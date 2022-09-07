Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
FW clothing store for veterans set to reopen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clothes for Joes, a charity organization that supports veterans, announced plans for a grand opening at their new location at 2202 S. Calhoun St. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Clothes for Joes provides veterans with daily essentials such as clothes, shoes and toiletries at no...
WANE-TV
An oasis in the heart of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tucked away in the heart of downtown is one of Fort Wayne’s most unique attractions. The Botanical Conservatory is an oasis of living things. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes us on a tour.
WANE-TV
Recycler proposes building 140 feet high on Adams Center Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A UK-based company has proposed building a 76-acre recycling plant on Adams Center Road close to Paulding Road with buildings two to three times the maximum height allowed under local zoning laws. Exurban Recycling, with headquarters in London, England, is applying for a height...
wfft.com
Grabill hosts 49th Annual Grabill Country Fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Grabill is hosting it's 49th Annual Country Fair. Mary Smith has been coming to the fair since the 1980's, sharing her love of gourds. "They’re just really a joy to work with," Smith said. "You can do anything from paint to carve, wood burn, use them as birdhouses, use them as decorative pieces in your home."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot1079fortwayne.com
You can enjoy nature with “Be a Tourist” kickoff event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – You can kick off this Sunday’s Be a Tourist in Your Hometown with a nature walk at City Utilities’ Camp Scott Wetlands, 3615 Oxford Street. This free tour on Sunday, September 11, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., invites visitors to stroll through the wetlands and see various birds from owls, hawks, woodpeckers, and falcons to Cedar Waxwings, Red-Winged Blackbirds, Great Blue Herons, Green Herons, and Kingfishers.
WANE-TV
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
Centre Daily
‘Faster than 911’: Gun store’s billboard overlooks playground in Indiana
A billboard for a gun store, located near a playground in Indiana, has drawn mixed reactions on social media. The yellow-orange billboard for ZX Gun shows a large handgun next to the words, “Faster than 911,” photos posted Sept. 3 on Facebook show. The advertisement can be seen from Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Learn a trade and get paid with Local 166
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Pursuing a new career can be a challenge, but a program at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 166 can make the transition easier. The program allows students to work and attend classes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Bug
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Bug the loveable lab is the star of this week’s Forever Home Friday!. This 4-month-old puppy is ready to share his energetic side and you can adopt him this weekend as part of Saturday’s Curly’s Pawfest Adoption Event; where you can enjoy a buffet, drinks, plenty of pets, a silent auction, and much more.
WOWO News
Union Street Market at Electric Works opening delayed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Union Street Market at Electric Works will now open in early November. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the year-round indoor food market had planned to open in October, with a goal of securing 25 vendors. Now, there will be 15 vendors when it opens in buildings 20 and 22 on the Electric Works campus.
WANE-TV
Plan Commission: PetSuites plans to come to the Fort at Rothman and Maplecrest roads
Will there be an in-ground, bone-shaped swimming pool?. PetSuites, a U.S. based company offering pet boarding, daycare, grooming and training, is planning to open a facility at the corner of Rothman and Maplecrest roads on the city’s northeast side, according to local planning documents. The 3.6 acre property will...
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
WOWO News
FWAC officials looking for person who abandoned dog
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is looking for the person who abandoned a dog at the shelter Saturday morning. The dog was left on the doorstep of the shelter early Saturday morning in a cage. The issue is the dog was left underneath a sign that tells people not to abandon animals at the door. Next to that sign, was another sign that had a number to call if they needed assistance after business hours.
Paulding County Progress
One of the world’s wonders is passing through Paulding County
I have a love/hate relationship with this time of year. I love the cooling temperatures and the different feel the air has. The skies seem to be bluer, and the scent of fall is unmistakable. But I know what is to follow and of that, I am not a fan.
WANE-TV
Checking out what The Deck has to offer
There are lots of reasons why The Deck in downtown Fort Wayne is so popular. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes you on a tour of this establishment located next to the St. Marys River.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw PD Announces Promotions
The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
conceptcarz.com
Record crowds, over $25 million sold and a $3.3 million Duesenberg Model J define Worldwide's expanded Labor Day weekend sale at home in Auburn
Worldwide reminded collectors why Auburn, Indiana, is one of the most important auction destinations on the global calendar over Labor Day Weekend, presenting an expanded and revitalized three-day sale that pulled enthusiastic crowds in record numbers and delivered $25 million in sales at an 89% sell-through rate. High sale fittingly went to the catalogue cover car, an ACD Club Certified 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe with original engine, body, chassis, and firewall, never before offered for public sale, that sold for $3.3 million in a packed and energized salesroom. A rare and exceptional 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL 'Gullwing' Coupe sold for $1,700,000. 'Auburn is where it all started, the birthplace of the classic car auction business, 'said Rod Egan, Principal and Chief Auctioneer.' We set out to pay homage to that heritage in the right way, to honor and uphold the tradition, while improving on the overall quality, look and experience, and the results speak for themselves.' The Auburn Auction ran from September 1-3 at Worldwide's Auburn headquarters, a state-of-the-art 200,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility on a 30-acre site that also played host to a curated marketplace of on-site automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meets that thronged with thousands more enthusiasts over the weekend.
wfft.com
East Allen County Schools board opposes jail location in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The East Allen County Schools Board of School Trustees released a statement Tuesday opposing the current proposed location for a new Allen County Jail. Here is the full statement:. The East Allen County Schools Board of School Trustees objects to the usage of the county-owned...
Comments / 0