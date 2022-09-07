ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higginsville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lady Roadrunners Open Second Season of Cross Country

The State Fair Community College (SFCC) Lady Roadrunners cross country team opened their 2022 campaign with a sixth-place finish as a team at the Southwest Baptist University (SBU) Bearcat Invite at the Bolivar City Municipal Golf Course in Bolivar on Friday, Sept. 2. Freshman Tanner Maggard finished 39th (a team...
BOLIVAR, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Eagle runs fastest time in Missouri history

LIBERTY — The fastest running time in Missouri high school history was recorded at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 3. Liberty North’s Sage Wilde won the annual Tim Nixon Invitational in a blazing time of 14:54, almost a full minute faster than the competition.
LIBERTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Soccer Grems Lose to Father Tolton

The Sacred Heart Gremlins boys soccer team lost 2-4 to Fr. Tolton Tuesday. The Trailblazers scored within the first 30 seconds of the game. The Gremlins answered with just under 19 minutes to play in the first half with a goal from junior George Bain making the score a 1-1 tie at halftime.
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Higginsville, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Green Ridge Man Injured After Buick Hits Utility Pole

A Green Ridge man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1996 Buick LaSabre, driven by 25-year-old Lewis Roark of Green Ridge, was on Moriarty, south of Cheese Creek around 3 p.m. when the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The Buick left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

LongHorn shooting for October opening

Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Drought Causes Missouri River Level to Be Lowered, Will Affect Navigation and Utilities

(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Heart#Sh Cross Country Competes#The Husker Invitational
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Fast-moving front with quick rain (FRI-9/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another wonderful day in the region today as our run of low dew points and warm afternoons continue. Today will be the last pretty hot day for this stretch of weather as a cold front is due to move through tomorrow. That front will alter the temperatures tomorrow into Tuesday morning before we start heating back up again.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for September 6, 2022

A celebration of life for Janice Kay Mather, 78, of Sedalia, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A Celebration of Life Service for Richard "Jim" James Young Jr., 77,...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

5 Local Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit This Fall (And One You Can’t)

Guys, you know what time it is. Well, it's getting there, anyway. What some people would call the best time of year - SPOOKY SEASON. Now I know for me, I prefer the weather of fall to all the other seasons. I like it a little chilly, but not so cold that I want to hide under a number of lined parkas. Just enough for a light jacket or maybe the tip of your nose to get a bit cold. So I thought, well, let's round up a list of where you can go with the family to experience some good old fashioned Pumpkiny Goodness this fall!
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KICK AM 1530

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy