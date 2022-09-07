Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
KFYR-TV
Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
“The state has no authority of teaching them morals”: Critical Race Theory in North Dakota
There were others who felt Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools, and not just in college or graduate school.
AG Week
Landowners facing lawsuits over surveyor access for Summit Carbon pipeline in North Dakota, South Dakota
Howard Malloy says he was asked politely on several occasions to allow a survey crew onto his land in North Dakota to look at a possible route for a carbon capture pipeline. He says after talking with some neighbors about the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, he told that pipeline company, 'no' to voluntary access easement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Showcasing North Dakota made goods
The Dickinson Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase is being held at the West River Ice Center.
North Dakota students speak up about Critical Race Theory
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When critical race theory is brought up, you typically see parents, state representatives, and other government officials. But what about those who it directly impacts: the students? Amari LaRocque, in student council and Miss Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, attended the meeting on section 67-32-01-01. She says she heard comments from […]
newsdakota.com
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Facility In North Dakota
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota. CHI Mercy Hospital spokeswoman Kayla Brademeyer said this designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care...
High Energy At Cowgirls For A Cure In North Dakota
Join Cowgirls For A Cure to support a Great Cause!
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Dakota’s “Coolest” Small Town Is About 80 Miles From BisMan
Let's face it. Big towns get all the press, Bismarck, Mandan, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, Jamestown, bla bla bla. North Dakota is full of small-town charm if you just take the time to look for it. I came across an article on the website Far & Wide, "The Coolest Small Towns In America" that caught my eye.
KFYR-TV
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
“It doesn’t actually work”: Carbon capture projects might be a setback for North Dakota in the long run
Looking at the Williston Basin small carbon project and Richardton's, many do not see a risk in getting involved with larger capture projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
BISMARCK, N.D. – This is a real fish story. This one has everything a good fish tale should have: a hook, a big catch, a cute kid, a professional fisherman and an ending that’s guaranteed to make you smile. Six-year-old Carter Bader was born to fish. “I like...
valleynewslive.com
Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices. The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards...
kvrr.com
Wrigley: Violent crime rising in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says 2022 statistics show a rising crime rate in North Dakota. Wrigley says that’s especially true of violent crime. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that these difficulties present a clear and very real present...
The Old Farmer’s Almanac Bold Winter Forecast For North Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac came out recently with its prediction for the winter of 2023 for North Dakota. It wasn't pretty. You can read about that here. Now, The Old Farmer's Almanac is out with their 2023 winter forecast for North Dakota which is equally as grim. More on that in a moment.
KFYR-TV
Ja Bomb in Kirkwood Mall expected to open this fall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon there will be a new place to slurp up a bite to eat. Ja Bomb will serve up authentic Japanese cuisine in the Kirkwood Mall. The restaurant located near Target will specialize in ramen bowls, sushi and bubble tea. Ja Bomb has been working for over a year to completely renovate the space to make it special for the restaurant.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony To Be Held In Bismarck
This Sunday a very special event is set to be held for those affected by 9/11. We all remember that day and how it affected our country and so many people's lives. I think it's also important to acknowledge the people who subsequentially fought for our freedom and went to war. This event is a great way to show respect to all those who were involved and impacted. The community is invited to come out and show support.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Western U.S. wildfires cause hazy North Dakota skies
(Bismarck, ND) -- Wildfires in the western part of the U.S. are causing hazy skies in North Dakota. The state Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory conditions to consider limiting their time outdoors while smoky conditions continue. Small particles of ash and soot increased in the skies over the state Tuesday.
KFYR-TV
After last year’s drought, North Dakota producers grateful for bumper hay crop this year
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) – Last year’s drought isn’t something anyone will soon forget. But wetter conditions this year, especially in the spring, have led to better crops, and that’s helping some producers put 2021 out of their minds. One farmer near Flasher says he’s especially noticed...
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0