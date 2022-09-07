Read full article on original website
Related
Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls
It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour. During the...
Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends
Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
What Is ‘Junk Fest at the Nest’ in Sioux Falls?
Saturday (September 10) is a big day for artisans in the Sioux Empire. Not only will the 2022 Sioux Empire Sidewalk Arts Festival be going on around the Washington Pavilion downtown, but it's also the day the 12th annual "Fall Junk Fest at the Nest" happens. Junk Fest at the...
Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick
There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is South Dakota’s Top Trending Fashion and Beauty Trend?
Do you consider yourself to be a trendy person? Always on top of the latest styles in fashion and beauty. If you answered yes, you can test that theory out now against the findings from a fashion and beauty survey that was conducted recently by a website called StyleSeat.com. In...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
Going Up! Sioux Falls Residents Facing Possible 3% Property Tax Hike
If you didn't despise inflation enough already, here's another reason to add to your list. Thanks to rising inflation, Sioux Falls residents could be facing a 3% property tax increase starting next year. The city is working on its proposed budget for 2023 right now, and to help make up...
6-Year-Old Reviews Minnesota State Fair Food
The 12 days leading up to Labor Day each year are some of the most entertaining and delicious moments to enjoy each year. That is if anytime during those days is spent at the Minnesota State Fair. For one local family, it was a day to take in all the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sioux Falls among Top Places to Retire in America
When you're looking at where to spend your 'golden years' look no further than Sioux Falls. South Dakota's largest city is in the top 40 on a list of the best places to retire in America. To compile the list, WalletHub looked at data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s...
West Central, SF Jefferson Highlight Updated SD Football Poll
1. Jefferson 2-0 2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 2-0 Stay tuned every week to ESPNSiouxFalls.com for the updated South Dakota High School Football media poll.
‘Pomp Room’ Documentary Film to Show in Sioux Falls in September
Anyone that has lived in the Sioux Falls area for a long time no doubt remembers the iconic bar, The Pomp Room. I can't even begin to tell you the amount of money I spent in that place on libations growing up in the 80s and 90s. And that's back when a beer only cost one, I repeat, ONE dollar!
Portion of Sioux Falls Bike Trail Closed
Riders on the bike trails in and around Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be using an alternate route for the next month or so. Road work that will close East Sixth Street from Phillips Avenue to Weber Avenue is also having an impact on the bike trails below. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 Things To Know After Labor Day
Seasonal changes are inevitable, and with the end of summer, more than the colors will begin to change. How you dress, what you eat, what your social calendar looks like, and the activities you do with your family. But, around here, summer seems to want to hang around a bit...
Despite Loss, No Drop for South Dakota State in Latest Rankings
Despite a hard-fought defeat in their opening game of the season, 3rd ranked South Dakota State remains in the same spot in the latest AFCA FCS Top 25 rankings heading into Week 2. In total, there are 5 MVFC teams featured in the poll, including an additional 4 in the...
Sioux Falls among Cities Expected to Grow Fastest by 2060
If you think Sioux Falls is crowded now, just wait. South Dakota's largest city is about to get a whole lot bigger. Sioux Falls is on a new list from 24/7 Wall St., predicting which U.S. cities will have the biggest population explosions between now and 2060. According to population...
This Real Estate Listing In Minnesota Is “Heavenly”
If you are trying to get in touch with your spiritual side, perhaps you would want to buy this former church in Bigelow, MN, just a few miles south of Worthington. As the pictures below will reveal, this decommissioned church is already in the process of being converted into a residential space. The listing says the church can be turned into a single-family 4,000 square-foot four-bedroom home or into a couple of two-bedroom duplexes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Farmer Killed in Semi Vs Tractor Collision
It’s that time of year again when farmers are taking to the fields which means roads are about to fill up with more semis and tractors. With more big, heavy equipment on the roads means it’s even more important to remain attentive while driving down the road. Earlier...
Sioux Falls Launches ‘Kids Ride Free’ Initiative for City Busses
In an effort to ease the burden of getting to school, the City of Sioux Falls is unveiling a new program to make public transportation more accessible for elementary, middle, and high school students in the city. Sioux Area Metro is launching the 'Kids Ride Free' initiative, which will offer...
Kickin Country 100.5
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kikn.com/
Comments / 0