This Sunday a very special event is set to be held for those affected by 9/11. We all remember that day and how it affected our country and so many people's lives. I think it's also important to acknowledge the people who subsequentially fought for our freedom and went to war. This event is a great way to show respect to all those who were involved and impacted. The community is invited to come out and show support.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 15 HOURS AGO