yogapulp and Yoga Bar as well as industry giants including Nestle, Mars and Dabur. The startup has also tied up with companies including Byju’s, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group’s Hindco, Vodafone, Samsung and EY and organizations including the country’s public policy think tank NITI Aayog to deploy its vending machines.
Perfect Corp. and Colgate Partner for an AR-Powered Teeth Whitening Virtual Experience
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, partners with Colgate for the launch of a specialized tooth whitening algorithm to bring the results of the brands’ Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen to life through AR simulation. The AR tooth whitening experience was developed through extensive research and collaboration between Colgate experts and Perfect Corp.’s engineers. The result is a specialized AR-powered tool that simulates tooth whitening results that may be achieved after using the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen after two weeks of use. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005257/en/ Perfect Corp. partners with Colgate for the launch of a specialized tooth whitening algorithm that allows shoppers to simulate the results of Colgate’s Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen in seconds.(Photo: Business Wire)
