Sioux Falls, SD

Kickin Country 100.5

Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick

There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
Kickin Country 100.5

13 Things To Know After Labor Day

Seasonal changes are inevitable, and with the end of summer, more than the colors will begin to change. How you dress, what you eat, what your social calendar looks like, and the activities you do with your family. But, around here, summer seems to want to hang around a bit...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

This Real Estate Listing In Minnesota Is “Heavenly”

If you are trying to get in touch with your spiritual side, perhaps you would want to buy this former church in Bigelow, MN, just a few miles south of Worthington. As the pictures below will reveal, this decommissioned church is already in the process of being converted into a residential space. The listing says the church can be turned into a single-family 4,000 square-foot four-bedroom home or into a couple of two-bedroom duplexes.
BIGELOW, MN
