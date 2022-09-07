ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
POLITICS
KX News

North Dakota students speak up about Critical Race Theory

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When critical race theory is brought up, you typically see parents, state representatives, and other government officials. But what about those who it directly impacts: the students? Amari LaRocque, in student council and Miss Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, attended the meeting on section 67-32-01-01. She says she heard comments from […]
POLITICS
newsdakota.com

First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Facility In North Dakota

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota. CHI Mercy Hospital spokeswoman Kayla Brademeyer said this designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care...
VALLEY CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
TRAVEL
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices. The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards...
MONTANA STATE
kvrr.com

Wrigley: Violent crime rising in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says 2022 statistics show a rising crime rate in North Dakota. Wrigley says that’s especially true of violent crime. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that these difficulties present a clear and very real present...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Ja Bomb in Kirkwood Mall expected to open this fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon there will be a new place to slurp up a bite to eat. Ja Bomb will serve up authentic Japanese cuisine in the Kirkwood Mall. The restaurant located near Target will specialize in ramen bowls, sushi and bubble tea. Ja Bomb has been working for over a year to completely renovate the space to make it special for the restaurant.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony To Be Held In Bismarck

This Sunday a very special event is set to be held for those affected by 9/11. We all remember that day and how it affected our country and so many people's lives. I think it's also important to acknowledge the people who subsequentially fought for our freedom and went to war. This event is a great way to show respect to all those who were involved and impacted. The community is invited to come out and show support.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Western U.S. wildfires cause hazy North Dakota skies

(Bismarck, ND) -- Wildfires in the western part of the U.S. are causing hazy skies in North Dakota. The state Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory conditions to consider limiting their time outdoors while smoky conditions continue. Small particles of ash and soot increased in the skies over the state Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

