Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin ‘Moving On’ To New Movie And Life After ‘Grace And Frankie’ – Toronto Film Festival
EXCLUSIVE: One of the hottest acquisition titles at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, which starts in earnest tonight, happens to star a couple of certifiable show business legends, both now in their 80s, both working all the time (much of it together lately) and both proving age is just a number. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin wrapped their Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie after seven seasons — the longest ever for any series in the streamer’s history — and within a week were back before the cameras shooting the indie film appropriately titled Moving On since this pair does just...
‘End of the Road’ Review: Queen Latifah and Ludacris Take a Detour in Lackluster Netflix Thriller
When you’re bringing together two outsized personalities like Queen Latifah and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges for a family car trip deep into redneck territory, the least you could try to do is make it a little funny. But the Netflix feature End of the Road plays things more or less straight, eschewing comedy for a run-of-the-mill thriller that winds up being neither original nor particularly thrilling. Directed by TV veteran Millicent Shelton (30 Rock, Black-ish, Jessica Jones and many other shows), the feature heads to familiar places despite focusing on a Black family caught in a dangerous white world of drugs, guns,...
How Rich Are Jason Sudeikis, Reese Witherspoon and These Other 2022 Emmy-Nominated Stars?
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are just around the corner as this year's ceremony falls on Sep. 12. The top-nominated shows of the year include "Euphoria," "Ted Lasso," "Squid Game," "Only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
Jumanji child star Bradley Pierce reveals how Robin Williams defended him and Kirsten Dunst on-set
Eight years ago, the death of Robin Williams shook the entertainment world to its core.The star of films including Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and Night at the Museum was 63 when he died on 11 August 2014.On the eighth anniversary of his death, the actor’s children Zak and Zelda have shared emotional tributes to their late father.One of his most beloved films was Jumanji, the 1995 blockbuster co-starring Bonnie Hunt and Jonathan Hyde.It also featured Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, who were child stars at the time – and, in 2020, Pierce revealed how Williams once stepped in to...
International Business Times
Priscilla Presley Slams Elvis' Manager, Reveals New Secrets 45 Years After Singer's Death
In the wake of the 45th death anniversary of Elvis Presley, his former wife Priscilla Presley has revealed some new secrets about the King of Rock and Roll, who died at the age of 42 in 1977. Priscilla, 77, shared how watching the newly dropped "Elvis" biopic was difficult for...
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
RELATED PEOPLE
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
John David Washington Says Dad Denzel Washington Taught Him About Embracing 'the Freedom to Fail'
John David Washington is following in his father's footsteps. The former pro football player and actor, 38, will make his Broadway debut later this month when August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins performances Sept. 19 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. His dad, Denzel Washington, won a Tony Award 12 years ago for his work in another of Wilson's plays: Fences.
NFL・
Elle
Adele Wins Her First Emmy and Is Only One Award Away From EGOT
On Saturday night, musical artist Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special One Night Only. This means the award-winning song writer is one step closer to EGOT status. She now has an Emmy, several Grammys, and an Oscar. All Adele needs now is a Tony and she'll have the full collection and join the elite group of artists who have managed to win all four.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
tvinsider.com
Sherri Shepherd Previews What to Expect in Comedy-Driven Daytime Talk Show
“I’m not going into this show trying to be anybody but Sherri.” That’s one of Sherri Shepherd‘s main goals for her new daytime talk show Sherri. Stepping into The Wendy Williams Show‘s time slot starting September 12, the syndicated show will be Shepherd’s first solo adventure on daytime TV following successful runs on The View and as a Wendy guest host.
How to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online: You Can Now Stream the New Austin Butler Film at Home
The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services. The film stars Austin Butler as the titular character, with Tom Hanks playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. “Elvis, in the epic tradition of all of Luhrmann’s work, is a brash, overwhelming experience,” Rolling Stone‘s K. Austin Collins wrote in our movie review. “It’s a carnival in movie form.” Now, you can finally stream Elvis...
‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji to Premiere Comedy Special ‘A Whole Me’ on HBO in October (EXCLUSIVE)
Yvonne Orji has set a new comedy special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. “Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me” will premiere Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. on HBO before streaming on HBO Max. Written and performed by Orji and shot in downtown Los Angeles, the special focuses on her evolving thoughts on friendship, dating, adulting and why guys need better friends — all of which she discusses in therapy. With a mix of stand-up and scripted vignettes, she offers her point of view on issues such as the pandemic and estate planning, as well as being the child of Nigerian immigrants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'And the Emmy goes to... ' These are the most iconic moments from TV's biggest night
The 2022 Emmy Awards (sept. 12) are fast approaching. To prepare for the big night, here's a look at some of the most iconic moments from Emmys past.
Casey Affleck Says ‘Personal Failures’ Fueled His Performance in Music Biopic ‘Dreamin’ Wild’
Casey Affleck is taking time to reflect. The actor, who settled two lawsuits in 2010 accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of Joaquin Phoenix’s mockumentary film “I’m Still Here,” harnessed his “more personal failures” to transform into musician Donnie Emerson for musical biopic “Dreamin’ Wild.” The film, which premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, is written and directed by Bill Pohlad (“Love & Mercy”) and tells the story of musical duo Donnie and Joe Emerson after their 1979 self-recorded album is re-discovered decades later. The film also stars Zooey Deschanel, Walton Goggins, Chris Messina, Noah Jupe, Jack Dylan Grazer, and...
Emmys Host Kenan Thompson: “A Hug Moment Would Have Stopped” Oscar Slap; Has No Plans To “Go Out There Hurting Anybody’s Feelings”
In a few days Kenan Thompson will host his first Primetime Emmys show, but he’s not afraid of an ‘Oscar slap’, he says. Speaking at an Emmy preview event in LA on Wednesday night, the SNL comic reflected on the infamous physical clash between Oscars host Chris Rock and Will Smith, and on the pitfalls of ‘roasting’ at awards shows in general. “I think a good comic is supposed to be aware,” Thompson said. “I mean I’m not calling Chris a bad comic, he just wasn’t necessarily aware of that situation, so it’s not fair to lump him into that conversation. But...
Toronto Review: Gina Prince-Bythewood ‘The Woman King’ Starring Viola Davis
Gina Prince Bythewood’s period film, The Woman King, opens with an incredible action sequence with General Nanisca (Viola Davis) of The Agojie army approaching a village of men holding their women hostage. Men are getting sliced, diced, and tossed across the screen by these mighty warrior women. After they arrive back in the Dahomey kingdom victorious, the story introduces Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an unmarried young woman deemed worthless because she has no husband. She’s taken to the palace and introduced to Izogie (Lashana Lynch) and Amenza (Shiela Atim), Dahomey’s top soldiers in the King Ghezo Royal guard. Women in the...
Comments / 0