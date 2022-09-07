Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
Golden State Freeway to be closed in Castaic to undergo repairs
The northbound Golden State (5) Freeway will be closed for several nights to allow crews to repair roughly two miles of roadway that was damaged due to the Route Fire, authorities announced Thursday. The first closure will begin Thursday at 10 p.m., and the freeway will be reopened at 10...
scvnews.com
Interstate 5 Repairs, Traffic Delays Continue in Castaic
In preparation of opening a third lane on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County, Caltrans District 7 will fully close the northbound direction for several nights beginning Thursday, to pave the inside shoulder for nearly two miles. Once completed, motorists will have three through-lanes on northbound I-5. Currently two lanes are closed to prevent traffic loads from further stressing the retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
Taft Midway Driller
Northbound 1-5 to close at night for emergency repairs
– In preparation of opening a third lane on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County, Caltrans District 7 will fully close the northbound direction for several nights beginning today, to pave the inside shoulder for nearly two miles. Once completed, motorists will have three through-lanes on northbound I-5. Currently two lanes are closed to prevent traffic loads from further stressing the retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on August 31.
L.A. Weekly
Fatality Reported after Car Collision on Civic Center Way [Malibu, CA]
Car Crash on Malibu Canyon Road Resulted in Fatality. The fatal accident happened around 4:35 p.m., at Civic Center Way and Malibu Canyon Road, involving a yellow vehicle. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear; However, the crash closed all lanes in both directions of Pacific Coast (1) Highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tropical Storm Kay brings mudslide concerns for Monrovia residents
Monrovia residents are bracing once again for threat of mudslides from the burned scar area of the foothills where the Bobcat Fire took place in Sept. 2020. With Tropical Storm Kay expected to bring rain through the Southland on Friday and Saturday, Monrovia residents began setting up wooden deflectors and K-Rails to help protect themselves and their neighbors from mudslides. Friday afternoon there were already signs showing what is expected to come this weekend: rain. "Obviously we're still concerned with any potential flooding. Just because until the hillside grows back, we're not going to feel 100 percent comfortable," Stephen Kallin told CBSLA Reporter...
Santa Clarita Radio
Barger Urges Governor Newsom To Expedite Repairs Of I-5 Freeway In Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked the State to allocate additional resources to repair damages to the 5 Freeway caused by the Route Fire amid traffic congestion on streets in Castaic. On Friday, Barger issued a public letter to Castaic Community Members detailing her efforts to expedite the repairs...
SoCal heat wave makes way for storm bringing rain, flood concerns
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in...
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalscv.com
Interstate 5 road closures listed as ‘long-term’
Two lanes of Interstate 5 remained closed north of Castaic on Tuesday due to damage sustained in last week’s Route Fire. According to the California Department of Transportation’s District 7 Planned Lane Closures web report, lanes three and four of Interstate 5 stand at an indefinite, long-term closure as of Sunday at 8:01 a.m.
NBC Los Angeles
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
Heat wave winding down as storm moves in
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave today, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Now
'Five Fire' breaks out near 5 Fwy., impacting traffic in Castaic
The Five Fire broke out just before 11 A.M. on Tuesday near the NB I-5 south of Templin Highway, shutting down lanes. By 1 P.M., the Angeles National Forest reported the fire to be about 3 acres with two spot fires burning under power lines. The right lane of NB...
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
Evacuations ordered near Big Bear as Radford Fire spreads to 200 acres with 0% containment
Evacuations are being ordered near Big Bear as a brush fire spreads to 200 acres and threatens homes.
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said.
KTVU FOX 2
5,000 gallons of sewage spills in L.A., closes area beaches
On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach closure following a sewage spill in the South Bay. Around 8 a.m., local health officials notified LA County lifeguards that RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach located south of Torrance would be closed due to the sewage spill.
theavtimes.com
Fire scorches about 2 acres of brush in Littlerock
LITTLEROCK – A brush fire apparently sparked by a vehicle fire scorched about two acres in the Littlerock area of the Antelope Valley Wednesday and left a firefighter with a minor injury, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to Mount Emma and Cheseboro roads around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7....
Flood Watch in effect as Tropical Storm Kay approaches from Baja California
As Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is helping to end the punishing heat wave broiling Southern California, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the region. The Flood Watch is in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday evening for Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Mountains, and the Ventura County Mountains.Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.Kay pushed clouds and some rain into Southern California, but it's unclear how big the storm's impact will be because it's expected to weaken as it moves north.Showers and...
Comments / 0