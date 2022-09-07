Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lady Roadrunners Open Second Season of Cross Country
The State Fair Community College (SFCC) Lady Roadrunners cross country team opened their 2022 campaign with a sixth-place finish as a team at the Southwest Baptist University (SBU) Bearcat Invite at the Bolivar City Municipal Golf Course in Bolivar on Friday, Sept. 2. Freshman Tanner Maggard finished 39th (a team...
mycouriertribune.com
Eagle runs fastest time in Missouri history
LIBERTY — The fastest running time in Missouri high school history was recorded at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 3. Liberty North’s Sage Wilde won the annual Tim Nixon Invitational in a blazing time of 14:54, almost a full minute faster than the competition.
Soccer Grems Lose to Father Tolton
The Sacred Heart Gremlins boys soccer team lost 2-4 to Fr. Tolton Tuesday. The Trailblazers scored within the first 30 seconds of the game. The Gremlins answered with just under 19 minutes to play in the first half with a goal from junior George Bain making the score a 1-1 tie at halftime.
KCTV 5
Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
Green Ridge Man Injured After Buick Hits Utility Pole
A Green Ridge man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1996 Buick LaSabre, driven by 25-year-old Lewis Roark of Green Ridge, was on Moriarty, south of Cheese Creek around 3 p.m. when the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The Buick left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
plattecountylandmark.com
LongHorn shooting for October opening
Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
northwestmoinfo.com
Drought Causes Missouri River Level to Be Lowered, Will Affect Navigation and Utilities
(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Fast-moving front with quick rain (FRI-9/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another wonderful day in the region today as our run of low dew points and warm afternoons continue. Today will be the last pretty hot day for this stretch of weather as a cold front is due to move through tomorrow. That front will alter the temperatures tomorrow into Tuesday morning before we start heating back up again.
6 of the Most Haunted Places in Missouri To Visit – If You Dare
Being touched and turning around to see no one is there, screaming voices heard, dark shadows, and children laughing are just some of the things visitors of the most haunted places in Missouri have experienced. Do you dare visit these places yourself?. I am all about watching a paranormal team...
kmmo.com
MODOT TO CLOSE LEFT LANE OF I-70 AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN LAFAYETTE AND SALINE COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to close a lane of Interstate 70 at several locations in Lafayette and Saline County on Monday, September 12. MoDOT will close lanes of westbound I-70 at the following locations:. · The far-left lane of westbound I-70 mile marker 80.1, which is 1.9...
Funeral Announcements for September 6, 2022
A celebration of life for Janice Kay Mather, 78, of Sedalia, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A Celebration of Life Service for Richard "Jim" James Young Jr., 77,...
Summer’s Pharmacy Hosting Sensory-Inclusive Vaccination Event
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has partnered with Kulture City and Summer's Pharmacy to hold a sensory-inclusive vaccination event on Friday, September 16 in Sedalia and Warrensburg. Vicky Davidson, executive director for the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council is quoted in the MDHSS release as saying, "We are...
martincitytelegraph.com
“Let’s save Dallas, Missouri!” – A cry for help from Watt’s Mill businesses
Kansas City Parks and Recreation has agreed to protect the historic millstone at Watt’s Mill after a cook-out fire caused severe damage. The department will install steel posts and a cable fence around the millstone. Signs will also be installed informing the public that fires are not allowed in the park.
5 Local Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit This Fall (And One You Can’t)
Guys, you know what time it is. Well, it's getting there, anyway. What some people would call the best time of year - SPOOKY SEASON. Now I know for me, I prefer the weather of fall to all the other seasons. I like it a little chilly, but not so cold that I want to hide under a number of lined parkas. Just enough for a light jacket or maybe the tip of your nose to get a bit cold. So I thought, well, let's round up a list of where you can go with the family to experience some good old fashioned Pumpkiny Goodness this fall!
Portion of U.S. Highway 169 closed in Clinton County due to fatal crash
The area of U.S. Highway 169 between F Highway and Z Highway is closed due to a fatal accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
MoDOT to close westbound I-470 at I-435 for urgent bridge repairs
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close westbound Interstate 470 at Interstate 435 on Wednesday for urgent bridge repairs.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
