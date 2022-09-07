Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
wkvi.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car in Koontz Lake Accident
A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in an accident in the 7200 North block of State Road 23 in Koontz Lake Thursday night. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 33-year-old Brittany Blackburn of Walkerton was driving northbound on State Road 23 just before 7:45 p.m. CT when an oncoming vehicle’s high beams reportedly obstructed her view of the roadway. Police say it was at that time 34-year-old Brandon James Bennett of Oak, Ohio was struck from behind with the front passenger side of the car while he was walking northbound on State Road 23 along the fog line. The impact knocked Bennett into the ditch on the east side of the roadway.
WANE-TV
Huntington man arrested after chase
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
WANE-TV
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
WANE-TV
Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash
State police said a preliminary investigation shows that Mawk was driving eastbound on State Road 14 and hit the driver’s side of a semi-tractor as she attempted to turn north onto County Road 1100 West.
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
wkzo.com
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in single-vehicle crash in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies believe speed and alcohol to be factors in a single-vehicle crash where a driver lost control of his truck and rolled it several times before coming to a stop on the driver’s side. Authorities say the crash...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man charged in wreck that nearly killed twin brother
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving drunk and blowing through a stop sign just prior to a crash that landed his twin brother in the hospital in life-threatening condition with a broken neck. Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 25-year-old Christopher...
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
WANE-TV
Courts: Woman killed in 2021 shooting possibly a gang hit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As soon as they left the gas station, they were followed. Someone in a white Ford Fusion began chasing the silver Saturn through the streets of the southeast side, firing shots along the way. Six or seven gunshots cracked the air at one point, causing the woman driving the Saturn to stop.
wfft.com
Motorcyclist killed in Fort Wayne crash has been identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the identification of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Tuesday. At approximately 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Catalpa Street and West Jefferson Boulevard. Investigators said...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two people injured in Adams Co. crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of US HWY 27 and County Road 300 West on reports of a crash around 6 a.m.
wibqam.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
abc57.com
Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: One dead following motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one man is dead following a crash on the southwest side of town Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the intersection of W Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. on reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man on the side of the road.
abc57.com
Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded
ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
95.3 MNC
Woman dead after crash on State Road 14
A Mooreland woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash. It happened Wednesday, September 7, at 8:37 a.m., when Fulton County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West. Officials say that the woman, 81-year-old Madonna Mawk, was...
